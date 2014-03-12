Paga con Klarna
Garanzia di 2 anni
Fuori produzione
Include biberon da 125 ml
Il vuoto creato dal tiralatte Philips Avent imita la naturale suzione del bimbo al seno e consente di ottenere più latte del tiralatte elettrico doppio per uso medico*
Esclusivo cuscinetto massaggiante attivo creato per stimolare la montata lattea naturalmente
Rendi la tua vita più semplice estraendo il latte direttamente in uno dei biberon o dei contenitori per il frigorifero e freezer della vasta gamma di prodotti Philips Avent
4.3
su 5
45
Recensioni
93%
di utenti consiglia questo prodotto
Clare29
12/03/2014
United Kingdom
This has agood fitting and easy use
I have tried 3 pumps and this is far the best with comfort and ease and shows in the result of my expressed milk i can express doulble (5-6oz)with this pump than the other two (1-2oz) also take in hand the electric pumbs take some getting used to Hope this help
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF310/12 Manual breast pump
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF310/12 Manual breast pump
NatalieandMax
12/03/2014
United Kingdom
This has agood fitting and easy use
I have tried 3 pumps and this is far the best with comfort and ease and shows in the result of my expressed milk i can express doulble (5-6oz)with this pump than the other two (1-2oz) also take in hand the electric pumbs take some getting used to Hope this help
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF310/12 Manual breast pump
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF310/12 Manual breast pump
sonya33
17/01/2013
United Kingdom
really easy to use
Easy to use and to clean and reassemble. Good value for money. Quick to express and can also use avent storage containers for freezing milk.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF310/20 Manual breast pump
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF310/20 Manual breast pump
Sulla base di un'indagine online del 2023 sulla soddisfazione dei clienti condotta a livello globale su un campione di più di 10.109 donne consumatrici di marchi e prodotti per la cura dei bambini.
Secondo quanto evidenziato dai test clinici, è più veloce ad estrarre latte in un arco di 20 minuti rispetto a un tiralatte doppio sequenziale per uso ospedaliero testato da mamme di bambini pretermine.