Trasforma il modo in cui i pazienti interagiscono con i servizi, migliora l'efficienza e il coordinamento dell'assistenza e aiuta le persone a gestire la loro salute e il loro benessere.
Philips IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA) è una soluzione avanzata di supporto decisionale clinico e un sistema di documentazione. Specializzata per ambienti di terapia intensiva complessi, ICCA collabora con altri sistemi di documentazione e offre l'interoperabilità necessaria a supportare la documentazione dei pazienti durante l'intero ciclo di cura.
Sintetizza i dati dei pazienti e traducili in informazioni significative per consentire di identificare i pazienti maggiormente a rischio in qualsiasi momento e assegnare le risorse di conseguenza.
Le piattaforme di telemedicina per terapia intensiva di Philips combinano persone, processi e tecnologia per consentire a un'équipe co-localizzata di medici e infermieri di terapia intensiva di monitorare da remoto i pazienti nella UTI, indipendentemente dall'ubicazione dei pazienti, contribuendo a ottimizzare i costi di assistenza e a migliorare la comunicazione e la collaborazione tra il personale.
Riferimenti
* Lilly CM, Cody S, Zhao H, Landry K, Baker SP, McIlwaine J, et al. Hospital mortality, length of stay, and preventable complications among critically ill patients before and after tele-ICU reengineering of critical care processes. JAMA. 2011 Jun 1;305(21):2175–83.
Lilly CM, Motzkus C, Rincon T, Cody SE, Landry K, Irwin RS. ICU Telemedicine Program Financial Outcomes. Chest. 2017 Feb 1;151(2):286–97.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
