ProdottiSupporto

Paga con Klarna

Garanzia di 2 anni

Omaggio di benvenuto €10*

Reso entro 30 giorni

Tutte le serie

  • Fotografia del prodotto lato anteriore
  • Fotografia del prodotto lato anteriore-superiore-sinistra
  • Fotografia del prodotto lato anteriore
  • Fotografia del prodotto lato anteriore
  • Fotografia del prodotto lato anteriore-superiore-sinistra
  • Fotografia del prodotto lato anteriore

Fuori produzione

Home Theater 5.1

HTS3520/12

3.8

| (26) Recensioni

Ossessionati dall'audio

Porta la potenza del cinema a casa tua! Potenti altoparlanti con diffusori di bassi e upscaling HDMI 1080p ad alta definizione per apprezzare al meglio l'esperienza dell'Home Entertainment

Vedi tutti i vantaggi

Audio cinematografico potente con bassi profondi

Ossessionati dall'audio

  • 1080p HDMI

Altoparlanti potenti con diffusore di bassi per un audio ottimale

Altoparlanti potenti con diffusore di bassi per un audio ottimale

Audio surround Dolby Digital e Pro Logic II

Audio surround Dolby Digital e Pro Logic II

Il decodificatore incorporato Dolby Digital elimina la necessità di un decodificatore esterno, poiché è in grado di elaborare tutte le informazioni dei sei canali audio e garantire un audio surround potente, naturale ed estremamente realistico. Dolby Pro Logic II genera cinque canali di elaborazione surround da qualsiasi sorgente stereo.

La potenza di 600 W RMS consente di riprodurre filmati e musica con un audio eccezionale

La potenza di 600 W RMS consente di riprodurre filmati e musica con un audio eccezionale

Specifiche tecniche

Ottieni assistenza per questo prodotto

Trova domande frequenti, manuali utente, informazioni sulla sicurezza e suggerimenti

Recensioni

Queste recensioni sono gestite da Bazaarvoice e sono conformi alla Politica di autenticità della suddetta, con il supporto di tecnologie antifrode e controlli manuali. Per ulteriori dettagli, consulta la pagina
Le valutazioni dei prodotti e le classificazioni in stelle da parte degli utenti sono utili a tutti i clienti. Consentono di ottenere maggiori informazioni rilevanti per l'acquisto dei prodotti. I clienti che hanno acquistato un prodotto online o nel punto vendita possono inviare una recensione

3.8

su 5

26

Recensioni

15/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Simply fantastic

Easy to setup, would have preferred TOSLINK or Digital Optical Connections but still sounds awesome. Design is beautiful, stunning black and blends nicely with its surroundings. i do not like the fact that it doesn't save your settings when you turn it off overnight when its not in use. this is probably the only gripe I have. The BASS is LOUD!!!!!!!!!!!

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per HTS3520 5.1 Home theatre

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per HTS3520 5.1 Home theatre

15/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Simply fantastic

Easy to setup, would have preferred TOSLINK or Digital Optical Connections but still sounds awesome. Design is beautiful, stunning black and blends nicely with its surroundings. i do not like the fact that it doesn't save your settings when you turn it off overnight when its not in use. this is probably the only gripe I have. The BASS is LOUD!!!!!!!!!!!

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per HTS3520 5.1 Home theatre

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per HTS3520 5.1 Home theatre

11/04/2017

France

France

excellent

5 ans que j'ai ce home cinema, il fonctionne parfaitement, aucun problème sur la qualité du son, le design est simple et le fond bien dans un appartement, très simple à installer même sans notice vraimennt un très bon produit.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per HTS3520 Home Cinéma 5 enceintes

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per HTS3520 Home Cinéma 5 enceintes

Iscriviti alla newsletter Philips per ricevere offerte esclusive

  • Offerte esclusive per gli iscritti e accesso anticipato alle vendite.
  • Accesso anticipato alle offerte.
  • Notizie sul lancio di prodotti e consigli per uno stile di vita sano.
  • Consigli degli esperti e idee

Desidero ricevere comunicazioni promozionali relative a prodotti, servizi, eventi e promozioni Philips, in base alle mie preferenze e comportamenti. Posso annullare l'iscrizione facilmente e in qualsiasi momento!

  • Offerte esclusive per gli iscritti e accesso anticipato alle vendite.
  • Accesso anticipato alle offerte.
  • Notizie sul lancio di prodotti e consigli per uno stile di vita sano.
  • Consigli degli esperti e idee