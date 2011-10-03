Paga con Klarna
Garanzia di 2 anni
Fuori produzione
HQ8260
con indicatore della batteria
I tre tracciati offrono il 50% in più di superficie di rasatura per una rifinitura rapida e accurata. *Rispetto alle testine rotanti standard.
Le tre testine di rasatura sono sempre a stretto contatto con la pelle per una rasatura veloce e impeccabile.
Il rasoio elettrico è dotato di testine ultrasottili con microfessure per la rasatura dei peli più lunghi e di fori che catturano anche i peli più corti.
3.7
su 5
37
Recensioni
RecycledTeenager
03/10/2011
United Kingdom
Easy & Comfortable
When changing to this shaver I was surprised at just how comfortable it felt both in the hand and on the face. After a couple of days acclimatization I obtained a very close and smooth shave which is still being achieved today. Charge holds well, approx 6 weeks between charges. If this model lasts as well as my previous Philishave it will prove to be a very satisfactory purchase.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per 8200 series HQ8260 Electric shaver
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per 8200 series HQ8260 Electric shaver
jonny
02/10/2011
United Kingdom
great for your neck
After reading reviews and ratings I bought this shaver to address problems I had getting a good shave on my neck. It does a very good job. However as other reviews say the beard trimmer is useless. I have had it for a year now and I am still very pleased although I would say I think I need to buy new blades and at 30 quid are not cheap so be prepared for that.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per 8200 series HQ8260 Electric shaver
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per 8200 series HQ8260 Electric shaver
JollyJohn
02/10/2011
United Kingdom
Wonderful performance
This product is ergonomically well designed. The battery seems to last forever rather than needing regular charging. Very easy to clean and maintain. Would recommend this product to others.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per 8200 series HQ8260 Electric shaver
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per 8200 series HQ8260 Electric shaver
Fonte: Euromonitor International Limited, volume delle vendite al dettaglio, secondo la definizione di rasoi per il corpo, dati 2024, ricerca condotta a ottobre 2024.