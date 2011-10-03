So far so Good.- it is far smoother to use in comparison to my previous HQ.8260/18. But with that one, although I was reasonably satisfied in its use, I had no end of problems with the shaver heads which kept on cracking & replacements were too expensive in comparison to the original purchase price. With this one I would need to try it out for a while before I can give a 5* rating. One minus point is that this has not got a built-in trimmer.