Paga con Klarna
Garanzia di 2 anni
Fuori produzione
Audio ad alta risoluzione
Cuffie over ear
Cuscinetti deluxe in schiuma memory
Ripiegabili in orizzontale
L'audio ad alta risoluzione offre le migliori prestazioni audio, riproducendo l'originale registrato in studio più fedelmente rispetto ai formati CD da 16 bit/44,1 kHz. Questa qualità unica rende l'audio ad alta risoluzione il miglior compagno per gli appassionati di musica. Le cuffie Fidelio soddisfano i più severi standard richiesti dal marchio di qualità Hi-Res Audio. Le alte frequenze delle cuffie di gamma Fidelio ti consentono ti apprezzare al massimo ciò che stai ascoltando, che si tratti di una raccolta ad alta risoluzione o di una sorgente musicale più tradizionale.
I driver al neodimio rispondono a tutta la dinamicità della musica. Il design comprende anche un diffusore al centro che enfatizza le frequenze medie e basse per riprodurre un'energia acustica che offre bassi diffusi ma controllati e medi nitidi. I driver sono anche dotati di voice coil leggera che consente una risposta veloce per stare al ritmo della musica e offrire un audio in alta definizione.
Gli altoparlanti sono testati con cura per offrire un audio bilanciato ottimale.
Riconoscimenti
4.6
su 5
24
Recensioni
91%
di utenti consiglia questo prodotto
nicks99
13/03/2018
United Kingdom
Beautiful design with sleek modern look
Upon unpacking you immediately notice the quality of the headphones. Beautifully designed with a very sleek modern look they're also very comfortable and easy to rest around your neck due to the swivel on the earpieces. I guess they're marketed as portable as they're so easy to drive from sources such as a mobile phone or laptop. Steaming from Spotify (extreme quality) on my phone sounds superb. Takes listening from non-audiophile sources to another level.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Fidelio L2BO Headphones with mic
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Fidelio L2BO Headphones with mic
felaak1
13/03/2018
United Kingdom
Beautiful design with sleek modern look
Upon unpacking you immediately notice the quality of the headphones. Beautifully designed with a very sleek modern look they're also very comfortable and easy to rest around your neck due to the swivel on the earpieces. I guess they're marketed as portable as they're so easy to drive from sources such as a mobile phone or laptop. Steaming from Spotify (extreme quality) on my phone sounds superb. Takes listening from non-audiophile sources to another level.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Fidelio L2BO Headphones with mic
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Fidelio L2BO Headphones with mic
Selva
25/11/2013
United Kingdom
Brilliant headphone!!!
I have tried several headphones in this price bracket from other manufacturers and this is just the best in my opinion. A beautiful mid range with tight base and a not so overdone trebel are delivered with smooth and warm perfection to my ears. They are very comfortable too and look stylish enough to be warn outdoors. Do remember though that these are semi-open so let sound from the outside world in.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Fidelio L2BO Headphones with mic
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Fidelio L2BO Headphones with mic