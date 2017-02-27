ProdottiSupporto

Paga con Klarna

Garanzia di 2 anni

Omaggio di benvenuto €10*

Reso entro 30 giorni

Tutte le serie

  • Una potenza di aspirazione mai vista prima
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Una potenza di aspirazione mai vista prima
  • Una potenza di aspirazione mai vista prima
  • Una potenza di aspirazione mai vista prima
  • Una potenza di aspirazione mai vista prima
  • Una potenza di aspirazione mai vista prima
  • Una potenza di aspirazione mai vista prima
  • Una potenza di aspirazione mai vista prima
  • Una potenza di aspirazione mai vista prima
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Una potenza di aspirazione mai vista prima
  • Una potenza di aspirazione mai vista prima
  • Una potenza di aspirazione mai vista prima
  • Una potenza di aspirazione mai vista prima
  • Una potenza di aspirazione mai vista prima
  • Una potenza di aspirazione mai vista prima
  • Una potenza di aspirazione mai vista prima

Fuori produzione

PerformerAspirapolvere con sacco

FC9170/01

4.4
| (116) Recensioni | 95% di utenti consiglia questo prodotto
Una potenza di aspirazione mai vista prima
Una potenza di aspirazione mai vista prima per una pulizia senza sforzo: questa è la caratteristica che rende unica la gamma di aspirapolvere FC917x. Grazie all'azione combinata di un filtro igienico e del sistema per la sostituzione rapida del sacco, la gamma FC917x vi aiuta a rimuovere polvere e sporco.
Vedi tutti i vantaggi

Potenza di aspirazione di 500 W per una pulizia senza sforzo

Una potenza di aspirazione mai vista prima

  • 2200 W

  • Potenza di aspirazione di 500 W

  • Filtro HEPA 13

Motore da 2.200 W con una potenza di aspirazione massima di 500 W

Motore da 2.200 W con una potenza di aspirazione massima di 500 W

Il motore ad alta efficacia da 2.200 Watt genera una potenza di aspirazione di 500 Watt, per una pulizia impeccabile.

La portata di 10 metri consente di raggiungere punti ancora più lontani senza scollegare la spina

La portata di 10 metri consente di raggiungere punti ancora più lontani senza scollegare la spina

Con una portata di 10 metri di distanza dalla spina alla bocchetta di pulizia, ti consente di raggiungere distanze maggiori senza scollegare la spina.

Il filtro Allergy H13 cattura > 99,9% delle polveri sottili

Il filtro Allergy H13 cattura > 99,9% delle polveri sottili

Il filtro Allergy H13 cattura > 99,9% delle particelle di polveri sottili, inclusi polline, peli di animali e polvere; ideale per chi soffre di allergie. Il livello di filtraggio è equivalente a HEPA 13*.

Specifiche tecniche

Ottieni assistenza per questo prodotto

Trova domande frequenti, manuali utente, informazioni sulla sicurezza e suggerimenti

Trova un pezzo di ricambio o un accessorio

Vai a Ricambi e accessori

Parti e accessori

Recensioni

Queste recensioni sono gestite da Bazaarvoice e sono conformi alla Politica di autenticità della suddetta, con il supporto di tecnologie antifrode e controlli manuali. Per ulteriori dettagli, consulta la pagina
Le valutazioni dei prodotti e le classificazioni in stelle da parte degli utenti sono utili a tutti i clienti. Consentono di ottenere maggiori informazioni rilevanti per l'acquisto dei prodotti. I clienti che hanno acquistato un prodotto online o nel punto vendita possono inviare una recensione

4.4

su 5

116

Recensioni

95%

di utenti consiglia questo prodotto

27/02/2017

Italia

Italia

eccellente

l'avevo comprato per me,l'ho trvato cosi' utile e' buono che adesso lo comprero' in regalo a mio figlio,per me e' il migliore in circolazione ed io lo uso gia' da diversi anni, sempre come nuovo.grazie philips

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Aspirapolvere con sacco Performer FC9170/01

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Aspirapolvere con sacco Performer FC9170/01

15/05/2012

Italia

Italia

sono molto soddisfatta del mio acquisto

Ho acquistato un'aspirapolvere Philips, la FC9170, dopo aver fatto un'attenta indagine di mercato in funzione della potenza aspirante. Questo apparecchio mi garantiva la massima potenza aspirante nell'ambito delle aspirapolveri e aveva anche un ottimo rapporto qualità/prezzo. Ad occhi chiusi, non avendo mai posseduto un'aspirapolvere ma solo scope elettriche, ho effettuato l'acquisto e ne sono veramente soddisfatta. E' silenziosissima, leggera, maneggevole e potente.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Aspirapolvere con sacco Performer FC9170/01

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Aspirapolvere con sacco Performer FC9170/01

03/01/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great vacuum cleaner.

Great vacuum cleaner. I bought it in December 2010 and have been using it for 9 years. During this time, I changed only one nozzle for the floor, the first one worked for 5 years and broke, I probably put a heavy pressure on the switch, my weight is almost 100 kg, so it broke. It is wonderful that on the manufacturer’s website you can order any accessories and filters, this helps a lot in life. It happens that I bought some kind of household appliance home, and something broke off after the expiration of the warranty period, and the manufacturer does not have the opportunity to buy an accessory and have to throw out a very good luggage that could work for a long time. A very reliable device, it never fails, the suction power is impressive, the power adjustment is excellent. The telescopic tube is very convenient, especially in uncomfortable places, although it is somewhat heavy, but it is metal, it is not easy to break it! I was surprised by the hose - usually this is the most painful place on vacuum cleaners, always tearing. And this hose works regularly every week when cleaning the apartment and looks like new! I don’t understand how they did it. I had a lot of vacuum cleaners in my life, I changed them often, if something broke or works badly, I immediately got rid of them. And this one is a completely different matter. That's what Phillips means - done reliably. In general, I am very pleased and advise him to others.

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Performer Bagged vacuum cleaner

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Performer Bagged vacuum cleaner

Iscriviti alla newsletter Philips per ricevere offerte esclusive

  • Offerte esclusive per gli iscritti e accesso anticipato alle vendite.
  • Accesso anticipato alle offerte.
  • Notizie sul lancio di prodotti e consigli per uno stile di vita sano.
  • Consigli degli esperti e idee

Desidero ricevere comunicazioni promozionali sui prodotti, servizi, eventi e promozioni Philips, in base alle mie preferenze e al mio comportamento. Posso annullare l’iscrizione in qualsiasi momento.

  • Offerte esclusive per gli iscritti e accesso anticipato alle vendite.
  • Accesso anticipato alle offerte.
  • Notizie sul lancio di prodotti e consigli per uno stile di vita sano.
  • Consigli degli esperti e idee