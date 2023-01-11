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Fuori produzione

Cuffie True wireless

TAT8506WT/00

3.9

| (16) Recensioni

Disponibile in

Bianco
Bianco
Black
Black

Ricche di stile

Non perdere neanche una nota con le cuffie in ear wireless dotate di un audio e di un design splendidi. La cancellazione del rumore Pro blocca i rumori esterni così potrai immergerti nei podcast e nelle playlist. Se devi fare una telefonata all'aperto, ti sentiranno chiaramente anche se c'è vento.

Vedi tutti i vantaggi

Ricche di stile

  • Cancellazione del rumore Pro

  • Riduzione del rumore del vento

  • Design sofisticato

  • Vestibilità universale

Trova la concentrazione quando e dove vuoi. Cancellazione del rumore Pro

Trova la concentrazione quando e dove vuoi. Cancellazione del rumore Pro

Concentrati sui suoni che vuoi ascoltare. La tecnologia di cancellazione del rumore ibrida utilizza più microfoni e un'elaborazione audio avanzata per filtrare i rumori esterni. Puoi attivare la Modalità di avviso toccando un auricolare e controllare la riduzione del rumore del vento dall'app Philips Headphones.

Audio dettagliato. Bassi profondi

Audio dettagliato. Bassi profondi

Che si tratti di una canzone o di un podcast, i driver da 13 mm perfettamente sintonizzati offrono bassi ricchi e una nitidezza emozionante. L'audio si interrompe se rimuovi un auricolare e viene selezionato automaticamente il codec migliore per il tuo dispositivo iOS o Android. Potrai immergerti in un audio eccellente, indipendentemente dal servizio di streaming che preferisci.

Elegante design circolare. Vestibilità confortevole

Elegante design circolare. Vestibilità confortevole

Il design circolare di questi auricolari è un piacere per gli occhi e puoi scegliere una colorazione chiara o scura da abbinare al tuo look. I cuscinetti in silicone disponibili in sei dimensioni e un paio di cuscinetti aggiuntivi in schiuma Comply assicurano una vestibilità perfetta e sicura.

Specifiche tecniche

Ottieni assistenza per questo prodotto

Trova domande frequenti, manuali utente, informazioni sulla sicurezza e suggerimenti

Recensioni

Queste recensioni sono gestite da Bazaarvoice e sono conformi alla Politica di autenticità della suddetta, con il supporto di tecnologie antifrode e controlli manuali. Per ulteriori dettagli, consulta la pagina
Le valutazioni dei prodotti e le classificazioni in stelle da parte degli utenti sono utili a tutti i clienti. Consentono di ottenere maggiori informazioni rilevanti per l'acquisto dei prodotti. I clienti che hanno acquistato un prodotto online o nel punto vendita possono inviare una recensione

3.9

su 5

16

Recensioni

3

11/01/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Exquisite sound quality - A luxurious treat

These headphones really are a sumptuous treat for the ears. The sound quality is immensely beautiful to behold and well worth the money if you love your music. The battery life is really great. Comfort is superb, I've tried them around the house and at the gym so far. The noise cancelling is amazing at the gym so I no longer have to listen to inane conversation or annoying gym adverts between song on the gym radio. At home it is difficult to hear the rest of the family when I'm lost in the world which the headphones create. I would definitely recommend these to anyone who loves their music and would benefit from the impeccable noise cancelling abilities.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TAT8506BK True Wireless Headphones

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TAT8506BK True Wireless Headphones

14/12/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great battery life

These ear buds are larger then my old pair and took some get use to. Sound quality is very good Great battery life up to 8 hours or 32 hours with case Charging case is very good quality USB Type-C charger Good noise reduction/cancellation Easy to set up.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TAT8506BK True Wireless Headphones

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TAT8506BK True Wireless Headphones

13/12/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great quality for a fraction of the price

I got these as I needed new wireless in ear headphones to replace my beats. They are simple in design but the sound quality is that is on par with my old headphones at a fraction of the price. Wish I had got them sooner.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TAT8506BK True Wireless Headphones

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TAT8506BK True Wireless Headphones

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