ProdottiSupporto

Paga con Klarna

Garanzia di 2 anni

Omaggio di benvenuto €10*

Reso entro 30 giorni

Tutte le serie

  • Un sistema – tante opzioni
  • Un sistema – tante opzioni
  • Un sistema – tante opzioni
  • Un sistema – tante opzioni

Fuori produzione

Philips Avent VIASet per la pappa

SCF613/20

4.7
| (15) Recensioni | 100% di utenti consiglia questo prodotto
Un sistema – tante opzioni
VIA è un sistema di conservazione pratico e multifunzionale, pensato seguendo la crescita del tuo bimbo. I vasetti VIA sono perfetti per conservare e trasportare le pappe sane e genuine preparate in casa.
Vedi tutti i vantaggi
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Il marchio più consigliato dalle mamme di tutto il mondo1

Sistema di conservazione senza BPA

Un sistema – tante opzioni

Ogni cosa al suo posto

Ogni cosa al suo posto

Puoi scrivere la data e il contenuto direttamente sui vasetti per la massima praticità

Sistema avvitabile a prova di perdite

Sistema avvitabile a prova di perdite

Per conservare e trasportare in tutta sicurezza

Perfetto quando sei fuori o in viaggio

Perfetto quando sei fuori o in viaggio

Ideale per la conservazione e il trasporto

Specifiche tecniche

Ottieni assistenza per questo prodotto

Trova domande frequenti, manuali utente, informazioni sulla sicurezza e suggerimenti

Recensioni

Queste recensioni sono gestite da Bazaarvoice e sono conformi alla Politica di autenticità della suddetta, con il supporto di tecnologie antifrode e controlli manuali. Per ulteriori dettagli, consulta la pagina
Le valutazioni dei prodotti e le classificazioni in stelle da parte degli utenti sono utili a tutti i clienti. Consentono di ottenere maggiori informazioni rilevanti per l'acquisto dei prodotti. I clienti che hanno acquistato un prodotto online o nel punto vendita possono inviare una recensione

4.7

su 5

15

Recensioni

100%

di utenti consiglia questo prodotto

2
1

29/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent for weaning

Love this product. Sturdy, no leaks and good portion sizes. Versatile - can be put in freezer, dishwasher, micro. Plus small cups fit perfectly in my Beaba babycook when I want to defrost food. Love them!

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per VIA SCF613/20 Baby Food Set

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per VIA SCF613/20 Baby Food Set

29/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent for weaning

Love this product. Sturdy, no leaks and good portion sizes. Versatile - can be put in freezer, dishwasher, micro. Plus small cups fit perfectly in my Beaba babycook when I want to defrost food. Love them!

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per VIA SCF613/20 Baby Food Set

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per VIA SCF613/20 Baby Food Set

23/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent

These containers were very useful for weaning my baby. I started using them when my baby was 4 months old and I still enjoy using them after she became 16 months old.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per VIA SCF613/20 Baby Food Set

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per VIA SCF613/20 Baby Food Set

Iscriviti alla newsletter Philips per ricevere offerte esclusive

  • Offerte esclusive per gli iscritti e accesso anticipato alle vendite.
  • Accesso anticipato alle offerte.
  • Notizie sul lancio di prodotti e consigli per uno stile di vita sano.
  • Consigli degli esperti e idee

Desidero ricevere comunicazioni promozionali sui prodotti, servizi, eventi e promozioni Philips, in base alle mie preferenze e al mio comportamento. Posso annullare l’iscrizione in qualsiasi momento.

  • Offerte esclusive per gli iscritti e accesso anticipato alle vendite.
  • Accesso anticipato alle offerte.
  • Notizie sul lancio di prodotti e consigli per uno stile di vita sano.
  • Consigli degli esperti e idee
Esclusioni di responsabilità

  1. Sulla base di un'indagine online del 2023 sulla soddisfazione dei clienti condotta a livello globale su un campione di più di 10.109 donne consumatrici di marchi e prodotti per la cura dei bambini. 