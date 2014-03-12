I was lucky enough to be given this product by a friend and it has been amazing. I am lucky enough that my little one has been sleeping through the night from a very early age but unfortunately it takes time before milk production overnight eased up. Having this pump beside the bed meant I could easily express milk no matter what time of night it was and not disturb the whole household! It is easy to use, easy to clean and small enough that I can pop it in the changing bag and take it with me in case I need it whilst out and about.