Il reparto ordinario di degenza ospita numerose tipologie di pazienti con condizioni mediche ed esigenze di vario genere. La presenza di pazienti più gravi, i casi di peggioramento improvviso delle condizioni cliniche e un rapporto infermieri/pazienti più basso si traducono in condizioni di lavoro sempre più difficili per il personale sanitario.

Philips collabora con voi per identificare soluzioni capaci di rilevare l'aggravamento dei pazienti e personalizzarle secondo esigenze e obiettivi dell'ospedale. Il nostro ventaglio di prodotti, soluzioni e servizi spazia da tecnologie, dispositivi e algoritmi clinici avanzati a servizi clinici e iniziative di formazione che possono essere messi in campo in una soluzione completa per risolvere le difficoltà specifiche degli ambienti di cura a bassa criticità.

Un aiuto per far fronte a sfide quali:

  • Aggravamento clinico del paziente non rilevato
  • Eventi acuti non rilevati
  • Arresto cardiaco, sepsi e insufficienza respiratoria
  • Risposta e interventi tardivi o inefficaci
Il cambiamento è una necessità reale nei reparti di degenza

Icona mortalità

440.000

decessi dovuti a errori medici evitabili ogni anno negli Stati Uniti.1
Icona terapia intensiva

Dall'8% al 12%

dei pazienti ospedalizzati sperimentano errori medici ed eventi avversi correlati all'assistenza sanitaria.2
Icona monitor

Triplicazione

della mortalità a 30 giorni per i pazienti ricoverati in reparti ordinari di degenza che sviluppano anomalie dei parametri vitali.3
Icona reparto di degenza

L'85%

di tutti i decessi non si verifica in terapia intensiva ma nei reparti ordinari di degenza.4
Icona infezioni

Il 70% in meno

di infezioni ospedaliere specifiche quando le équipe mediche sono consapevoli del rischio di infezione e agiscono di conseguenza per prevenirlo.7
Icona della frequenza cardiaca

Il 66%

dei pazienti con arresto cardiaco mostra parametri vitali anomali fino a 6 ore prima dell'evento ma la segnalazione ai medici arriva solo nel 25% dei casi.6

Una soluzione completa per l'aggravamento del paziente


Un portafoglio personalizzabile di prodotti, software, tecnologie e persone per comporre, gestire e ottimizzare una soluzione efficace che permetta di rilevare e intervenire nei casi di aggravamento del paziente fuori dalla terapia intensiva.

Philips è a disposizione per aiutarvi a implementare un programma ottimizzato per il monitoraggio dei pazienti e il supporto decisionale.

Valutazione

Valutazione a 360 gradi delle esigenze cliniche, tecniche e relative al flusso di lavoro

Acquisizione

Dati dei segni vitali acquisiti automaticamente da pazienti allettati e capaci di deambulare e integrazione con il sistema di gestione della cartella clinica elettronica (EMR)

Analisi

Strumenti di supporto decisionale e calcoli automatici del punteggio per la valutazione precoce (EWS) pensati per fornire dati clinici immediatamente fruibili

Azione

Avvisi personalizzati pensati per una risposta tempestiva agli eventi acuti e strumenti per la gestione del cambiamento per favorire gli interventi

Ottimizzazione del flusso di lavoro clinico per migliorare l'assistenza al paziente

IntelliVue Guardian Solution con misurazioni automatiche dei segni vitali e punteggio per la valutazione precoce (EWS) è un sistema di monitoraggio paziente personalizzabile che riunisce software, algoritmi per il supporto decisionale clinico, connettività mobile e servizi di trasformazione clinica per aiutare il personale sanitario a individuare il paziente giusto al momento giusto per un intervento precoce ed efficace.
Scopri IntellVue Guardian

Soluzioni per offrire un'assistenza migliore

Monitoraggio paziente
Monitor paziente che coniugano affidabilità e funzionalità, per fornire ai medici le informazioni complete di cui hanno bisogno, con un semplice tocco dello schermo
Dispositivi di monitoraggio indossabili
Dispositivi indossabili con tecnologia wireless che trasmettono i dati dove necessario, lasciando ai pazienti maggiore libertà di movimento
Gestione delle notifiche degli eventi
Software di gestione delle notifiche degli eventi che fornisce una visione uniforme delle condizioni mediche di ogni paziente, raccogliendo i dati praticamente da ogni dispositivo e inviandoli sugli smartphone
Punteggio per la valutazione precoce (EWS)
Sistemi per il calcolo automatico del punteggio per la valutazione precoce grazie ai quali gli operatori sanitari possono identificare i segnali di un potenziale aggravamento e intervenire tempestivamente
Connettività EMR/ADT
Soluzioni integrate di connettività EMR/ADT , personalizzate per l'implementazione a livello di struttura sanitaria e concepite per supportare una cartella paziente completa
Servizi clinici e supporto
Servizi clinici e supporto su misura per gli obiettivi della struttura sanitaria, che insieme alla gestione del cambiamento contribuiscono a migliorare sia l'assistenza clinica che l'efficacia operativa

Nuovi orizzonti per i reparti di degenza

La tecnologia per il calcolo del punteggio per la valutazione precoce di Philips ha portato a una riduzione degli interventi di emergenza sui pazienti al Saratoga Hospital di New York

Perché implementare la tecnologia EWS automatizzata? Motivazioni da condividere.


In questi video, alcuni professionisti affermati in ambito clinico esprimono consigli e spunti di riflessione sul punteggio EWS

Risposta tempestiva all'aggravamento clinico grazie al calcolo automatico del punteggio per la valutazione precoce (EWS)


Ulteriori vantaggi

Ogni misurazione del respiro è importante    

 

Ecco perché la frequenza respiratoria può essere un indicatore precoce dell'aggravamento del paziente

Mandy Jones, Vicedirettrice dei servizi infermieristici del Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board

Il General Hospital di Bangor, nel Regno Unito, riferisce una riduzione degli eventi severi del 35%8 in seguito all'adozione di Philips IntelliVue GuardianSoftware.


Guarda il video
La tecnologia per il calcolo del punteggio per la valutazione precoce di Philips ha portato a una riduzione degli interventi di emergenza sui pazienti al Saratoga Hospital di New York


Guarda il video
Monitoraggio intelligente dei segni vitali e EWS

Domande e risposte: Monitoraggio intelligente dei segni vitali e EWS


Leggi l'articolo

Il calcolo automatico del punteggio EWS fa la differenza8


Gli effetti sugli esiti clinici sono dettagliati nello studio clinico Effect of an automated notification system for deteriorating ward patients on clinical outcomes

