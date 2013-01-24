Puoi restituire il prodotto entro 45 giorni
Up to 10 times more plaque removal¹
Plaque is a real troublemaker: It's tricky to remove and can cause cavities. Our electric toothbrushes use sonic technology to sweep away plaque and give a deep clean. And 31,000 brush strokes per minute means a manual brush just can't compete.
Up to 7 times healthier gums²
There's an art to brushing your gums. Our electric toothbrushes use a gentle sweeping motion to remove plaque from your gum line, and a soft touch to manage sensitive and bleeding gums.
Up to 100% less stains in just 3 days3
Our electric toothbrushes don't just improve your oral health. They give you a brighter smile too. By brushing every day with a Philips Sonicare toothbrush, you can remove up to 100% more stains³.
5 modes:
Brushing guidance:
Timers in your toothbrush prompt you to brush every part of your mouth, and encourage you to keep brushing for the recommended two minutes.
Accessories:
Brush head:
Smart brushing feedback:
Sensors and timers in your toothbrush let you know if you’re brushing too hard, prompt you to brush every part of your mouth, and encourage you to keep brushing for the recommended two minutes. The connected app is your straight talking oral-health coach that helps you perfect your brushing technique.
* Suggested retail price
¹ in deep clean mode, with an Premium Clean brush head vs a manual toothbrush
² in Gum Care mode, with a Premium Gum brush head vs a manual toothbrush
³ in White+ Mode with a Premium White brush head vs a manual tooth brush using a leading whitening toothpaste.
4 than a manual toothbrush