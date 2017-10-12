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  • Cucchiai per lo svezzamento con punta morbida
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  • Cucchiai per lo svezzamento con punta morbida
  • Cucchiai per lo svezzamento con punta morbida
  • Cucchiai per lo svezzamento con punta morbida
  • Cucchiai per lo svezzamento con punta morbida
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  • Cucchiai per lo svezzamento con punta morbida
  • Cucchiai per lo svezzamento con punta morbida
  • Cucchiai per lo svezzamento con punta morbida

Fuori produzione

Philips AventCucchiai per lo svezzamento (6m+)

SCF710/00

4.4
| (9) Recensioni | 86% di utenti consiglia questo prodotto
Cucchiai per lo svezzamento con punta morbida
Cucchiai per lo svezzamento Philips Avent SCF710/00 per le fasi di crescita del tuo bimbo
Vedi tutti i vantaggi
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Il marchio più consigliato dalle mamme di tutto il mondo1

Svezzamento Philips Avent

Cucchiai per lo svezzamento con punta morbida

0% BPA

Facile pulizia anche in lavastoviglie

Manico lungo

Manico lungo

Specifiche tecniche

Ottieni assistenza per questo prodotto

Trova domande frequenti, manuali utente, informazioni sulla sicurezza e suggerimenti

Recensioni

Queste recensioni sono gestite da Bazaarvoice e sono conformi alla Politica di autenticità della suddetta, con il supporto di tecnologie antifrode e controlli manuali. Per ulteriori dettagli, consulta la pagina
Le valutazioni dei prodotti e le classificazioni in stelle da parte degli utenti sono utili a tutti i clienti. Consentono di ottenere maggiori informazioni rilevanti per l'acquisto dei prodotti. I clienti che hanno acquistato un prodotto online o nel punto vendita possono inviare una recensione

4.4

su 5

9

Recensioni

86%

di utenti consiglia questo prodotto

3
2

12/10/2017

Italia

Italia

ottimi

Belli e compatti, ottimi per dare il fruttino e vari omogeneizzati!

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF710/00 Cucchiai per lo svezzamento (6m+)

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF710/00 Cucchiai per lo svezzamento (6m+)

25/05/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent spoons

I got one of these spoons with a pack of Avent storage pots. It is brilliant and I am seeking out more. The handle is solid and has a good weight. The spoon is shallow so baby can actually eat everything from it. I would recommend these.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF710/00 Toddler weaning spoons 6m+

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF710/00 Toddler weaning spoons 6m+

13/05/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

brilliant!

I was surprised but this spoon is actually the perfect feeding spoon. The orange part is silicon, so nice and soft, but usefully the white plastic part gives the handle just the right amount of rigidity. I have other silicone spoons that are not as good as the bowl part is too chunky & too rounded - this one has a nice "sharp" edge to it so you can wipe dribbles off without just smearing it further. I always recommend this now. Brilliant!!! - just need some other colours to choose from!

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF710/00 Toddler weaning spoons 6m+

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF710/00 Toddler weaning spoons 6m+

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Esclusioni di responsabilità

  1. Sulla base di un'indagine online del 2024 sulla soddisfazione dei clienti condotta a livello globale su un campione di 8.139 donne consumatrici di marchi e prodotti per la cura dei bambini. 

  1. Punta morbida non per gli Stati Uniti