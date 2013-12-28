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  • Beccucci morbidi
  • Beccucci morbidi

Fuori produzione

Philips AventBeccucci morbidi

SCF246/00

2.3
| (7) Recensioni
Beccucci morbidi
I beccucci morbidi Philips Avent SCF246/11 sono stati creati per gengive delicate e sono il primo passo ideale dall'allattamento al seno o con biberon alle tazze. Con valvola a tenuta facile da pulire che aiuta la suzione.
Vedi tutti i vantaggi
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Prodotti compatibili
Tazza con beccuccio

Tazza con beccuccio

SCF553/03

Tazza con beccuccio

Tazza con beccuccio

SCF553/05

Beccuccio per un passaggio facile dal biberon alla tazza

Beccucci morbidi

  • 6m+

Delicato sulle gengive

Beccuccio morbido, delicato sulle gengive.

Valvola a tenuta brevettata

Facile suzione e pulizia

Compatibile con biberon e tazze Philips Avent

Compatibile con tutte le tazze e i biberon Philips Avent, esclusi i biberon in vetro e le tazze per grandi. In questo modo, puoi abbinare le parti di diversi prodotti per creare la tazza più adatta alle specifiche esigenze di sviluppo del tuo bambino.

Specifiche tecniche

Ottieni assistenza per questo prodotto

Trova domande frequenti, manuali utente, informazioni sulla sicurezza e suggerimenti

Recensioni

Queste recensioni sono gestite da Bazaarvoice e sono conformi alla Politica di autenticità della suddetta, con il supporto di tecnologie antifrode e controlli manuali. Per ulteriori dettagli, consulta la pagina
Le valutazioni dei prodotti e le classificazioni in stelle da parte degli utenti sono utili a tutti i clienti. Consentono di ottenere maggiori informazioni rilevanti per l'acquisto dei prodotti. I clienti che hanno acquistato un prodotto online o nel punto vendita possono inviare una recensione

2.3

su 5

7

Recensioni

3

28/12/2013

Deutschland

Deutschland

sehr zufrieden

Ich habe viele Flachen und Sauger ausprobiert. Erst als ich diesen Trinkschnabel meiner Tochter anbot akzeptierte sie Flüssigkeit aus der Flasche :o)

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF246/11 Weiche Trinkschnäbel

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF246/11 Weiche Trinkschnäbel

13/08/2014

Suisse

Suisse

bon

Enfin un bec qui convient plus ou moins à mes enfants

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF246/11 Becs souples

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF246/11 Becs souples

23/01/2014

Deutschland

Deutschland

Sehr gutes Produkt mit ein bisschen Einschränkung

An sich ist das Produkt echt super. Was ich absolut Schade finde, ist dass das Produkt sich ganz schnell verfärbt. Hatte meinen Sohn einen Brokkoli Brei gegeben. Sofort hat sich der Trinkschnabel grün verfärbt. Echt Schade!!! Hätte von Phillips bessere Qualität erwartet

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF246/11 Weiche Trinkschnäbel

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF246/11 Weiche Trinkschnäbel

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Esclusioni di responsabilità

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 