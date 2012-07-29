Paga con Klarna
Garanzia di 2 anni
Fuori produzione
Puoi scrivere la data e il contenuto direttamente sui vasetti per la massima praticità
Per conservare e trasportare in tutta sicurezza
Ideale per la conservazione e il trasporto
4.7
su 5
15
Recensioni
100%
di utenti consiglia questo prodotto
Coops25
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
Excellent for weaning
Love this product. Sturdy, no leaks and good portion sizes. Versatile - can be put in freezer, dishwasher, micro. Plus small cups fit perfectly in my Beaba babycook when I want to defrost food. Love them!
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per VIA SCF613/20 Baby Food Set
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per VIA SCF613/20 Baby Food Set
NoushV
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
Excellent for weaning
Love this product. Sturdy, no leaks and good portion sizes. Versatile - can be put in freezer, dishwasher, micro. Plus small cups fit perfectly in my Beaba babycook when I want to defrost food. Love them!
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per VIA SCF613/20 Baby Food Set
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per VIA SCF613/20 Baby Food Set
Yummy
23/07/2012
United Kingdom
Excellent
These containers were very useful for weaning my baby. I started using them when my baby was 4 months old and I still enjoy using them after she became 16 months old.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per VIA SCF613/20 Baby Food Set
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per VIA SCF613/20 Baby Food Set
Sulla base di un'indagine online del 2023 sulla soddisfazione dei clienti condotta a livello globale su un campione di più di 10.109 donne consumatrici di marchi e prodotti per la cura dei bambini.