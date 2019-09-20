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Reso entro 30 giorni

  • Pulizia eccezionale tra i denti
  • Pulizia eccezionale tra i denti
  • Pulizia eccezionale tra i denti
  • Pulizia eccezionale tra i denti
  • Pulizia eccezionale tra i denti
  • Pulizia eccezionale tra i denti
  • Pulizia eccezionale tra i denti
  • Pulizia eccezionale tra i denti
  • Pulizia eccezionale tra i denti
  • Pulizia eccezionale tra i denti

Fuori produzione

Philips Sonicare FlexCare PlatinumSpazzolino elettrico sonico

HX9112/02

4.4
| (575) Recensioni | 88% di utenti consiglia questo prodotto
Pulizia eccezionale tra i denti
Grazie a nove opzioni esclusive di pulizia, un sensore della pressione intuitivo e una tecnologia della testina avanzata, Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum offre più della tradizionale pulizia per una rimozione eccezionale della placca e gengive più sane.
Vedi tutti i vantaggi

Rimuove fino a 7 volte più placca negli spazi interdentali*

Pulizia eccezionale tra i denti

  • 3 modalità, 3 intensità

  • 2 testine

  • Con sensore di pressione

Rimuovi fino a 7 volte più placca con la nostra testina InterCare*

Rimuovi fino a 7 volte più placca con la nostra testina InterCare*

Inserisci la nostra testina InterCare per migliorare la salute delle gengive in solo 2 settimane. Le setole extra lunghe aiutano a rimuovere una maggiore quantità di placca e a raggiungere anche i punti più difficili tra i denti per gengive sane.

Per una migliore condizione delle gengive in sole due settimane

Per una migliore condizione delle gengive in sole due settimane

Grazie alla testina FlexCare otterrai una pulizia ottimale e gengive più sane in 2 settimane. Rimuove fino a 7 volte più placca lungo il bordo gengivale rispetto a uno spazzolino manuale, per un sorriso più sano.

Scegli tra 3 modalità e 3 impostazioni di intensità

Scegli tra 3 modalità e 3 impostazioni di intensità

Preparati a provare una pulizia incredibilmente profonda con FlexCare Platinum. Le nostre 3 impostazioni di intensità ti garantiscono risultati migliori e le nostre 3 modalità soddisfano tutte le tue esigenze in fatto di pulizia: modalità Clean, per una pulizia quotidiana superiore, White, per rimuovere le macchie superficiali e Clean, per una pulizia quotidiana eccezionale.

Specifiche tecniche

Ottieni assistenza per questo prodotto

Trova domande frequenti, manuali utente, informazioni sulla sicurezza e suggerimenti

Trova un pezzo di ricambio o un accessorio

Vai a Ricambi e accessori

Parti e accessori

Recensioni

Queste recensioni sono gestite da Bazaarvoice e sono conformi alla Politica di autenticità della suddetta, con il supporto di tecnologie antifrode e controlli manuali. Per ulteriori dettagli, consulta la pagina
Le valutazioni dei prodotti e le classificazioni in stelle da parte degli utenti sono utili a tutti i clienti. Consentono di ottenere maggiori informazioni rilevanti per l'acquisto dei prodotti. I clienti che hanno acquistato un prodotto online o nel punto vendita possono inviare una recensione

4.4

su 5

575

Recensioni

88%

di utenti consiglia questo prodotto

20/09/2019

Italia

Italia

Compratore verificato

PRODOTTO ECCEZIONALE

MOLTO DIVERSO DA ALTRI PRODOTTI DEL GENERE. ASSICURA UNA PULIZIA TOTALE E CONSENTE ANCHE UN MASSAGGIO DELLE GENGIVE IMPORTANTE

Pro

OTTIMO STRUMENTO PER LA MANUTENZIONE DEI DENTI

Contro

NESSUNA NOTA NEGATIVA

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per FlexCare Platinum HX9112/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per FlexCare Platinum HX9112/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

12/02/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant

Had mine for just over 6 years and only just caused a problem. On purchase of a new toothbrush (from the sonic range) I discover the problem was the base unit. Can purchase a replacement for £11.99 + p&p from online shop. Happy customer, thanks Philips

Pro

Brilliant clean teeth and healthy gums

Contro

N/K apart from base charger failing after 6 years

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per FlexCare Platinum HX9111/21 Sonic electric toothbrush

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per FlexCare Platinum HX9111/21 Sonic electric toothbrush

30/12/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good product, amazing cleaning.

My wife and I both brought this product a few years ago now and we have been delighted with them. The range of settings for a strong or daily clean is impressive. They both hold the charge for a fortnight plus. All together one if the best purchases we have made. Personally I have always prefers Philip's personal care products to any others in the market.

Pro

Holds its charge, a good range of intensity settings. Gentle to form. Fits in the hand well.

Contro

Although it fits in the hand nicely. When wet it can slip through your fingers. A rougher surface would have been better.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per FlexCare Platinum HX9111/21 Sonic electric toothbrush

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per FlexCare Platinum HX9111/21 Sonic electric toothbrush

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Esclusioni di responsabilità

  1. sulla base di due sessioni di due minuti al giorno con la modalità clean

  2. Paragonato all'uso del solo spazzolino manuale