IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia Soluzioni per la terapia intensiva e anestesia

IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia

Soluzioni per la terapia intensiva e anestesia

Le soluzioni Philips consentono di migliorare la cura del paziente lungo tutto il percorso terapeutico. Il coordinamento con i sistemi e i dispositivi IT clinici rende disponibili informazioni significative laddove servono.

Aumentare la mobilità per fornire cure più efficienti

ICCA si adatta alle strategie IT e di mobilità degli ospedali, offrendo la possibilità di accedere alle cartelle cliniche dei pazienti in tutta sicurezza ovunque ci si trovi: in ambulatorio, al posto letto, presso la postazione infermieristica da un tablet o laptop. Si tratta di rendere accessibili informazioni importanti e significative laddove sono necessarie, in qualsiasi punto.
Promuovere una cura basata sulle evidenze

Secondo linee guida ampiamente condivise, i bundle di interventi possono contribuire a migliorare la qualità dell'assistenza prestata. Un bundle è un gruppo costituito da tre-cinque interventi basati su evidenze che, se eseguiti insieme, migliorano la cura del paziente. ICCA contribuisce all'implementazione di linee guida per la cura basata sulle evidenze, concentrandosi su quattro bundle principali, per polmonite da ventilatore, infezione del flusso sanguigno associata all'uso di un catetere venoso centrale, gestione della glicemia e gestione e rianimazione in caso di sepsi.
Trarre informazioni utili e valore

La conoscenza clinica migliora la cura del paziente, e questo sia che si desideri misurare, analizzare e presentare i dati in base a reparto, tempo, persona, malattia, processo sia che si desideri farlo combinando questi elementi. Se è necessario effettuare un’analisi relativamente all’andamento della sepsi nelle terapie intensive, alla lunghezza di degenza (LOS, Lenght of Stay) per reparto, all’uso dei farmaci, ICCA è in grado di analizzare e presentare i dati in un formato conforme alle esigenze aziendali e cliniche.
Supporto decisionale clinico strutturato con IntelliSpace

L'ambiente di terapia intensiva ospedaliero genera grandi quantità di dati dei pazienti, essenziali per le decisioni cliniche. Ciò nonostante, la gestione di questi dati comporta tempi lunghi. ICCA è una soluzione per il supporto decisionale clinico avanzato e la documentazione, che centralizza e organizza i dati dei pazienti. Gli operatori sanitari possono così ottenere una vista completa del paziente, frontale e centrale.
L'accesso a dati paziente completi è essenziale nel processo decisionale clinico. Gli strumenti di ICCA per il supporto dell'assistenza in terapia intensiva consentono di prendere decisioni ponderate nonché di identificare ed evidenziare eventi avversi.
Semplificazione del flusso di lavoro di terapia intensiva e anestesia

Con ICCA, le prescrizioni di infusioni, flebo per endovena e farmaci, oltre che degli interventi, vengono automaticamente propagate nella cartella clinica del paziente e nelle liste di lavoro degli infermieri, per agevolare il flusso di lavoro. E questo grazie all'impegno profuso per l'integrazione dei sistemi clinici e di molti sistemi informativi di farmacia con il sistema di inserimento computerizzato delle prescrizioni dei medici (CPOE, Computerized Physician Order Entry) esistente, nonché per le interfacce di gestione delle prescrizioni.
La funzionalità di continuità terapeutica facilita il flusso di informazioni dal foglio di lavoro di terapia intensiva alla cartella anestesiologica e viceversa. I pazienti sottoposti ad assistenza sia in sala operatoria sia in unità di terapia intensiva trarranno beneficio dalla registrazione continua delle fasi dell'assistenza, incentrata sui dati relativi a sedi di entrate/uscite, totale dei liquidi e principali terapie in somministrazione
Utilizzo dell'infrastruttura IT esistente

Forniamo interoperabilità basata su standard con l'immagine ospedaliera esistente e i sistemi di repository dei dati clinici. Le nostre soluzioni sfruttano gli investimenti in tecnologia già effettuati dalla struttura per raggiungere gli obiettivi, migliorando la cura dei pazienti, in modo efficiente e contenendo i costi.
ICCA funziona in combinazione con altri sistemi di documentazione ed è caratterizzato dall'interoperabilità per il supporto della documentazione paziente lungo l'intero percorso terapeutico. ICCA può essere eseguito su infrastrutture IT esistenti, consentendo di ridurre costi ed esigenze di manutenzione. Grazie al rispetto degli standard IHE e alla comunicazione con altri sistemi di documentazione, supporta la documentazione clinica lungo l'intero percorso terapeutico.
Per ottenere rimborsi tempestivi e corretti, è possibile inserire diagnosi e procedure utilizzando il formato di testo libero, tramite selezione da cataloghi di codifica standard, oppure utilizzando cataloghi interni integrati facilmente. Un motore di ricerca integrato ed elenchi delle voci più utilizzate semplificano e velocizzano la ricerca dei codici necessari.
Gli strumenti di supporto decisionale clinico migliorano la cura

Gli studi hanno dimostrato che gli strumenti di supporto decisionale clinico (CDS) abbreviano la degenza in terapia intensiva e permettono così di conseguire un risparmio sui costi. Gli innovativi strumenti CDS di ICCA aiutano i clinici a valutare i pazienti e a programmare gli interventi. Gli avvisi basati sull'evidenza clinica segnalano i problemi precocemente, prima che possano acuirsi. È inoltre possibile creare avvisi personalizzati.
