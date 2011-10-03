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  • Veloce, accurato, efficiente.
  • Veloce, accurato, efficiente.
  • Veloce, accurato, efficiente.
  • Veloce, accurato, efficiente.
  • Veloce, accurato, efficiente.
  • Veloce, accurato, efficiente.
  • Veloce, accurato, efficiente.
  • Veloce, accurato, efficiente.
  • Veloce, accurato, efficiente.
  • Veloce, accurato, efficiente.

Fuori produzione

8200 seriesRasoio elettrico

HQ8260

3.7
| (37) Recensioni
Veloce, accurato, efficiente.
I tre tracciati delle testine Speed-XL di questo rasoio elettrico Philips offrono il 50% in più di superficie di rasatura, per una rifinitura veloce e accurata.
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Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

N° 1 al mondo nella rasatura elettrica1

Veloce, accurato, efficiente.

  • con indicatore della batteria

Testine di rasatura Speed-XL per una rasatura veloce e profonda

Testine di rasatura Speed-XL per una rasatura veloce e profonda

I tre tracciati offrono il 50% in più di superficie di rasatura per una rifinitura rapida e accurata. *Rispetto alle testine rotanti standard.

Sistema per il contorno del viso SmartTouch: per una rasatura veloce ed efficace

Sistema per il contorno del viso SmartTouch: per una rasatura veloce ed efficace

Le tre testine di rasatura sono sempre a stretto contatto con la pelle per una rasatura veloce e impeccabile.

Sistema Precision Cutting

Sistema Precision Cutting

Il rasoio elettrico è dotato di testine ultrasottili con microfessure per la rasatura dei peli più lunghi e di fori che catturano anche i peli più corti.

Specifiche tecniche

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Trova domande frequenti, manuali utente, informazioni sulla sicurezza e suggerimenti

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Parti e accessori

Recensioni

Queste recensioni sono gestite da Bazaarvoice e sono conformi alla Politica di autenticità della suddetta, con il supporto di tecnologie antifrode e controlli manuali. Per ulteriori dettagli, consulta la pagina
Le valutazioni dei prodotti e le classificazioni in stelle da parte degli utenti sono utili a tutti i clienti. Consentono di ottenere maggiori informazioni rilevanti per l'acquisto dei prodotti. I clienti che hanno acquistato un prodotto online o nel punto vendita possono inviare una recensione

3.7

su 5

37

Recensioni

03/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy & Comfortable

When changing to this shaver I was surprised at just how comfortable it felt both in the hand and on the face. After a couple of days acclimatization I obtained a very close and smooth shave which is still being achieved today. Charge holds well, approx 6 weeks between charges. If this model lasts as well as my previous Philishave it will prove to be a very satisfactory purchase.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per 8200 series HQ8260 Electric shaver

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per 8200 series HQ8260 Electric shaver

02/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

great for your neck

After reading reviews and ratings I bought this shaver to address problems I had getting a good shave on my neck. It does a very good job. However as other reviews say the beard trimmer is useless. I have had it for a year now and I am still very pleased although I would say I think I need to buy new blades and at 30 quid are not cheap so be prepared for that.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per 8200 series HQ8260 Electric shaver

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per 8200 series HQ8260 Electric shaver

02/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Wonderful performance

This product is ergonomically well designed. The battery seems to last forever rather than needing regular charging. Very easy to clean and maintain. Would recommend this product to others.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per 8200 series HQ8260 Electric shaver

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per 8200 series HQ8260 Electric shaver

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Esclusioni di responsabilità

  1. Fonte: Euromonitor International Limited, volume delle vendite al dettaglio, secondo la definizione di rasoi per il corpo, dati 2024, ricerca condotta a ottobre 2024. 