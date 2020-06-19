Termini di ricerca
SCF291/01
Sterilizza e riponi in pochi minuti
Sterilizza fino a sei biberon, accessori inclusi, in soli 10 minuti. Sottile ma spazioso, lo sterilizzatore per biberon Advanced elimina il 99,9% dei germi* in modo veloce ed efficiente, per la massima tranquillità a ogni poppata.Scopri tutti i vantaggi
Sterilizzatore per biberon
Sterilizing is gentle, effective and chemical-free with Philips Avent. Every sterilizer uses the power of pure steam – nothing more, nothing less – to kill 99.9% of harmful germs*.
Experience speed and safety with the sterilizing cycle lasting just 10 minutes, after which the sterilizer automatically turns itself off.
Our new drip tray protects the heating plate from milk droplets, reducing the chance of unpleasant odors.
Our advanced sterilizer is adaptable, reducing in size for smaller items like soothers, and to minimize your counter-top space when not in use.
The sterilizer's thorough, chemical-free cleaning will keep its contents sterile for up to 24 hours. How? Just keep the lid on.
Our sterilizer is slender and yet still holds up to six Philips Avent baby bottles. It also fits all the other essentials, from teats and soothers to a manual breast pump.
Top to bottom, inside and out, the sterilizer is quick and easy to clean – even the heating plate. So you get more time to be with your little one.
