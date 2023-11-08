Termini di ricerca
Up to 10 times more plaque removal¹ Plaque is a real troublemaker: It's tricky to remove and can cause cavities. Our electric toothbrushes use sonic technology to sweep away plaque and give a deep clean. And 31,000 brush strokes per minute means a manual brush just can't compete.
Plaque is a real troublemaker: It's tricky to remove and can cause cavities. Our electric toothbrushes use sonic technology to sweep away plaque and give a deep clean. And 31,000 brush strokes per minute means a manual brush just can't compete.
Up to 7 times healthier gums² There's an art to brushing your gums. Our electric toothbrushes use a gentle sweeping motion to remove plaque from your gum line, and a soft touch to manage sensitive and bleeding gums.
There's an art to brushing your gums. Our electric toothbrushes use a gentle sweeping motion to remove plaque from your gum line, and a soft touch to manage sensitive and bleeding gums.
Up to 100% less stains in just 3 days3 Our electric toothbrushes don't just improve your oral health. They give you a brighter smile too. By brushing every day with a Philips Sonicare toothbrush, you can remove up to 100% more stains³.
Our electric toothbrushes don't just improve your oral health. They give you a brighter smile too. By brushing every day with a Philips Sonicare toothbrush, you can remove up to 100% more stains³.
Healthier teeth and gums in 2 weeks4
5 modes: 3 intensity settings for maximum comfort * not available on the 9300 essential edition
3 intensity settings for maximum comfort
* not available on the 9300 essential edition
Smart brushing feedback: Sensors and timers in your toothbrush let you know if you’re brushing too hard, prompt you to brush every part of your mouth, and encourage you to keep brushing for the recommended two minutes. The connected app is your straight talking oral-health coach that helps you perfect your brushing technique.
Sensors and timers in your toothbrush let you know if you’re brushing too hard, prompt you to brush every part of your mouth, and encourage you to keep brushing for the recommended two minutes. The connected app is your straight talking oral-health coach that helps you perfect your brushing technique.
Accessories:
Brush heads: Different products may vary * only available with the 9700 luxury edition
** not available on the 9300 essential edition
Different products may vary
* only available with the 9700 luxury edition
Brushing guidance: Timers in your toothbrush prompt you to brush every part of your mouth, and encourage you to keep brushing for the recommended two minutes.
Timers in your toothbrush prompt you to brush every part of your mouth, and encourage you to keep brushing for the recommended two minutes.
Accessories:
Brush head:
Our best ever toothbrush
Smart brushing feedback: Sensors and timers in your toothbrush let you know if you’re brushing too hard, prompt you to brush every part of your mouth, and encourage you to keep brushing for the recommended two minutes. The connected app is your straight talking oral-health coach that helps you perfect your brushing technique.
Sensors and timers in your toothbrush let you know if you’re brushing too hard, prompt you to brush every part of your mouth, and encourage you to keep brushing for the recommended two minutes. The connected app is your straight talking oral-health coach that helps you perfect your brushing technique.
Accessories:
Brush heads: Different products may vary * only available with the Lunar Blue edition
Different products may vary
* only available with the Lunar Blue edition
Healthy White+
Removes up to 100% more stains in only one week4
Timers in your toothbrush prompt you to brush every part of your mouth, and encourage you to keep brushing for the recommended two minutes.
Accessories: Different products may vary
Different products may vary
Advanced cleaning for healthier gums
Timers in your toothbrush prompt you to brush every part of your mouth, and encourage you to keep brushing for the recommended two minutes.
Accessories: Different products may vary
Different products may vary
Our best ever toothbrush, for complete oral care
Meet the connected toothbrush and app that help kids get the hang of brushing.
Check out our toothbrush advisor!
Gum health, whitening or plaque removal? Which should you focus on? And how do you know which is the best electric toothbrush for you?
We have brush heads that are designed to help you reach your goals; from plaque removal, to gum health, to whitening, and all-rounders.
Discover a range of products to store, charge and clean your electric toothbrush.
Tip: Remove bad breath bacteria that settle overnight by cleaning your tongue first thing.
Fact: Acidic breakfast foods can weaken your enamel for about 45 minutes after you've eaten. Tip: Brush before breakfast, and rinse with alcohol-free mouthwash after you've eaten.
Fact: Acidic breakfast foods can weaken your enamel for about 45 minutes after you've eaten.
Tip: Brush before breakfast, and rinse with alcohol-free mouthwash after you've eaten.
Tip: 40% of each tooth is hidden by its neighbour. Remove plaque from between your teeth before you brush, so your toothpaste can work its magic.
Fact: As your bristles wear out they start to remove less plaque. Tip: If your blue reminder bristles fade before three months of use, it's time to replace your brush head.
Fact: As your bristles wear out they start to remove less plaque.
Tip: If your blue reminder bristles fade before three months of use, it's time to replace your brush head.
Fact: Over four million patients whitened to a beautiful, white smile with Philip Zoom! Tip: Special occasion coming up? Whitening can give you a brighter, more confident smile.
Fact: Over four million patients whitened to a beautiful, white smile with Philip Zoom!
Tip: Special occasion coming up? Whitening can give you a brighter, more confident smile.
Whether you want an electric toothbrush to focus on gum health, teeth whitening or plaque removal, or something that does everything, Philips Sonicare has your smile covered. Our electric toothbrushes use sonic technology to sweep away plaque and give a deep clean. Go on, treat your smile.
* Suggested retail price ¹ in deep clean mode, with an Premium Clean brush head vs a manual toothbrush
² in Gum Care mode, with a Premium Gum brush head vs a manual toothbrush
³ in White+ Mode with a Premium White brush head vs a manual tooth brush using a leading whitening toothpaste.
4 than a manual toothbrush
* Suggested retail price
¹ in deep clean mode, with an Premium Clean brush head vs a manual toothbrush
