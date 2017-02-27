Paga con Klarna
Garanzia di 2 anni
Fuori produzione
2200 W
Potenza di aspirazione di 500 W
Filtro HEPA 13
Il motore ad alta efficacia da 2.200 Watt genera una potenza di aspirazione di 500 Watt, per una pulizia impeccabile.
Con una portata di 10 metri di distanza dalla spina alla bocchetta di pulizia, ti consente di raggiungere distanze maggiori senza scollegare la spina.
Il filtro Allergy H13 cattura > 99,9% delle particelle di polveri sottili, inclusi polline, peli di animali e polvere; ideale per chi soffre di allergie. Il livello di filtraggio è equivalente a HEPA 13*.
4.4
su 5
116
Recensioni
95%
di utenti consiglia questo prodotto
carmengiovannibetty
27/02/2017
Italia
eccellente
l'avevo comprato per me,l'ho trvato cosi' utile e' buono che adesso lo comprero' in regalo a mio figlio,per me e' il migliore in circolazione ed io lo uso gia' da diversi anni, sempre come nuovo.grazie philips
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Aspirapolvere con sacco Performer FC9170/01
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Aspirapolvere con sacco Performer FC9170/01
catwoman64
15/05/2012
Italia
sono molto soddisfatta del mio acquisto
Ho acquistato un'aspirapolvere Philips, la FC9170, dopo aver fatto un'attenta indagine di mercato in funzione della potenza aspirante. Questo apparecchio mi garantiva la massima potenza aspirante nell'ambito delle aspirapolveri e aveva anche un ottimo rapporto qualità/prezzo. Ad occhi chiusi, non avendo mai posseduto un'aspirapolvere ma solo scope elettriche, ho effettuato l'acquisto e ne sono veramente soddisfatta. E' silenziosissima, leggera, maneggevole e potente.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Aspirapolvere con sacco Performer FC9170/01
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Aspirapolvere con sacco Performer FC9170/01
OLSA59
03/01/2020
United Kingdom
Great vacuum cleaner.
Great vacuum cleaner. I bought it in December 2010 and have been using it for 9 years. During this time, I changed only one nozzle for the floor, the first one worked for 5 years and broke, I probably put a heavy pressure on the switch, my weight is almost 100 kg, so it broke. It is wonderful that on the manufacturer’s website you can order any accessories and filters, this helps a lot in life. It happens that I bought some kind of household appliance home, and something broke off after the expiration of the warranty period, and the manufacturer does not have the opportunity to buy an accessory and have to throw out a very good luggage that could work for a long time. A very reliable device, it never fails, the suction power is impressive, the power adjustment is excellent. The telescopic tube is very convenient, especially in uncomfortable places, although it is somewhat heavy, but it is metal, it is not easy to break it! I was surprised by the hose - usually this is the most painful place on vacuum cleaners, always tearing. And this hose works regularly every week when cleaning the apartment and looks like new! I don’t understand how they did it. I had a lot of vacuum cleaners in my life, I changed them often, if something broke or works badly, I immediately got rid of them. And this one is a completely different matter. That's what Phillips means - done reliably. In general, I am very pleased and advise him to others.
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Performer Bagged vacuum cleaner
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Performer Bagged vacuum cleaner