Great vacuum cleaner. I bought it in December 2010 and have been using it for 9 years. During this time, I changed only one nozzle for the floor, the first one worked for 5 years and broke, I probably put a heavy pressure on the switch, my weight is almost 100 kg, so it broke. It is wonderful that on the manufacturer’s website you can order any accessories and filters, this helps a lot in life. It happens that I bought some kind of household appliance home, and something broke off after the expiration of the warranty period, and the manufacturer does not have the opportunity to buy an accessory and have to throw out a very good luggage that could work for a long time. A very reliable device, it never fails, the suction power is impressive, the power adjustment is excellent. The telescopic tube is very convenient, especially in uncomfortable places, although it is somewhat heavy, but it is metal, it is not easy to break it! I was surprised by the hose - usually this is the most painful place on vacuum cleaners, always tearing. And this hose works regularly every week when cleaning the apartment and looks like new! I don’t understand how they did it. I had a lot of vacuum cleaners in my life, I changed them often, if something broke or works badly, I immediately got rid of them. And this one is a completely different matter. That's what Phillips means - done reliably. In general, I am very pleased and advise him to others.