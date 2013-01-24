Homepage
    Per informazioni su prodotti destinati al consumatore o assistenza ai prodotti destinati al consumatore relativi al COVID-19, clicca qui.
    COVID-19

    Formazione e risorse cliniche per la gestione del COVID-19  


    Scopri le risorse formative e i video tutorial relativi all'uso, alla manutenzione e alla disinfezione delle apparecchiature Philips.
    Ventilazione e respirazione
    Monitoraggio paziente
    Imaging diagnostico
    Ultrasuoni
    Screening domiciliare e monitoraggio da remoto dei pazienti

    Prodotti e servizi per la gestione del COVID-19


    Esplora il portfolio Philips di prodotti e soluzioni per la gestione e il trattamento dei pazienti affetti da COVID-19.
    Ventilazione e respirazione
    Monitoraggio paziente e defibrillazione
    Imaging diagnostico
    Ultrasuoni
    Screening domiciliare e monitoraggio da remoto dei pazienti
    Telemedicina per terapia intensiva e terapia intensiva da remoto
    Manutenzione e servizi di assistenza remota

    L'ecografia nella lotta contro il COVID-19

    Esplora il portafoglio dei sistemi ecografici
    Il ruolo dell'ecografia è sempre più importante nella lotta contro il COVID-19. Philips offre un'ampia gamma di sistemi ecografici per valutare e gestire le complicanze polmonari e cardiache correlate al COVID-19.
    Accedi alle istruzioni sull'imaging a ultrasuoni Philips e alle informazioni per il COVID-19

    Considerazioni per i medici di pronto soccorso e di terapia intensiva

    L'ecografia può essere utilizzata come strumento per identificare risultati compatibili con COVID-19, valutare la gravità della malattia e aiutare a monitorare e gestire i pazienti consentendo valutazioni rapide e accurate dello stato cardiaco e polmonare.
    I risultati delle ecografie polmonari nei pazienti COVID-19 possono includere:
    • Ispessimento e/o irregolarità della linea pleurica
    • Linee B
    • Consolidamenti subpleurici
    Gli esami ecocardiografici mirati su pazienti affetti da COVID-19 possono aiutare a identificare:
    • Dimensione e funzione del ventricolo sinistro
    • Dimensione e funzione del ventricolo destro
    • Presenza di versamento pericardico ed evidenza di tamponamento
    • Valutazione dell'IVC per lo stato del volume per guidare la gestione dei fluidi
    Guarda la galleria delle immagini cliniche

    Considerazioni per cardiologi ed ecografisti

    Il team che lavora sui sistemi ecografici Philips collabora con cardiologi ed ecografisti per identificare e condividere le migliori prassi per gli esami cardiaci. Il feedback dei medici ha sottolineato l'importanza della sicurezza durante l'imaging, l'acquisizione delle immagini e dei dati più rilevanti e un'efficace analisi di follow-up.
    icona aree di attenzione
    Aree di interesse
    Anche se l'entità del danno cardiaco dovuto a COVID-19 non è stata ancora completamente compresa, i cardiologi hanno evidenziato sintomi e complicazioni della polmonite come aree chiave di potenziale interesse, in particolare miocardite, embolia polmonare e possibile infarto miocardico acuto.
    icona attenzione all'acquisizione
    Approfondimento sull'acquisizione di immagini
    Secondo le raccomandazioni dell'American Society of Echocardiography (ASE), per monitorare la progressione e l'emodinamica della malattia nei pazienti con COVID-19, l'ecocardiografia deve ottenere i seguenti parametri cardiaci: funzione delle camere sinistre e destre e studio emodinamico delle valvole; segni di versamento pericardico. In particolare la valutazione della funzione della parte destra del cuore è importante a causa della possibilità di sviluppare malattie polmonari secondarie a breve termine o miocardite acuta, con conseguente ipertensione polmonare e insufficienza cardiaca destra acuta.
    icona sicurezza
    Sicurezza
    Le precauzioni per la sicurezza dell'operatore sanitario e del paziente sono di massima priorità. I medici hanno enfatizzato l'importanza di fattori come l'uso di DPI adeguati, i criteri per l'uso della TEE e la riduzione dei tempi di esame. Si consiglia di pianificare preventivamente l'esame e di applicare protocolli e tecniche come la 3D che riducono la necessità di acquisizioni multiple e del cambio di posizione del trasduttore. Per quanto possibile, le misurazioni devono essere eseguite su una workstation separata o dopo che il paziente ha lasciato la sala d'esame.
    icona follow-up
    Follow-up
    Gli operatori sanitari devono inoltre tenere conto delle esigenze di monitoraggio e di follow-up dei pazienti affetti da COVID-19. L'applicazione di tecniche e misurazioni coerenti e riproducibili facilita i confronti. Alcuni cardiologi hanno inoltre consigliato la segnalazione o l'identificazione dei pazienti come pazienti come COVID-19 nella cartella paziente nella cartella paziente per agevolare il recupero e l'analisi futuri.

