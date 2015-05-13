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  • Una cura semplice ed efficace per i capezzoli introflessi
  • Una cura semplice ed efficace per i capezzoli introflessi
  • Una cura semplice ed efficace per i capezzoli introflessi
  • Una cura semplice ed efficace per i capezzoli introflessi
  • Una cura semplice ed efficace per i capezzoli introflessi
  • Una cura semplice ed efficace per i capezzoli introflessi
  • Una cura semplice ed efficace per i capezzoli introflessi
  • Una cura semplice ed efficace per i capezzoli introflessi
  • Una cura semplice ed efficace per i capezzoli introflessi
  • Una cura semplice ed efficace per i capezzoli introflessi
  • Una cura semplice ed efficace per i capezzoli introflessi
  • Una cura semplice ed efficace per i capezzoli introflessi

Philips AventNiplette™

SCF152/02

3.9
| (21) Recensioni | 81% di utenti consiglia questo prodotto
Una cura semplice ed efficace per i capezzoli introflessi
Niplette™ aiuta le mamme con i capezzoli introflessi o piatti ad allattare al seno. Questo strumento unico e rivoluzionario fornisce una soluzione facile, non chirurgica e di lunga durata. Di solito la correzione del capezzolo si ottiene usando Niplette™ costantemente per alcune settimane.&lt;br>E' un dispositivo medico CE. Autorizzazione ministeriale del XX/XX/XXXX.
Vedi tutti i vantaggi
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Il marchio più consigliato dalle mamme di tutto il mondo1

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Facile da usare

Una cura semplice ed efficace per i capezzoli introflessi

  • Un approccio non chirurgico

  • Per capezzoli introflessi o piatti

  • 2 Niplette e 2 coppette assorbilatte

Un dispositivo per capezzoli introflessi o piatti

Un dispositivo per capezzoli introflessi o piatti

Il problema dei capezzoli introflessi o non protrattili interessa fino al 10% delle donne causando disagio psicologico e rendendo difficile l'allattamento al seno per madre e bambino. Normalmente, la suzione del bambino dovrebbe estrarre il capezzolo. In caso contrario, Niplette™ è una soluzione semplice e confortevole che può essere di aiuto. Questo dispositivo rende possibile e comodo l'allattamento al seno per le donne con capezzoli introflessi o piatti senza la necessità di chirurgia invasiva*. Niplette è costituito da una tettarella trasparente chiusa da una flangia sigillante collegata a una valvola e a un tubicino per siringa.

L'utilizzo ideale è prima o durante i primi 6 mesi di gravidanza

Preferibilmente, Niplette dovrebbe essere utilizzato prima della gravidanza e indossato in periodi di 8 ore al giorno o a notte*. Se il seno non è troppo sensibile può essere utilizzato anche nei primi sei mesi di gravidanza per ottenere una correzione permanente o dopo la nascita del bambino, per alcuni minuti prima di ogni poppata. Niplette estrae il capezzolo consentendo al bambino di attaccarsi facilmente e aiuta a stabilire l'allattamento al seno durante i primi giorni. La correzione cosmetica permanente può quindi essere effettuata una volta terminato l'allattamento; in tal caso, Niplette può essere occasionalmente riapplicato.

Una procedura semplice

Una procedura semplice

Tenere la coppetta sull'areola del capezzolo con una mano e aspirare l'aria con una siringa da 5 ml in modo che il capezzolo possa essere risucchiato nella tettarella. È possibile controllare la suzione e premere sul capezzolo in modo più fermo e comodo. Una volta estratto il capezzolo, separare con cura la siringa dalla valvola e continuare le normali attività indossando Niplette direttamente sotto il reggiseno. Viene incoraggiato il più possibile l'uso all'inizio dell'allattamento.*

Specifiche tecniche

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Trova domande frequenti, manuali utente, informazioni sulla sicurezza e suggerimenti

Recensioni

Queste recensioni sono gestite da Bazaarvoice e sono conformi alla Politica di autenticità della suddetta, con il supporto di tecnologie antifrode e controlli manuali. Per ulteriori dettagli, consulta la pagina
Le valutazioni dei prodotti e le classificazioni in stelle da parte degli utenti sono utili a tutti i clienti. Consentono di ottenere maggiori informazioni rilevanti per l'acquisto dei prodotti. I clienti che hanno acquistato un prodotto online o nel punto vendita possono inviare una recensione

3.9

su 5

21

Recensioni

81%

di utenti consiglia questo prodotto

13/05/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Wish I had these sooner!!

Firstly I want to say that I NEVER write reviews but I have to tell people about this product!! Im 19 and have had very inverted nipples my entire life and have been very self conscious. I have had these less than a week and Im already seeing a difference. I came across these months ago and hesitated and now I wish Id bought these sooner. I read loads of good reviews but didnt believe that this would work for me as my nipples have never come out before. Im using these for a few hours each day and building up my time of use. So far I am extremely impressed!! Suction has lost a few times but now Ive been using coconut oil, I apply a tiny amount to and around my nipples before putting the niplette on and they stay comfortably and even make my nipples soft! The only fault I would say is the length of the tube between the thimble and the syringe, but Im guessing there is a reason for this? At first I thought the thimble was too small but its actually perfect! I plan on using these over the next few months and will then re-review this item. Im so excited to keep at it and get nipples!! DO NOT HESITATE TO BUY THIS!!

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF152/02 Niplette™

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF152/02 Niplette™

13/05/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Wish I had these sooner!!

Firstly I want to say that I NEVER write reviews but I have to tell people about this product!! Im 19 and have had very inverted nipples my entire life and have been very self conscious. I have had these less than a week and Im already seeing a difference. I came across these months ago and hesitated and now I wish Id bought these sooner. I read loads of good reviews but didnt believe that this would work for me as my nipples have never come out before. Im using these for a few hours each day and building up my time of use. So far I am extremely impressed!! Suction has lost a few times but now Ive been using coconut oil, I apply a tiny amount to and around my nipples before putting the niplette on and they stay comfortably and even make my nipples soft! The only fault I would say is the length of the tube between the thimble and the syringe, but Im guessing there is a reason for this? At first I thought the thimble was too small but its actually perfect! I plan on using these over the next few months and will then re-review this item. Im so excited to keep at it and get nipples!! DO NOT HESITATE TO BUY THIS!!

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF152/02 Niplette™

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF152/02 Niplette™

14/03/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF152/02 Niplette™

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF152/02 Niplette™

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Esclusioni di responsabilità

  1. Sulla base di un'indagine online del 2023 sulla soddisfazione dei clienti condotta a livello globale su un campione di più di 10.109 donne consumatrici di marchi e prodotti per la cura dei bambini. 

  1. McGeorge, Mr. D, FRCS (Plast), Niplette: uno strumento per la correzione non chirurgica dei capezzoli introflessi, British Journal of Plastic Surgery (1994) Vol 47, Pagine 46-49

  2. Questa sezione contiene le opinioni dei consumatori sul prodotto. Philips si dissocia dai contenuti inseriti dai consumatori in questa sezione; di conseguenza, qualsiasi informazione tecnica e/o suggerimento qui contenuti sull'uso del prodotto non è da intendersi come un'informazione ufficiale di Philips.