Paga con Klarna
Garanzia di 2 anni
Fuori produzione
3 modalità, 3 intensità
2 testine
Con sensore di pressione
Inserisci la nostra testina InterCare per migliorare la salute delle gengive in solo 2 settimane. Le setole extra lunghe aiutano a rimuovere una maggiore quantità di placca e a raggiungere anche i punti più difficili tra i denti per gengive sane.
Grazie alla testina FlexCare otterrai una pulizia ottimale e gengive più sane in 2 settimane. Rimuove fino a 7 volte più placca lungo il bordo gengivale rispetto a uno spazzolino manuale, per un sorriso più sano.
Preparati a provare una pulizia incredibilmente profonda con FlexCare Platinum. Le nostre 3 impostazioni di intensità ti garantiscono risultati migliori e le nostre 3 modalità soddisfano tutte le tue esigenze in fatto di pulizia: modalità Clean, per una pulizia quotidiana superiore, White, per rimuovere le macchie superficiali e Clean, per una pulizia quotidiana eccezionale.
4.4
su 5
575
Recensioni
88%
di utenti consiglia questo prodotto
NICOLA DIANA
20/09/2019
Italia
Compratore verificato
PRODOTTO ECCEZIONALE
MOLTO DIVERSO DA ALTRI PRODOTTI DEL GENERE. ASSICURA UNA PULIZIA TOTALE E CONSENTE ANCHE UN MASSAGGIO DELLE GENGIVE IMPORTANTE
Pro
OTTIMO STRUMENTO PER LA MANUTENZIONE DEI DENTI
Contro
NESSUNA NOTA NEGATIVA
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per FlexCare Platinum HX9112/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per FlexCare Platinum HX9112/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
NewPenny
12/02/2022
United Kingdom
Brilliant
Had mine for just over 6 years and only just caused a problem. On purchase of a new toothbrush (from the sonic range) I discover the problem was the base unit. Can purchase a replacement for £11.99 + p&p from online shop. Happy customer, thanks Philips
Pro
Brilliant clean teeth and healthy gums
Contro
N/K apart from base charger failing after 6 years
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per FlexCare Platinum HX9111/21 Sonic electric toothbrush
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per FlexCare Platinum HX9111/21 Sonic electric toothbrush
J1214
30/12/2020
United Kingdom
Good product, amazing cleaning.
My wife and I both brought this product a few years ago now and we have been delighted with them. The range of settings for a strong or daily clean is impressive. They both hold the charge for a fortnight plus. All together one if the best purchases we have made. Personally I have always prefers Philip's personal care products to any others in the market.
Pro
Holds its charge, a good range of intensity settings. Gentle to form. Fits in the hand well.
Contro
Although it fits in the hand nicely. When wet it can slip through your fingers. A rougher surface would have been better.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per FlexCare Platinum HX9111/21 Sonic electric toothbrush
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per FlexCare Platinum HX9111/21 Sonic electric toothbrush
sulla base di due sessioni di due minuti al giorno con la modalità clean
Paragonato all'uso del solo spazzolino manuale