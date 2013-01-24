Homepage
EPIQ Elite Nuovo livello di prestazioni per l&#039;ecografia premium

EPIQ Elite

Nuovo livello di prestazioni per l'ecografia premium

Il sistema ecografico Philips EPIQ Elite offre prestazioni eccezionali dal punto di vista clinico, miglioramenti del flusso di lavoro e funzioni avanzate per affrontare le sfide sempre più impegnative delle pratiche odierne. La piattaforma EPIQ Elite rinnova profondamente il modo di affrontare gli esami ecografici, grazie a strumenti clinici sviluppati espressamente per portare l'affidabilità diagnostica a un livello superiore.

Caratteristiche
nSIGHT Imaging
nSIGHT Imaging

nSIGHT Imaging

Spingere le prestazioni oltre l'ecografia tradizionale per offrire nuovi livelli di definizione e chiarezza. Oltre a un beamformer di precisione multifase proprietario, nSIGHT Imaging supporta un processamento parallelo massivo. Questa architettura proprietaria è in grado di catturare enormi quantità di dati acustici da ogni evento in trasmissione e di ricostruire il fascio in modo digitale con un processo matematico di focalizzazione ottimizzato, creando straordinarie immagini in tempo reale con frame rate, uniformità e penetrazione eccezionali.
Display da 24" HD MAX
Display da 24" HD MAX

Display da 24" HD MAX

Questo incredibile nuovo monitor con display da 24" offre un'esperienza di visualizzazione ecografica eccellente. È caratterizzato da una gamma di colori ultra-ampia e una profondità di colore di 10 bit, che utilizza miliardi di colori per riproduzioni accurate. Inoltre, possiede una gamma dinamica a contrasto elevato e livelli di nero migliorati per il delineamento fine dei valori della scala di grigi. HD MAX offre una visione laterale di livello superiore per la visualizzazione delle immagini cliniche da qualsiasi punto nella sala di scansione.
XRES Pro, elaborazione dei dati di imaging di ultima generazione
XRES Pro, elaborazione dei dati di imaging di ultima generazione

XRES Pro, elaborazione dei dati di imaging di ultima generazione

Con una elaborazione in tempo reale, XRES Pro utilizza filtri di precisione multiparametrici che suddividono gli elementi dell'immagine, analizzano tali dati e applicano algoritmi avanzati per una maggiore definizione dei bordi e delle interfacce e per fornire una cospicuità dei tessuti superiore. XRES Pro consente inoltre una valutazione avanzata della morfologia delle placche. XRES Pro offre una totale versatilità delle regolazioni per adattare il livello di elaborazione alle richieste dell'imaging clinico in modo da fornire una maggiore affidabilità diagnostica per praticamente tutti i pazienti.
MicroFlow Imaging
MicroFlow Imaging

MicroFlow Imaging

Concepito per rilevare il flusso di sangue lento e debole nei tessuti. Superando molte delle barriere tipiche dei metodi convenzionali, questa soluzione proprietaria è in grado di rilevare flussi di sangue minimi con un'elevata risoluzione e artefatti minimi. Con MicroFlow Imaging il frame rate e la qualità dell'immagine 2D restano alti e vengono applicate tecniche di riduzione degli artefatti avanzate per la visualizzazione dell'anatomia dei piccoli vasi.
Tecnologia PureWave e xMATRIX
Tecnologia dei trasduttori PureWave e xMATRIX

Tecnologia dei trasduttori PureWave e xMATRIX

La potente tecnologia di PureWave per un imaging di livello eccezionale anche su pazienti tecnicamente difficili. La tecnologia a cristalli PureWave è la maggiore innovazione degli ultimi 40 anni nel campo dei materiali piezoelettrici per trasduttori. I cristalli puri PureWave raggiungono un'uniformità pressoché perfetta per una larghezza di banda superiore e un'efficienza doppia rispetto ai materiali in ceramica tradizionale.
I trasduttori xMATRIX, potenti e versatili
I trasduttori xMATRIX, potenti e versatili

I trasduttori xMATRIX, potenti e versatili

Non esistono al mondo altre soluzioni ecografiche di livello premium che possano vantare una gamma di trasduttori a ultrasuoni più completa e innovativa. Ottenere sezioni 2D ultrasottili; utilizzare l'imaging Live xPlane per creare e visualizzare simultaneamente due piani di imaging a piena risoluzione, in modo da catturare una quantità di dati clinici doppia nello stesso lasso di tempo; raggiungere una risoluzione prossima all'isovoxel per rivelare le immagini da qualsiasi piano all'interno del volume: adesso tutto questo è possibile.
Elastografia

Elastografia

La piattaforma EPIQ supporta sia l'elastografia strain sia quella shear-wave. Caratterizzato da una sensibilità elevata, lo strain imaging può essere utilizzato per valutare in modo rapido i valori di rigidità relativa dei tessuti in una vasta gamma di applicazioni. Le tecniche di elastografia shear-wave di ElastQ Imaging utilizzano schemi di impulsi dedicati per generare e rilevare la velocità di propagazione delle onde trasverse, fornendo una misura e visualizzazione quantitativa della rigidità dei tessuti. ElastQ Imaging fornisce inoltre una mappa di affidabilità per consentire di ottenere misurazioni da aree con qualità dell'onda trasversa massima.

Specifiche Tecniche

Common Specifications
Common Specifications
Larghezza
  • 60,6 cm
Altezza
  • 146-171.5 cm
Profondità
  • 109,2 cm
Peso
  • 104,3 kg senza periferiche
Control panel
Control panel
Dimensioni del monitor
  • Display HD da 24" (60,96 cm)

