Se hai diritto all'esenzione IVA sui dispositivi medici, puoi usufruirne su questo prodotto. L'importo dell'IVA verrà detratto dal prezzo indicato sopra. Visualizza i dettagli completi nel tuo carrello.
Sterilizza in soli 10 minuti
Say goodbye to harmful bacteria
A sterilizing cycle lasts just 10 minutes
Designed to reduce the chance of unpleasant odors
Our sterilizer is designed for space-saving flexibility
Sterilizza fino a sei biberon, accessori inclusi, in soli 10 minuti. Sottile ma spazioso, lo sterilizzatore per biberon Advanced elimina il 99,9% dei germi* in modo veloce ed efficiente, per la massima tranquillità a ogni poppata.
Say goodbye to harmful bacteria
Sterilizing is gentle, effective and chemical-free with Philips Avent. Every sterilizer uses the power of pure steam – nothing more, nothing less – to kill 99.9% of harmful germs*.
A sterilizing cycle lasts just 10 minutes
Experience speed and safety with the sterilizing cycle lasting just 10 minutes, after which the sterilizer automatically turns itself off.
Designed to reduce the chance of unpleasant odors
Our new drip tray protects the heating plate from milk droplets, reducing the chance of unpleasant odors.
Our sterilizer is designed for space-saving flexibility
Our advanced sterilizer is adaptable, reducing in size for smaller items like soothers, and to minimize your counter-top space when not in use.
Stays sterile for 24 hours*
The sterilizer's thorough, chemical-free cleaning will keep its contents sterile for up to 24 hours. How? Just keep the lid on.
Roomy inside, compact outside
Our sterilizer is slender and yet still holds up to six Philips Avent baby bottles. It also fits all the other essentials, from teats and soothers to a manual breast pump.
This sterilizer is quick and easy to clean
Top to bottom, inside and out, the sterilizer is quick and easy to clean – even the heating plate. So you get more time to be with your little one.
Specifiche tecniche
Specifiche tecniche
Consumo energetico
650
W
Voltaggio
220-240 V ~ 50-60 Hz, 220 V ~ 60 Hz (Corea), 120-127 V ~ 60 Hz (NAM)
Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureas, Streptococcus agalactiae, Cronobacter sakazakii, Salmonella enterica, Listeria monocytogenes. The test results are provided by an independent test lab.
