Paga con Klarna
Garanzia di 2 anni
Fuori produzione
SCF246/00
6m+
Beccuccio morbido, delicato sulle gengive.
Facile suzione e pulizia
Compatibile con tutte le tazze e i biberon Philips Avent, esclusi i biberon in vetro e le tazze per grandi. In questo modo, puoi abbinare le parti di diversi prodotti per creare la tazza più adatta alle specifiche esigenze di sviluppo del tuo bambino.
2.3
su 5
7
Recensioni
silmarifo
28/12/2013
Deutschland
sehr zufrieden
Ich habe viele Flachen und Sauger ausprobiert. Erst als ich diesen Trinkschnabel meiner Tochter anbot akzeptierte sie Flüssigkeit aus der Flasche :o)
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF246/11 Weiche Trinkschnäbel
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF246/11 Weiche Trinkschnäbel
Marine
13/08/2014
Suisse
bon
Enfin un bec qui convient plus ou moins à mes enfants
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF246/11 Becs souples
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF246/11 Becs souples
Julia27
23/01/2014
Deutschland
Sehr gutes Produkt mit ein bisschen Einschränkung
An sich ist das Produkt echt super. Was ich absolut Schade finde, ist dass das Produkt sich ganz schnell verfärbt. Hatte meinen Sohn einen Brokkoli Brei gegeben. Sofort hat sich der Trinkschnabel grün verfärbt. Echt Schade!!! Hätte von Phillips bessere Qualität erwartet
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF246/11 Weiche Trinkschnäbel
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF246/11 Weiche Trinkschnäbel
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.