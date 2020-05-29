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Fuori produzione

Cuffia wireless

TASH402LF/00

4.6
| (74) Recensioni | 94% di utenti consiglia questo prodotto
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Batti il tuo record personale con queste cuffie wireless sportive over ear resistenti al sudore. Leggere e comode, offrono 20 ore di riproduzione con una sola carica. I cuscinetti traspiranti permettono di restare concentrati quando la temperatura aumenta.
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  • Driver da 40 mm, chiuse sul retro

  • Cuffie over ear

  • Impermeabili/resistenti al sudore

20 ore di riproduzione

Queste cuffie offrono fino a 20 ore di riproduzione continua per ascoltare la tua musica ovunque, senza pensieri.

Driver acustici al neodimio da 40 mm

Lascia che la tua playlist di allenamento ti porti a un livello superiore. I driver acustici al neodimio da 40 mm perfettamente sintonizzati offrono bassi che ti mantengono in movimento. La struttura chiusa sul retro offre un eccellente isolamento passivo del rumore. Puoi ascoltare la tua musica senza disturbare gli altri.

Cuscinetti traspiranti. Facili da rimuovere per la pulizia

I cuscinetti auricolari morbidi e traspiranti sono imbottiti di gel refrigerante: indipendentemente dall'intensità dell'allenamento, le cuffie rimangono fresche sulla pelle. I cuscinetti sono inoltre rimovibili per una facile pulizia.

Specifiche tecniche

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Trova domande frequenti, manuali utente, informazioni sulla sicurezza e suggerimenti

Recensioni

Queste recensioni sono gestite da Bazaarvoice e sono conformi alla Politica di autenticità della suddetta, con il supporto di tecnologie antifrode e controlli manuali. Per ulteriori dettagli, consulta la pagina
Le valutazioni dei prodotti e le classificazioni in stelle da parte degli utenti sono utili a tutti i clienti. Consentono di ottenere maggiori informazioni rilevanti per l'acquisto dei prodotti. I clienti che hanno acquistato un prodotto online o nel punto vendita possono inviare una recensione

4.6

su 5

74

Recensioni

94%

di utenti consiglia questo prodotto

29/05/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Recommend for sports and work enthusiast!

Just recently got these headphones to test and I can tell you these are next level! The sound quality is way better than average it has a decent quality bass and the cancellation feature is in a league of there own!. Once fully charged I got the 20 hours out of these as stated which im chuffed about. The design is great. It looks amazing and the fit is better than most and comfortable for hours of exercise if thats what your into. Ive had to give these a clean and detaching the ear cuffs is very accessible for all people. The feature of automated bluetooth connection is a plus as it lets me connect between my phone and laptop within seconds. Overall id recommend to grab these headphones if you can!

Pro

Great sound, great charge life, superb comfort and noise cancellation. Easerly cleanable

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TASH402BK Wireless Headphones

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TASH402BK Wireless Headphones

26/05/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A great set of headphones!

A fantastic set of headphones! These headphones gave me great pleasure - incredibly easy to set up and connect to phone. While testing this product I can confirm that they are indeed noise cancelling and do not need to be turned up to full volume - the sound quality is amazing! Straight out of the package and the device was set up within minutes. Perfection! Would definitely recommend these headphones, fantastic quality and a very sleek design!

Pro

Easy to set up, comfortable

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TASH402BK Wireless Headphones

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TASH402BK Wireless Headphones

26/05/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy set up

While testing the philips TP Vision SH402 I found that it came well packaged with clear set up instructions and a charging cable. The charge time is quick and it’s easy to see when the headphones are ready for use. The set up to your device is simple and automatically finds your Bluetooth device They have a very snug fit that is great for running and they are easily adjustable to fit all All noise is cancelled out so you can enjoy the full base and sound quality of your music I would highly recommend

Pro

Great fit

Contro

No cons

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TASH402BK Wireless Headphones

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TASH402BK Wireless Headphones

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