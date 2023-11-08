Informazioni importanti sull’avviso di sicurezza per alcuni dispositivi Philips Respironics per la terapia del sonno e respiratoria Per saperne di più
Informazioni importanti sull’avviso di sicurezza per alcuni dispositivi Philips Respironics per la terapia del sonno e respiratoria Per saperne di più

    Healthier teeth and gums in 2 weeks4


    When your mouth feels this healthy, you can't help but show it.

    The gentle power of our advanced sonic technology gives you

    Up to 10 times more plaque removal

    Up to 10 times more plaque removal¹

    Up to 10 times more plaque removal¹

     

    Plaque is a real troublemaker: It's tricky to remove and can cause cavities. Our electric toothbrushes use sonic technology to sweep away plaque and give a deep clean. And 31,000 brush strokes per minute means a manual brush just can't compete.

    Up to 7 times healthier gums²

    Up to 7 times healthier gums²

     

    There's an art to brushing your gums. Our electric toothbrushes use a gentle sweeping motion to remove plaque from your gum line, and a soft touch to manage sensitive and bleeding gums. 

    Up to 100% less stains in just 3 days³

    Up to 100% less stains in just 3 days3

     

    Our electric toothbrushes don't just improve your oral health. They give you a brighter smile too. By brushing every day with a Philips Sonicare toothbrush, you can remove up to 100% more stains³.

    Whiter, healthier teeth for life

    DiamondClean white

    DiamondClean electric toothbrush

    Black
    White
    Rose Gold
    Pink

    Healthier teeth and gums in 2 weeks4

    5 modes, 3 intensities

    5 modes:

    • Clean
    • Gum Health
    • White+
    • Tongue Care* the ideal setting for tongue cleaning
    • Deep Clean+ for an invigorating clean

     

    3 intensity settings for maximum comfort

     

    * not available on the 9300 essential edition

    Smart brushing feedback

    Smart brushing feedback:

    Sensors and timers in your toothbrush let you know if you’re brushing too hard, prompt you to brush every part of your mouth, and encourage you to keep brushing for the recommended two minutes. The connected app is your straight talking oral-health coach that helps you perfect your brushing technique.

    Brush heads + accessories: Luxury

    Accessories:

    • Charging glass
    • Glass brush head holder*
    • Deluxe charging travel case**

    Brush heads:

    • Premium Plaque Defense
    • Premium Gum Care
    • Premium White
    • Tonguecare+ *

     

    5 modes

    Brushing guidance

    Brush heads + accessories: Luxury

    5 modes:

    • Clean
    • Gum Care
    • Sensitive
    • White
    • Deep Clean for an invigorating clean

    Brushing guidance:

    Timers in your toothbrush prompt you to brush every part of your mouth, and encourage you to keep brushing for the recommended two minutes.

    Accessories:

    • Charging puck stand
    • Charging travel case

    Brush head:

    • AdaptiveClean

     

    DiamondClean Smart

    Our best ever toothbrush

    5 modes, 3 intensities

    5 modes:

    • Clean
    • Gum Health
    • White+
    • Tongue Care* the ideal setting for tongue cleaning
    • Deep Clean+ for an invigorating clean

    Smart brushing feedback

    Smart brushing feedback:

    Sensors and timers in your toothbrush let you know if you’re brushing too hard, prompt you to brush every part of your mouth, and encourage you to keep brushing for the recommended two minutes. The connected app is your straight talking oral-health coach that helps you perfect your brushing technique.

    Brush heads + accessories: Luxury

    Accessories:

    • Charging glass
    • Glass brush head holder*
    • Deluxe charging travel case

    Brush heads:

    • Premium Plaque Defense
    • Premium Gum Care
    • Premium White
    • Tonguecare+  

     

    Healthy White+

    Removes up to 100% more stains in only one week4

    2 modes, 3 intensities

    2 modes: 

    • Clean
    • White

     

    3 intensity settings for maximum comfort

    Brushing guidance

    Brushing guidance:
    Timers in your toothbrush prompt you to brush every part of your mouth, and encourage you to keep brushing for the recommended two minutes.

    Brush heads + accessories: Essential

    Accessories:

    • Travel case
    • Charger


    Brush heads:

    • DiamondClean
    • Tonguecare+

    3 Series gum health

    Advanced cleaning for healthier gums

    1 modes, 3 intensities

    1 mode: 

    • Clean

     

    3 intensity settings for maximum comfort

    Brushing guidance

    Brushing guidance:
    Timers in your toothbrush prompt you to brush every part of your mouth, and encourage you to keep brushing for the recommended two minutes.

    Brush head + accessories: Essential

    Accessories:

    • Travel case
    • Charger


    Brush heads:

    • ProResults gum health

    Our best ever toothbrush, for complete oral care

    DiamondClean Smart

    Diamond Clean Smart

    Electric toothbrushes for kids

    Electric toothbrushes for kids 

    Philips Sonicare toothbrushes range

    Sonicare for Kids

    Meet the connected toothbrush and app that help kids get the hang of brushing.

    Philips Sonicare toothbrushes range

    Still not sure which toothbrush is best for you?


    Check out our toothbrush advisor!

    Choosing the right electric toothbrush

    Insider advice for choosing the right electric toothbrush

    Gum health, whitening or plaque removal? Which should you focus on? And how do you know which is the best electric toothbrush for you?

    Brush heads range

    Looking for brush heads?

    We have brush heads that are designed to help you reach your goals; from plaque removal, to gum health, to whitening, and all-rounders.

    Philips Sonicare accessories

    Philips Sonicare accessories

    Discover a range of products to store, charge and clean your electric toothbrush.

    Our five-step routine for a healthy smile

    Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes


    Whether you want an electric toothbrush to focus on gum health, teeth whitening or plaque removal, or something that does everything, Philips Sonicare has your smile covered. Our electric toothbrushes use sonic technology to sweep away plaque and give a deep clean. Go on, treat your smile.

    ¹ in deep clean mode, with an Premium Clean brush head vs a manual toothbrush 
    ² in Gum Care mode, with a Premium Gum brush head vs a manual toothbrush
    ³ in White+ Mode with a Premium White brush head vs a manual tooth brush using a leading whitening toothpaste. 
    than a manual toothbrush 

    Have a question?
    We're here to help

    Want to stay up to date?

    Are you a dental professional?

