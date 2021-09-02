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  • Facile da abbinare all'allattamento al seno
  • Facile da abbinare all'allattamento al seno

Fuori produzione

Philips AventTettarella Natural

SCF045/27

4.4
| (109) Recensioni | 85% di utenti consiglia questo prodotto
Facile da abbinare all'allattamento al seno
La morbida tettarella scanalata anti-collasso è progettata per i bambini in crescita. Gli esclusivi petali e la tettarella dalla forma anatomica consentono un allattamento naturale e facilitano la combinazione tra allattamento al seno e al biberon.
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ROW Philips Avent Nr1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [master-fc6671207bf9427eb2b7b27500eaec22] [com-mig]

Il marchio più consigliato dalle mamme1

Allattamento naturale

Facile da abbinare all'allattamento al seno

  • 2 pezzi

  • Flusso regolabile

  • 3m+

Allattamento naturale grazie all'ampia tettarella sagomata

Allattamento naturale grazie all'ampia tettarella sagomata

L'ampia tettarella dalla forma anatomica consente un allattamento simile a quello al seno e aiuta il tuo bambino a passare facilmente dall'allattamento al seno a quello al biberon.

In morbido e liscio silicone per le esigenze del bambino in crescita

Tettarella liscia a prova di dentini progettata per le esigenze in costante cambiamento dei bambini in crescita.

Flessibile, con struttura della tettarella scanalata anti-collasso

Flessibile, con struttura della tettarella scanalata anti-collasso

I petali e le increspature all'interno della tettarella consentono una grande flessibilità ed evitano il collasso, per una poppata senza interruzioni.

Specifiche tecniche

Ottieni assistenza per questo prodotto

Trova domande frequenti, manuali utente, informazioni sulla sicurezza e suggerimenti

Recensioni

Queste recensioni sono gestite da Bazaarvoice e sono conformi alla Politica di autenticità della suddetta, con il supporto di tecnologie antifrode e controlli manuali. Per ulteriori dettagli, consulta la pagina
Le valutazioni dei prodotti e le classificazioni in stelle da parte degli utenti sono utili a tutti i clienti. Consentono di ottenere maggiori informazioni rilevanti per l'acquisto dei prodotti. I clienti che hanno acquistato un prodotto online o nel punto vendita possono inviare una recensione

4.4

su 5

109

Recensioni

85%

di utenti consiglia questo prodotto

02/09/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

As close to nature intended!

These teats are great! We have been breastfeeding our little one for just over 12 months. We tried bottle feeding a few months ago but he would not take to the bottle at all and pushed it straight out. These teats are different to other teats I have seen with indentations around the outer edge, which presumably is more akin to the nipple. I was surprised and excited to see him seemingly take to bottle feeding effortlessly with this teat. He also does not seem to have as much wind after feeding and so it has an effective anti-colic function. It must be ‘natural’, as it is so aptly named, for my little one certainly finds it so! Needless to say that we will continue using these teats for the time he is bottle feeding. Great job Philips!

Pro

Designed to be more akin to nipple, natural feeling for baby, anti-colic

Contro

None at all.

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF043/27 Natural baby bottle teat for easy latching

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF043/27 Natural baby bottle teat for easy latching

13/08/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Really is a good product and true to description

I really like this product i gave 5 stars because the description is true to what it says, similar to a breast, not to fast flowing & is smooth and flexible for my babies combination feeding ( breastfeed & bottle) I would recommend this product to my friends and family or anyone considering this product.

Pro

Soft, flexible, breast like shape.

Contro

Non.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF043/27 Natural baby bottle teat for easy latching

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF043/27 Natural baby bottle teat for easy latching

10/08/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Amazing and soft

Amazing teats, they are very soft and pleasant, unlike the Classic version of the same Avent. They did not turn yellow after several uses. And a very easy to use.

Pro

Very soft, easy to use and do not turn yellow easily

Contro

The flow is a little slow at times

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF043/27 Natural baby bottle teat for easy latching

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF043/27 Natural baby bottle teat for easy latching

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Esclusioni di responsabilità

  1. Sulla base di un'indagine online del 2023 sulla soddisfazione dei clienti condotta a livello globale su un campione di più di 10.109 donne consumatrici di marchi e prodotti per la cura dei bambini. 

  1. 0% BPA, in conformità al regolamento UE 10/2011