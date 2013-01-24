Homepage
    Formazione e risorse cliniche per la gestione del COVID-19  


    Scopri le risorse formative e i video tutorial relativi all'uso, alla manutenzione e alla disinfezione delle apparecchiature Philips.
    Ventilazione e respirazione
    Monitoraggio paziente
    Imaging diagnostico
    Ultrasuoni
    Screening domiciliare e monitoraggio da remoto dei pazienti

    Prodotti e servizi per la gestione del COVID-19


    Esplora il portfolio Philips di prodotti e soluzioni per la gestione e il trattamento dei pazienti affetti da COVID-19.
    Telemedicina per terapia intensiva e terapia intensiva da remoto
    Manutenzione e servizi di assistenza remota

    Telemedicina per terapia intensiva e terapia intensiva da remoto per pazienti affetti da COVID-19

    Philips occupa una posizione privilegiata nella collaborazione con le équipe mediche, offrendo ai pazienti un'assistenza sempre connessa, a qualsiasi tappa del percorso in terapia intensiva. La nostra gamma di prodotti interoperabili, sviluppata in collaborazione con équipe mediche di tutto il mondo, offre soluzioni in grado di risolvere i colli di bottiglia di maggior rilievo nell'assistenza sanitaria, con un conseguente miglioramento dei risultati a livello sia clinico1 che economico.2
    Assistenza al posto letto del paziente
    Acquisisci funzionalità di telemedicina senza implementare un sistema completo con il programma Philips Outreach per le organizzazioni più piccole
    • Richiedi il supporto per espandere le funzionalità, la strumentazione o i servizi
    • Aumento delle licenze
    • Condivisione delle funzionalità tra le sedi semplificata
    • Siamo in stretta collaborazione con i fornitori per aumentare la disponibilità
    • Stiamo lavorando a generazione di referti e analisi migliori in risposta alle conoscenze apprese dall'attuale situazione legata al Covid-19
    Implementa nuove funzionalità o espandi quelle esistenti per rispondere a o per prevenire un aumento improvviso del numero di pazienti
    • Richiedi il supporto per espandere le funzionalità, la strumentazione o i servizi
    • Aumento delle licenze
    • Condivisione delle funzionalità tra le sedi semplificata
    • Siamo in stretta collaborazione con i fornitori per aumentare la disponibilità
    • Stiamo lavorando a generazione di referti e analisi migliori in risposta alle conoscenze apprese dall'attuale situazione legata al Covid-19

    Terapia intensiva al posto letto a supporto di COVID-19

    Trasforma il modo in cui i pazienti interagiscono con i servizi, migliora l'efficienza e il coordinamento dell'assistenza e aiuta le persone a gestire la loro salute e il loro benessere.

    Philips IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA) è una soluzione avanzata di supporto decisionale clinico e un sistema di documentazione. Specializzata per ambienti di terapia intensiva complessi, ICCA collabora con altri sistemi di documentazione e offre l'interoperabilità necessaria a supportare la documentazione dei pazienti durante l'intero ciclo di cura.

    Scopri di più sugli strumenti di supporto informatico clinici Philips

    Programmi di telemedicina per terapia intensiva per rispondere al COVID-19

    Sintetizza i dati dei pazienti e traducili in informazioni significative per consentire di identificare i pazienti maggiormente a rischio in qualsiasi momento e assegnare le risorse di conseguenza.

    Le piattaforme di telemedicina per terapia intensiva di Philips combinano persone, processi e tecnologia per consentire a un'équipe co-localizzata di medici e infermieri di terapia intensiva di monitorare da remoto i pazienti nella UTI, indipendentemente dall'ubicazione dei pazienti, contribuendo a ottimizzare i costi di assistenza e a migliorare la comunicazione e la collaborazione tra il personale.

    I programmi di telemedicina per terapia intensiva, incluso Philips eICU, hanno dimostrato di essere in grado di supportare i sistemi sanitari riducendo la durata della degenza e la mortalità, aumentando le capacità di supervisione dei medici al posto letto e rispondendo a problemi di capacità ricettiva, e supervisione clinica virtuale mediante una risposta di logistica clinica compatibile con la telemedicina.
    Scopri di più sulle funzionalità di telemedicina Philips

    Siamo con te

    organizzati

    Un’assistenza integrata

     
    Abbiamo allineato le nostre risorse e competenze per fornire un accesso rapido alle informazioni e alle soluzioni per rispondere alle esigenze di cura del paziente.
    adattamento

    Un aggiornamento continuo

     
    Stiamo adattando e aggiornando i nostri prodotti e le nostre tecnologie per rispondere in maniera tempestiva a una situazione in continua evoluzione.
    connessioni

    Una rete di connessioni

     
    Stiamo utilizzando la nostra infrastruttura e le nostre piattaforme per connettere équipe mediche e aiutare i sistemi sanitari a comunicare nel modo più efficace possibile, mentre si occupano delle attività cliniche.

    Riferimenti

     

    * Lilly CM, Cody S, Zhao H, Landry K, Baker SP, McIlwaine J, et al. Hospital mortality, length of stay, and preventable complications among critically ill patients before and after tele-ICU reengineering of critical care processes. JAMA. 2011 Jun 1;305(21):2175–83.

    Lilly CM, Motzkus C, Rincon T, Cody SE, Landry K, Irwin RS. ICU Telemedicine Program Financial Outcomes. Chest. 2017 Feb 1;151(2):286–97.  

