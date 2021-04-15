Philips is a household name, a brand that as been trusted over many generations for their high quality products. The Philips Avent weaning range is ideal for baby's, every product is designed to respect the natural development of baby's teeth and gums. The Avent sippy cups available in pink and blue are robust, have a wavy shape which enables little ones to hold the bottle with ease, hence preventing spills. The innovative design of the cup encourages and supports the learning skills for self feeding. As well as free from BPA and other toxic chemicals, the Silicone nipple will not discolour, misshapen, has a gentle flow and is taste and odour-free. The shape of the Silicone is designed to flex and bend with little one's mouth, without damaging their gums or new teeth. Another fabulous feature is that all the components/parts of the cup are dishwasher safe. The innovation of the AVENT Spout Cup design is that it allows one to use different size cups and spouts from the range making it an overall ideal investment. So the cup adapts to little one's needs accordingly. This product is a perfect solution, for changing to a new product is something little one's don't agree with, the Philips Avent Spout Cup grows with them. Great.