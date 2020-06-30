Paga con Klarna
Garanzia di 2 anni
Fuori produzione
S1110/04
3.9
su 5
195
Recensioni
Gitster
30/06/2020
United Kingdom
Compratore verificato
This must be the best value shaver on the market
This shaver is comfortable to hold, quiet to use but most importantly very efficient.
Pro
as above
Contro
none that I can find
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Shaver series 1000 S1510/04 dry electric shaver with pop-up trimmer
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Shaver series 1000 S1510/04 dry electric shaver with pop-up trimmer
30/06/2020
United Kingdom
Compratore verificato
Close Shave
Great value for the money. I get an excellent close shave and the razor is lovely and light.
Pro
Nice lines and easy to operate and clean.
Contro
None
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Shaver series 1000 S1300/04 Dry electric shaver
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Shaver series 1000 S1300/04 Dry electric shaver
Andrew01
24/06/2020
United Kingdom
Compratore verificato
Quick and very effective
I have quite fast growing facial hair, and this shaver works very well indeed.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Shaver series 1000 S1510/04 dry electric shaver with pop-up trimmer
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Shaver series 1000 S1510/04 dry electric shaver with pop-up trimmer