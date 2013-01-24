Termini di ricerca
Il sistema ecografico Philips EPIQ Elite offre prestazioni eccezionali dal punto di vista clinico, miglioramenti del flusso di lavoro e funzioni avanzate per affrontare le sfide sempre più impegnative delle pratiche odierne. La piattaforma EPIQ Elite rinnova profondamente il modo di affrontare gli esami ecografici, grazie a strumenti clinici sviluppati espressamente per portare l'affidabilità diagnostica a un livello superiore.
Richiedi contatto
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
nSIGHT Imaging
Display da 24" HD MAX
XRES Pro, elaborazione dei dati di imaging di ultima generazione
MicroFlow Imaging
Tecnologia dei trasduttori PureWave e xMATRIX
I trasduttori xMATRIX, potenti e versatili
Elastografia
nSIGHT Imaging
Display da 24" HD MAX
XRES Pro, elaborazione dei dati di imaging di ultima generazione
MicroFlow Imaging
Tecnologia dei trasduttori PureWave e xMATRIX
I trasduttori xMATRIX, potenti e versatili
Elastografia
|Larghezza
|
|Altezza
|
|Profondità
|
|Peso
|
|Dimensioni del monitor
|
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Note:
I contenuti presenti nella pagina che segue contengono informazioni rivolte esclusivamente agli OPERATORI SANITARI, in quanto si riferiscono a prodotti rientranti nella categoria dei dispositivi medici che richiedono l’impiego o l’intervento da parte di professionisti del settore medico-sanitario.