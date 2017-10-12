Paga con Klarna
Garanzia di 2 anni
Fuori produzione
4.4
su 5
9
Recensioni
86%
di utenti consiglia questo prodotto
marianaefabrizio
12/10/2017
Italia
ottimi
Belli e compatti, ottimi per dare il fruttino e vari omogeneizzati!
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF710/00 Cucchiai per lo svezzamento (6m+)
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF710/00 Cucchiai per lo svezzamento (6m+)
Emmaline
25/05/2017
United Kingdom
Excellent spoons
I got one of these spoons with a pack of Avent storage pots. It is brilliant and I am seeking out more. The handle is solid and has a good weight. The spoon is shallow so baby can actually eat everything from it. I would recommend these.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF710/00 Toddler weaning spoons 6m+
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF710/00 Toddler weaning spoons 6m+
rrrrrr
13/05/2011
United Kingdom
brilliant!
I was surprised but this spoon is actually the perfect feeding spoon. The orange part is silicon, so nice and soft, but usefully the white plastic part gives the handle just the right amount of rigidity. I have other silicone spoons that are not as good as the bowl part is too chunky & too rounded - this one has a nice "sharp" edge to it so you can wipe dribbles off without just smearing it further. I always recommend this now. Brilliant!!! - just need some other colours to choose from!
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF710/00 Toddler weaning spoons 6m+
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF710/00 Toddler weaning spoons 6m+
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