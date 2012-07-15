Paga con Klarna
Garanzia di 2 anni
Fuori produzione
HTS3520/12
Ossessionati dall'audio
Porta la potenza del cinema a casa tua! Potenti altoparlanti con diffusori di bassi e upscaling HDMI 1080p ad alta definizione per apprezzare al meglio l'esperienza dell'Home Entertainment
1080p HDMI
Il decodificatore incorporato Dolby Digital elimina la necessità di un decodificatore esterno, poiché è in grado di elaborare tutte le informazioni dei sei canali audio e garantire un audio surround potente, naturale ed estremamente realistico. Dolby Pro Logic II genera cinque canali di elaborazione surround da qualsiasi sorgente stereo.
3.8
su 5
26
Recensioni
ozzy2k12
15/07/2012
United Kingdom
Simply fantastic
Easy to setup, would have preferred TOSLINK or Digital Optical Connections but still sounds awesome. Design is beautiful, stunning black and blends nicely with its surroundings. i do not like the fact that it doesn't save your settings when you turn it off overnight when its not in use. this is probably the only gripe I have. The BASS is LOUD!!!!!!!!!!!
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per HTS3520 5.1 Home theatre
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per HTS3520 5.1 Home theatre
Millie456
15/07/2012
United Kingdom
Simply fantastic
Easy to setup, would have preferred TOSLINK or Digital Optical Connections but still sounds awesome. Design is beautiful, stunning black and blends nicely with its surroundings. i do not like the fact that it doesn't save your settings when you turn it off overnight when its not in use. this is probably the only gripe I have. The BASS is LOUD!!!!!!!!!!!
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per HTS3520 5.1 Home theatre
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per HTS3520 5.1 Home theatre
Livarkhal
11/04/2017
France
excellent
5 ans que j'ai ce home cinema, il fonctionne parfaitement, aucun problème sur la qualité du son, le design est simple et le fond bien dans un appartement, très simple à installer même sans notice vraimennt un très bon produit.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per HTS3520 Home Cinéma 5 enceintes
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per HTS3520 Home Cinéma 5 enceintes