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  • Alta fedeltà, qualità elevata. Ovunque ti trovi.
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  • Alta fedeltà, qualità elevata. Ovunque ti trovi.
  • Alta fedeltà, qualità elevata. Ovunque ti trovi.
  • Alta fedeltà, qualità elevata. Ovunque ti trovi.
  • Alta fedeltà, qualità elevata. Ovunque ti trovi.
  • Alta fedeltà, qualità elevata. Ovunque ti trovi.
  • Alta fedeltà, qualità elevata. Ovunque ti trovi.
  • Alta fedeltà, qualità elevata. Ovunque ti trovi.
  • Alta fedeltà, qualità elevata. Ovunque ti trovi.
  • Alta fedeltà, qualità elevata. Ovunque ti trovi.
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  • Alta fedeltà, qualità elevata. Ovunque ti trovi.
  • Alta fedeltà, qualità elevata. Ovunque ti trovi.
  • Alta fedeltà, qualità elevata. Ovunque ti trovi.
  • Alta fedeltà, qualità elevata. Ovunque ti trovi.
  • Alta fedeltà, qualità elevata. Ovunque ti trovi.
  • Alta fedeltà, qualità elevata. Ovunque ti trovi.
  • Alta fedeltà, qualità elevata. Ovunque ti trovi.
  • Alta fedeltà, qualità elevata. Ovunque ti trovi.

Fuori produzione

Philips Fidelio FidelioCuffie con microfono

L2BO/00

4.6
| (24) Recensioni | 91% di utenti consiglia questo prodotto

2 Riconoscimenti

Alta fedeltà, qualità elevata. Ovunque ti trovi.
Le cuffie Fidelio L2 con microfono uniscono i più elevati standard audio e comfort per una vera esperienza di ascolto. Progettate in maniera esperta per fornire un audio naturale il più fedele possibile all'originale. Create al meglio per un comfort duraturo.
Vedi tutti i vantaggi

Alta fedeltà, qualità elevata. Ovunque ti trovi.

  • Audio ad alta risoluzione

  • Cuffie over ear

  • Cuscinetti deluxe in schiuma memory

  • Ripiegabili in orizzontale

L'audio ad alta risoluzione riproduce la musica nella forma più pura

L'audio ad alta risoluzione riproduce la musica nella forma più pura

L'audio ad alta risoluzione offre le migliori prestazioni audio, riproducendo l'originale registrato in studio più fedelmente rispetto ai formati CD da 16 bit/44,1 kHz. Questa qualità unica rende l'audio ad alta risoluzione il miglior compagno per gli appassionati di musica. Le cuffie Fidelio soddisfano i più severi standard richiesti dal marchio di qualità Hi-Res Audio. Le alte frequenze delle cuffie di gamma Fidelio ti consentono ti apprezzare al massimo ciò che stai ascoltando, che si tratti di una raccolta ad alta risoluzione o di una sorgente musicale più tradizionale.

Driver degli altoparlanti al neodimio ad alta definizione con diffusione ottimale

Driver degli altoparlanti al neodimio ad alta definizione con diffusione ottimale

I driver al neodimio rispondono a tutta la dinamicità della musica. Il design comprende anche un diffusore al centro che enfatizza le frequenze medie e basse per riprodurre un'energia acustica che offre bassi diffusi ma controllati e medi nitidi. I driver sono anche dotati di voice coil leggera che consente una risposta veloce per stare al ritmo della musica e offrire un audio in alta definizione.

Altoparlanti testati con cura per offrire il migliore audio bilanciato

Gli altoparlanti sono testati con cura per offrire un audio bilanciato ottimale.

Specifiche tecniche

Ottieni assistenza per questo prodotto

Trova domande frequenti, manuali utente, informazioni sulla sicurezza e suggerimenti

Riconoscimenti

  • Award image AWARD-612379
  • Award image AWARD-961264

Recensioni

Queste recensioni sono gestite da Bazaarvoice e sono conformi alla Politica di autenticità della suddetta, con il supporto di tecnologie antifrode e controlli manuali. Per ulteriori dettagli, consulta la pagina
Le valutazioni dei prodotti e le classificazioni in stelle da parte degli utenti sono utili a tutti i clienti. Consentono di ottenere maggiori informazioni rilevanti per l'acquisto dei prodotti. I clienti che hanno acquistato un prodotto online o nel punto vendita possono inviare una recensione

4.6

su 5

24

Recensioni

91%

di utenti consiglia questo prodotto

3

13/03/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Beautiful design with sleek modern look

Upon unpacking you immediately notice the quality of the headphones. Beautifully designed with a very sleek modern look they're also very comfortable and easy to rest around your neck due to the swivel on the earpieces. I guess they're marketed as portable as they're so easy to drive from sources such as a mobile phone or laptop. Steaming from Spotify (extreme quality) on my phone sounds superb. Takes listening from non-audiophile sources to another level.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Fidelio L2BO Headphones with mic

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Fidelio L2BO Headphones with mic

13/03/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Beautiful design with sleek modern look

Upon unpacking you immediately notice the quality of the headphones. Beautifully designed with a very sleek modern look they're also very comfortable and easy to rest around your neck due to the swivel on the earpieces. I guess they're marketed as portable as they're so easy to drive from sources such as a mobile phone or laptop. Steaming from Spotify (extreme quality) on my phone sounds superb. Takes listening from non-audiophile sources to another level.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Fidelio L2BO Headphones with mic

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Fidelio L2BO Headphones with mic

25/11/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant headphone!!!

I have tried several headphones in this price bracket from other manufacturers and this is just the best in my opinion. A beautiful mid range with tight base and a not so overdone trebel are delivered with smooth and warm perfection to my ears. They are very comfortable too and look stylish enough to be warn outdoors. Do remember though that these are semi-open so let sound from the outside world in.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Fidelio L2BO Headphones with mic

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Fidelio L2BO Headphones with mic

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