ProdottiSupporto

Paga con Klarna

Garanzia di 2 anni

Omaggio di benvenuto €10*

Reso entro 30 giorni

Tutte le serie

  • Progettato per il comfort
  • Progettato per il comfort
  • Progettato per il comfort
  • Progettato per il comfort
  • Progettato per il comfort
  • Progettato per il comfort
  • Progettato per il comfort
  • Progettato per il comfort
  • Progettato per il comfort
  • Progettato per il comfort

Fuori produzione

Philips AventTiralatte manuale

SCF310/20

4.3
| (45) Recensioni | 93% di utenti consiglia questo prodotto
Progettato per il comfort
Lo stress e la mancanza di tempo possono rendere più difficoltoso il rilascio di latte nonché influire sulla produzione del latte. Il nostro tiralatte Philips Avent SCF310/20 è stato creato per migliorare il comfort durante l'estrazione.
Vedi tutti i vantaggi
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Il marchio più consigliato dalle mamme di tutto il mondo1

Tiralatte per il massimo comfort con cuscinetti con petali per il massaggio

Progettato per il comfort

  • Include biberon da 125 ml

Risultati testati clinicamente*

Risultati testati clinicamente*

Il vuoto creato dal tiralatte Philips Avent imita la naturale suzione del bimbo al seno e consente di ottenere più latte del tiralatte elettrico doppio per uso medico*

Cuscinetto massaggiante con 5 petali morbidi brevettato

Cuscinetto massaggiante con 5 petali morbidi brevettato

Esclusivo cuscinetto massaggiante attivo creato per stimolare la montata lattea naturalmente

Sistema esclusivo per conservare facilmente il latte

Sistema esclusivo per conservare facilmente il latte

Rendi la tua vita più semplice estraendo il latte direttamente in uno dei biberon o dei contenitori per il frigorifero e freezer della vasta gamma di prodotti Philips Avent

Specifiche tecniche

Ottieni assistenza per questo prodotto

Trova domande frequenti, manuali utente, informazioni sulla sicurezza e suggerimenti

Trova un pezzo di ricambio o un accessorio

Vai a Ricambi e accessori

Parti e accessori

Recensioni

Queste recensioni sono gestite da Bazaarvoice e sono conformi alla Politica di autenticità della suddetta, con il supporto di tecnologie antifrode e controlli manuali. Per ulteriori dettagli, consulta la pagina
Le valutazioni dei prodotti e le classificazioni in stelle da parte degli utenti sono utili a tutti i clienti. Consentono di ottenere maggiori informazioni rilevanti per l'acquisto dei prodotti. I clienti che hanno acquistato un prodotto online o nel punto vendita possono inviare una recensione

4.3

su 5

45

Recensioni

93%

di utenti consiglia questo prodotto

12/03/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This has agood fitting and easy use

I have tried 3 pumps and this is far the best with comfort and ease and shows in the result of my expressed milk i can express doulble (5-6oz)with this pump than the other two (1-2oz) also take in hand the electric pumbs take some getting used to Hope this help

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF310/12 Manual breast pump

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF310/12 Manual breast pump

12/03/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This has agood fitting and easy use

I have tried 3 pumps and this is far the best with comfort and ease and shows in the result of my expressed milk i can express doulble (5-6oz)with this pump than the other two (1-2oz) also take in hand the electric pumbs take some getting used to Hope this help

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF310/12 Manual breast pump

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF310/12 Manual breast pump

17/01/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

really easy to use

Easy to use and to clean and reassemble. Good value for money. Quick to express and can also use avent storage containers for freezing milk.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF310/20 Manual breast pump

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF310/20 Manual breast pump

Iscriviti alla newsletter Philips per ricevere offerte esclusive

  • Offerte esclusive per gli iscritti e accesso anticipato alle vendite.
  • Accesso anticipato alle offerte.
  • Notizie sul lancio di prodotti e consigli per uno stile di vita sano.
  • Consigli degli esperti e idee

Desidero ricevere comunicazioni promozionali sui prodotti, servizi, eventi e promozioni Philips, in base alle mie preferenze e al mio comportamento. Posso annullare l’iscrizione in qualsiasi momento.

  • Offerte esclusive per gli iscritti e accesso anticipato alle vendite.
  • Accesso anticipato alle offerte.
  • Notizie sul lancio di prodotti e consigli per uno stile di vita sano.
  • Consigli degli esperti e idee
Esclusioni di responsabilità

  1. Sulla base di un'indagine online del 2023 sulla soddisfazione dei clienti condotta a livello globale su un campione di più di 10.109 donne consumatrici di marchi e prodotti per la cura dei bambini. 

  1. Secondo quanto evidenziato dai test clinici, è più veloce ad estrarre latte in un arco di 20 minuti rispetto a un tiralatte doppio sequenziale per uso ospedaliero testato da mamme di bambini pretermine.