Termini di ricerca

0

Carrello

Al momento non ci sono articoli nel carrello.

    • Sterilizza e riponi in pochi minuti Sterilizza e riponi in pochi minuti Sterilizza e riponi in pochi minuti

      Philips Avent Sterilizzatore per biberon

      SCF291/01

      Punteggio complessivo / 5
      • Recensioni Recensioni

      Sterilizza e riponi in pochi minuti

      Sterilizza fino a sei biberon, accessori inclusi, in soli 10 minuti. Sottile ma spazioso, lo sterilizzatore per biberon Advanced elimina il 99,9% dei germi* in modo veloce ed efficiente, per la massima tranquillità a ogni poppata.

      Scopri tutti i vantaggi

      Prodotti simili

      Vedi tutti Sterilizzatori per biberon

      Acquistali insieme e risparmia Acquistali insieme e ricevi 1 articolo in omaggio

      Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno in un unico acquisto

      Prezzo del pacchetto

      Salta

      Scegli una delle seguenti opzioni: Scegli uno dei seguenti prodotti:

      Aggiungi accessori

      Vedi tutto
      Questo prodotto
      Sterilizzatore per biberon
      - {discount-value}

      Sterilizzatore per biberon

      totale

      recurring payment

      Sterilizza e riponi in pochi minuti

      Sterilizza in soli 10 minuti

      • Sterilizzatore per biberon
      • Advanced
      Say goodbye to harmful bacteria

      Say goodbye to harmful bacteria

      Sterilizing is gentle, effective and chemical-free with Philips Avent. Every sterilizer uses the power of pure steam – nothing more, nothing less – to kill 99.9% of harmful germs*.

      A sterilizing cycle lasts just 10 minutes

      A sterilizing cycle lasts just 10 minutes

      Experience speed and safety with the sterilizing cycle lasting just 10 minutes, after which the sterilizer automatically turns itself off.

      Designed to reduce the chance of unpleasant odors

      Designed to reduce the chance of unpleasant odors

      Our new drip tray protects the heating plate from milk droplets, reducing the chance of unpleasant odors.

      Our sterilizer is designed for space-saving flexibility

      Our sterilizer is designed for space-saving flexibility

      Our advanced sterilizer is adaptable, reducing in size for smaller items like soothers, and to minimize your counter-top space when not in use.

      Stays sterile for 24 hours*

      Stays sterile for 24 hours*

      The sterilizer's thorough, chemical-free cleaning will keep its contents sterile for up to 24 hours. How? Just keep the lid on.

      Roomy inside, compact outside

      Roomy inside, compact outside

      Our sterilizer is slender and yet still holds up to six Philips Avent baby bottles. It also fits all the other essentials, from teats and soothers to a manual breast pump.

      This sterilizer is quick and easy to clean

      This sterilizer is quick and easy to clean

      Top to bottom, inside and out, the sterilizer is quick and easy to clean – even the heating plate. So you get more time to be with your little one.

      Specifiche tecniche

      • Specifiche tecniche

        Voltaggio
        220-240 V ~ 50-60 Hz, 220 V ~ 60 Hz (Corea), 120-127 V ~ 60 Hz (NAM)
        Consumo energetico
        650  W
        Consumo energetico (modalità off)
        <0,3 W (passa automaticamente alla modalità off dopo<1 minuto)

      • Peso e dimensioni

        Dimensioni (lxpxa)
        304 x 183 x 359  mm
        Peso
        1,78  Kg

      • Paese di origine

        Fabbricato in
        Cina

      • Contenuto della confezione

        Pinze igieniche
        1  pz.
        Sterilizzatore elettrico a vapore
        1 pz.

      • Specifiche della confezione

        Confezione in carta

      Badge-D2C

      Ottieni assistenza per questo prodotto

      Trova consigli sui prodotti, domande frequenti, manuali dell'utente e informazioni su sicurezza e conformità.
      Clippin

      Trova un pezzo di ricambio o un accessorio

      Vai a Ricambi e accessori

      Accessori

      Prodotti consigliati

      Prodotti visionati di recente

      Recensioni

      Diventa il primo a recensire questo oggetto

      • Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus, Streptococcus agalactiae, Cronobacter sakazakii, Salmonella enterica, Listeria monocytogenes. I risultati dei test sono stati forniti da un laboratorio indipendente.
      • *Durante il periodo di transizione potrebbero essere consegnate sia le confezioni in carta vecchie che quelle nuove

      Offerte esclusive, solo per te


      Lo stile di vita sano inizia qui. Iscriviti e approfitta di.

      10€ di sconto sul primo acquisto.*

      Accesso anticipato alle vendite.

      Consigli per uno stile di vita sano.

      People that are happy to make use of their membership
      *
      Desidero ricevere comunicazioni promozionali relative a prodotti, servizi, eventi e promozioni Philips, in base alle mie preferenze e comportamenti. Posso annullare l'iscrizione facilmente e in qualsiasi momento!
      Che cosa significa?
      *Clicca qui per leggere i nostri termini e condizioni
      © Philips S.p.A. (società a socio unico), Viale Sarca 235, 20126 Milano– P. IVA 00856750153, 2004 - 2025

      Facendo clic sul collegamento, lascerai il sito Web ufficiale di Royal Philips ("Philips"). Eventuali collegamenti a siti Web di terzi che possono apparire su questo sito sono forniti solo per comodità dell'utente e non rappresentano in alcun modo alcuna affiliazione o approvazione delle informazioni fornite su tali siti Web collegati. Philips non rilascia dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo in merito a siti Web di terzi o alle informazioni in essi contenute.

      Ho capito

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      La visualizzazione ottimale del nostro sito richiede la versione più recente di Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome o Firefox.