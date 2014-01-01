Termini di ricerca

    Avent SCF291/01 Sterilizer

    SCF291/01
    Avent
      Avent SCF291/01 Sterilizer

      SCF291/01

      Sfortunatamente, questo prodotto non è più disponibile

      Sfortunatamente, questo prodotto non è più disponibile

        SCF291/01 Sterilizer

        SCF291/01 Sterilizer

        Say goodbye to harmful bacteria

        Say goodbye to harmful bacteria

        Sterilizing is gentle, effective and chemical-free with Philips Avent. Every sterilizer uses the power of pure steam – nothing more, nothing less – to kill 99.9% of harmful germs*.

        A sterilizing cycle lasts just 10 minutes

        A sterilizing cycle lasts just 10 minutes

        Experience speed and safety with the sterilizing cycle lasting just 10 minutes, after which the sterilizer automatically turns itself off.

        Designed to reduce the chance of unpleasant odors

        Designed to reduce the chance of unpleasant odors

        Our new drip tray protects the heating plate from milk droplets, reducing the chance of unpleasant odors.

        Our sterilizer is designed for space-saving flexibility

        Our sterilizer is designed for space-saving flexibility

        Our advanced sterilizer is adaptable, reducing in size for smaller items like soothers, and to minimize your counter-top space when not in use.

        Stays sterile for 24 hours*

        Stays sterile for 24 hours*

        The sterilizer's thorough, chemical-free cleaning will keep its contents sterile for up to 24 hours. How? Just keep the lid on.

        Roomy inside, compact outside

        Roomy inside, compact outside

        Our sterilizer is slender and yet still holds up to six Philips Avent baby bottles. It also fits all the other essentials, from teats and soothers to a manual breast pump.

        This sterilizer is quick and easy to clean

        This sterilizer is quick and easy to clean

        Top to bottom, inside and out, the sterilizer is quick and easy to clean – even the heating plate. So you get more time to be with your little one.

