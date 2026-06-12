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Fuori produzione

SatinShave Advanced BRL131/00 Wet and dry cordless shaver

BRR464/00

4
| (55) Recensioni | 82% di utenti consiglia questo prodotto
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Recensioni

Queste recensioni sono gestite da Bazaarvoice e sono conformi alla Politica di autenticità della suddetta, con il supporto di tecnologie antifrode e controlli manuali. Per ulteriori dettagli, consulta la pagina
Le valutazioni dei prodotti e le classificazioni in stelle da parte degli utenti sono utili a tutti i clienti. Consentono di ottenere maggiori informazioni rilevanti per l'acquisto dei prodotti. I clienti che hanno acquistato un prodotto online o nel punto vendita possono inviare una recensione

4.0

su 5

55

Recensioni

82%

di utenti consiglia questo prodotto

12/06/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Compratore verificato

Great ladies shaver

I’ve been buying another brand of facial shaver for years and saw the Phillips one online. It’s fantastic so much better than the other brand I purchased, I’ve had it for three months now and use it daily and haven’t needed to change the battery. It works well and easy to use.

Pro

Good ladies facial shaver

Contro

None

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per 5000 Series BRR484/00 Facial Hair Remover

Date of Use 2026-03-12

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per 5000 Series BRR484/00 Facial Hair Remover

Date of Use 2026-03-12

22/02/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Compratore verificato

The best!

Having bought, tried and disposed of many brands of facial hair remover, I can happily say this is the very best I've ever used. It painlessly does the job giving me the confidence that its sturdy, ergonomic design will give me long usage.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per 5000 Series BRR454/00 Facial Hair Remover

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per 5000 Series BRR454/00 Facial Hair Remover

25/03/2026

Deutschland

Deutschland

Compratore verificato

Produkt für alle Frauen

Toll Produkt. Sehr praktisch für benutzen und preis ist auch gut.

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per 5000 Series BRR454/00 Haarentferner für das Gesicht

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per 5000 Series BRR454/00 Haarentferner für das Gesicht

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