Paga con Klarna
Garanzia di 2 anni
SCF395/01
SCF395/31
SCF396/31
SCF397/31
SCF398/31
SCF291/01
SCF293/01
SCF293/02
SCF391/11
SCF396/11
Un approccio non chirurgico
Per capezzoli introflessi o piatti
2 Niplette e 2 coppette assorbilatte
Il problema dei capezzoli introflessi o non protrattili interessa fino al 10% delle donne causando disagio psicologico e rendendo difficile l'allattamento al seno per madre e bambino. Normalmente, la suzione del bambino dovrebbe estrarre il capezzolo. In caso contrario, Niplette™ è una soluzione semplice e confortevole che può essere di aiuto. Questo dispositivo rende possibile e comodo l'allattamento al seno per le donne con capezzoli introflessi o piatti senza la necessità di chirurgia invasiva*. Niplette è costituito da una tettarella trasparente chiusa da una flangia sigillante collegata a una valvola e a un tubicino per siringa.
Preferibilmente, Niplette dovrebbe essere utilizzato prima della gravidanza e indossato in periodi di 8 ore al giorno o a notte*. Se il seno non è troppo sensibile può essere utilizzato anche nei primi sei mesi di gravidanza per ottenere una correzione permanente o dopo la nascita del bambino, per alcuni minuti prima di ogni poppata. Niplette estrae il capezzolo consentendo al bambino di attaccarsi facilmente e aiuta a stabilire l'allattamento al seno durante i primi giorni. La correzione cosmetica permanente può quindi essere effettuata una volta terminato l'allattamento; in tal caso, Niplette può essere occasionalmente riapplicato.
Tenere la coppetta sull'areola del capezzolo con una mano e aspirare l'aria con una siringa da 5 ml in modo che il capezzolo possa essere risucchiato nella tettarella. È possibile controllare la suzione e premere sul capezzolo in modo più fermo e comodo. Una volta estratto il capezzolo, separare con cura la siringa dalla valvola e continuare le normali attività indossando Niplette direttamente sotto il reggiseno. Viene incoraggiato il più possibile l'uso all'inizio dell'allattamento.*
3.9
su 5
21
Recensioni
81%
di utenti consiglia questo prodotto
Mya21
13/05/2015
United Kingdom
Wish I had these sooner!!
Firstly I want to say that I NEVER write reviews but I have to tell people about this product!! Im 19 and have had very inverted nipples my entire life and have been very self conscious. I have had these less than a week and Im already seeing a difference. I came across these months ago and hesitated and now I wish Id bought these sooner. I read loads of good reviews but didnt believe that this would work for me as my nipples have never come out before. Im using these for a few hours each day and building up my time of use. So far I am extremely impressed!! Suction has lost a few times but now Ive been using coconut oil, I apply a tiny amount to and around my nipples before putting the niplette on and they stay comfortably and even make my nipples soft! The only fault I would say is the length of the tube between the thimble and the syringe, but Im guessing there is a reason for this? At first I thought the thimble was too small but its actually perfect! I plan on using these over the next few months and will then re-review this item. Im so excited to keep at it and get nipples!! DO NOT HESITATE TO BUY THIS!!
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF152/02 Niplette™
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF152/02 Niplette™
Yaynipples
13/05/2015
United Kingdom
Wish I had these sooner!!
Firstly I want to say that I NEVER write reviews but I have to tell people about this product!! Im 19 and have had very inverted nipples my entire life and have been very self conscious. I have had these less than a week and Im already seeing a difference. I came across these months ago and hesitated and now I wish Id bought these sooner. I read loads of good reviews but didnt believe that this would work for me as my nipples have never come out before. Im using these for a few hours each day and building up my time of use. So far I am extremely impressed!! Suction has lost a few times but now Ive been using coconut oil, I apply a tiny amount to and around my nipples before putting the niplette on and they stay comfortably and even make my nipples soft! The only fault I would say is the length of the tube between the thimble and the syringe, but Im guessing there is a reason for this? At first I thought the thimble was too small but its actually perfect! I plan on using these over the next few months and will then re-review this item. Im so excited to keep at it and get nipples!! DO NOT HESITATE TO BUY THIS!!
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF152/02 Niplette™
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF152/02 Niplette™
14/03/2012
United Kingdom
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF152/02 Niplette™
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF152/02 Niplette™
Sulla base di un'indagine online del 2023 sulla soddisfazione dei clienti condotta a livello globale su un campione di più di 10.109 donne consumatrici di marchi e prodotti per la cura dei bambini.
McGeorge, Mr. D, FRCS (Plast), Niplette: uno strumento per la correzione non chirurgica dei capezzoli introflessi, British Journal of Plastic Surgery (1994) Vol 47, Pagine 46-49
Questa sezione contiene le opinioni dei consumatori sul prodotto. Philips si dissocia dai contenuti inseriti dai consumatori in questa sezione; di conseguenza, qualsiasi informazione tecnica e/o suggerimento qui contenuti sull'uso del prodotto non è da intendersi come un'informazione ufficiale di Philips.