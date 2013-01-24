Homepage
Per informazioni sulla disponibilità dei prodotti, contatta il tuo referente Philips o il numero 800 232100

Formazione e risorse cliniche per la gestione del COVID-19  


Scopri le risorse formative e i video tutorial relativi all'uso, alla manutenzione e alla disinfezione delle apparecchiature Philips.
Ventilazione e respirazione
Monitoraggio paziente
Imaging diagnostico
Ultrasuoni
Screening domiciliare e monitoraggio da remoto dei pazienti

Prodotti e servizi per la gestione del COVID-19


Esplora il portfolio Philips di prodotti e soluzioni per la gestione e il trattamento dei pazienti affetti da COVID-19.
Ventilazione e respirazione
Monitoraggio paziente e defibrillazione
Imaging diagnostico
Ultrasuoni
Screening domiciliare e monitoraggio da remoto dei pazienti
Telemedicina per terapia intensiva e terapia intensiva da remoto
Manutenzione e servizi di assistenza remota

    Ventilatori e assistenza respiratoria

    Philips offre un'ampia gamma di soluzioni respiratorie che includono ventilazione invasiva e non invasiva per criticità da media a elevata, ossigenoterapia, terapia CPAP e BiPAP, nebulizzatori e maschere. Siamo attivamente impegnati con i nostri clienti in tutto il mondo per facilitare l'accesso a queste soluzioni, sapendo che possono aiutare personale sanitario, ospedali e sistemi sanitari a muoversi in questo ambiente complesso e in continua evoluzione.
    Ventilatori e prodotti per l'assistenza respiratoria

    Ventilatore E30

    Il nuovo ventilatore Philips Respironics E30

    Un ventilatore disponibile per rispondere alla carenza critica di ventilazione ospedaliera
    Formazione e risorse cliniche | Utilizzo dei dispositivi e materiali didattici |  
    Ventilazione

    Terapia del sonno

    Maschere monouso con opzioni non ventilate

    Maschere riutilizzabili

    Somministrazione di farmaci per inalazione

    Disostruzione delle vie aeree

    Ossigeno

    Scopri di più sul nostro percorso terapeutico dall'ospedale a casa

    Scopri le nostre soluzioni di ventilazione

    Siamo con te

    organizzati

    Un’assistenza integrata

     
    Abbiamo allineato le nostre risorse e competenze per fornire un accesso rapido alle informazioni e alle soluzioni per rispondere alle esigenze di cura del paziente.
    adattamento

    Un aggiornamento continuo

     
    Stiamo adattando e aggiornando i nostri prodotti e le nostre tecnologie per rispondere in maniera tempestiva a una situazione in continua evoluzione.
    connessioni

    Una rete di connessioni

     
    Stiamo utilizzando la nostra infrastruttura e le nostre piattaforme per connettere équipe mediche e aiutare i sistemi sanitari a comunicare nel modo più efficace possibile, mentre si occupano delle attività cliniche.

