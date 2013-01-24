IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia

Termini di ricerca
Le soluzioni Philips consentono di migliorare la cura del paziente lungo tutto il percorso terapeutico. Il coordinamento con i sistemi e i dispositivi IT clinici rende disponibili informazioni significative laddove servono.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Aumentare la mobilità per fornire cure più efficienti
Promuovere una cura basata sulle evidenze
Trarre informazioni utili e valore
Supporto decisionale clinico strutturato con IntelliSpace
I dati clinici vengono trasformati in informazioni significative per diagnosi sempre più affidabili
Semplificazione del flusso di lavoro di terapia intensiva e anestesia
Documentazione standardizzata e strutturata tra i diversi reparti
Utilizzo dell'infrastruttura IT esistente
Interfacce avanzate per potenziare le capacità cliniche
Migliori risultati finanziari
Gli strumenti di supporto decisionale clinico migliorano la cura
I contenuti presenti nella pagina che segue contengono informazioni rivolte esclusivamente agli OPERATORI SANITARI, in quanto si riferiscono a prodotti rientranti nella categoria dei dispositivi medici che richiedono l’impiego o l’intervento da parte di professionisti del settore medico-sanitario.