    Pulizia e disinfezione dei sistemi ecografici | Scarica la guida ›

    Galleria immagini cliniche

    Formazione e risorse per ecografia

    Serie per ecografia polmonare Dr.ssa Sara Nikravan

    Video

    Documenti di riferimento e risorse

    Documenti

    Istruzioni per la pulizia per ecografia
    POC ecografia polmonare & soluzioni per imaging cardiaco
    Guida rapida per l'ecografia polmonare
    Tutorial ecografia polmonare

    Ecocardiografia mirata

    Documenti

    Introduzione all'ecografia transtoracica
    Guida all'ecografia transtoracica
    POC ecografia nell'embolia polmonare
    Valutazione mirata dell'ecografia per la funzionalità del ventricolo sinistro

    Altre aree di interesse

    Documenti

    Ecografia mirata per la gestione delle vie aeree
    Cateterismo venoso centrale eco-guidato
    Cateterismo venoso centrale eco-guidato

    Risorse e informazioni esterne

    Documentazione

    Risorse ASE COVID-19
    Risorse ESC COVID-19 e cardiologiche
    Come eseguire un esame ecografico polmonare
    Esame ecografico della polmonite virale
    Dichiarazione ASE sulla protezione dei pazienti e dei fornitori di servizi di ecocardiografia

    Ulteriori opportunità di formazione sui sistemi ecografici Philips

    Documentazione

    Ultrasound education

    Webinar ed eventi sul COVID-19

    La diagnostica cardio-polmonare ai tempi del COVID-19. Quello che dobbiamo sapere per non farci trovare impreparati. 

    Relatori: Dr. Francesco Bedogni, Dr. Mauro Pepi, Dr. Gianluca Pontone, Dr. Fausto Rigo, Dr.ssa Eleonora Secco 

    Guarda la registrazione
    POCUS in the ED for COVID-19 with Dr. Rachel Liu
    Guarda la registrazione
    Lung Ultrasound Part 1 with Martin Altersberger MD, Thomas Binder MD, FESC
    Guarda la registrazione
    Lung Ultrasound Part 2 with Martin Altersberger MD, Thomas Binder MD, FESC
    Guarda la registrazione
    Lung Ultrasound Webinar and Q/A with Dr. Sara Nikravan
    Guarda la registrazione
    Evolving cardiac dynamics with COVID-19 patients: Experiences from US and Europe
    Guarda la registrazione
    Infection control in the Emergency Department for COVID-19 with Dr. Arun Nagdev
    Guarda la registrazione
    ASE Statement on Protection of Patients and Echocardiography Service Providers during the COVID-19 Pandemic
    Guarda la registrazione
    Nuts and Bolts of Point-of-Care Echo: the 5E’s in COVID-19
    Guarda la registrazione
    Echocardiographic approach for assessment of patients with suspected myocarditis
    Guarda la registrazione

    Soluzioni ultrasuoni per supportare la comunità clinica contro il COVID-19  


    (Per informazioni sulla disponibilità dei prodotti, contatta il tuo referente Philips o il numero 800 232100)
    Con sistemi facili da pulire e che forniscono immagini di alta qualità, la tecnologia di Philips Ultrasound aiuta i medici a fornire una valutazione e una gestione tempestive e affidabili delle condizioni polmonari e cardiache durante questo periodo critico.

    Lumify

    Ecografia portatile sul proprio smartdevice

    Visualizza prodotto
    •  
      EPIQ Elite Nuovo livello di prestazioni per l&#039;ecografia premium

      EPIQ Elite  

      Nuovo livello di prestazioni per l'ecografia premium
      • nSIGHT Imaging offre un approccio completamente nuovo all'ecografia
      • PureWave e xMATRIX, tecnologia dei trasduttori a ultrasuoni di ultima generazione
      • Display da 24" HD MAX, per un'esperienza di visualizzazione ecografica eccellente
      795098
      Visualizza prodotto
    •  
      InnoSight Sistema ecografico compatto

      InnoSight  

      Sistema ecografico compatto
      • Imaging di elevata qualità
      • Maggiore mobilità
      • Semplicità - Interfaccia utente intuitiva
      795001
      Visualizza prodotto
    •  
      Affiniti Affiniti

      Affiniti 70

      Affiniti
      • Un esperto di esigenze quotidiane
      • L'importanza dell'equilibrio
      • Flusso di lavoro ed efficienza clinica
      795210
      Visualizza prodotto
    •  
      CX50 Sistema ecografico

      CX50 Al posto letto

      Sistema ecografico
      • Tecnologie di qualità superiore per prestazioni di provata efficacia
      • Imaging PureWave per i pazienti tecnicamente difficili
      • SonoCT e XRES migliorano la qualità dell'immagine e riducono il rumore
      795076CC
      Visualizza prodotto
    •  
      Sparq Sistema ecografico

      Sparq  

      Sistema ecografico
      • Simplicity Mode semplifica i comandi del sistema.
      • L'intuitiva interfaccia dinamica facilita la scansione
      • Design ergonomico per la facilità d'uso in ambienti difficili
      795090CC
      Visualizza prodotto

    Siamo con te

    organizzati

    Un’assistenza integrata

     
    Abbiamo allineato le nostre risorse e competenze per fornire un accesso rapido alle informazioni e alle soluzioni per rispondere alle esigenze di cura del paziente.
    adattamento

    Un aggiornamento continuo

     
    Stiamo adattando e aggiornando i nostri prodotti e le nostre tecnologie per rispondere in maniera tempestiva a una situazione in continua evoluzione.
    connessioni

    Una rete di connessioni

     
    Stiamo utilizzando la nostra infrastruttura e le nostre piattaforme per connettere équipe mediche e aiutare i sistemi sanitari a comunicare nel modo più efficace possibile, mentre si occupano delle attività cliniche.

