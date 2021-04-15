Paga con Klarna
Garanzia di 2 anni
Suzione facilitata
260 ml
9m+
Per bambino
.
La valvola è integrata nel beccuccio, per garantire un montaggio veloce e senza problemi.
Il contenitore del bicchiere antigoccia è progettato per consentire una facile impugnatura per le manine del tuo bimbo.
4.5
su 5
36
Recensioni
94%
di utenti consiglia questo prodotto
testiale
15/04/2021
Italia
Compratore verificato
Tazza con beccuccio
Davvero ottimo prodotto. Il mio bimbo non potrebbe farne a meno
Pro
antigoccia
Contro
nulla
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF553/05 Tazza con beccuccio
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF553/05 Tazza con beccuccio
Kole
17/02/2017
United Kingdom
Parte della promozione
Great for bottle to cup weaning.
This was a great transition cup for anyone struggling to get baby from normal bottle to a cup.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF553/13 Spout Cup
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF553/13 Spout Cup
Lee1060
13/02/2017
United Kingdom
Parte della promozione
Excellent features, great value, great design.
Perfect for my child, she loves it must be the nice colours and the fact they fit perfectly into her hand. Had to go and buy two more for the trips to the grandparents. Can't fault it.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF553/13 Spout Cup
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF553/13 Spout Cup
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.