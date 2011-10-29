Paga con Klarna
Garanzia di 2 anni
Fuori produzione
SHQ4000/10
Progettate per lo sport
La struttura impermeabile e l'agente antibatterico, che consente di eliminare i germi, rendono queste cuffie perfette per chi ama il fitness
ActionFit
Arancioni e grigie
Il design prevede un sistema di protezione impermeabile che protegge le cuffie dai danni provocati dal sudore
Archetto da collo leggero e flessibile per una perfetta vestibilità; ideale per lo sport
Acustica ottimizzata per lo sport: energia per la tua attività fisica
3.1
su 5
14
Recensioni
vince
29/10/2011
Italia
leggere e buono l'ascolto
Sono le uniche cuffie che non mi scivolano con il sudore. Ottimo l'isolamento con l'ambiente esterno.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per ActionFit SHQ4000 Sports neck band headphones
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per ActionFit SHQ4000 Sports neck band headphones
gerby17
11/04/2013
United Kingdom
Great So Far
Bought for a marathon, I have run the marathon, the sounds is amazing especially for the price. They stay in your ear and dont get muffled. I understand some people have had issues with one ear sound going, this is a common issue with most headphones. Anyway perfect so far so good! RECOMMEND!
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per ActionFit SHQ4000 Sports neck band headphones
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per ActionFit SHQ4000 Sports neck band headphones
tj156
20/09/2012
España
Sonido espectacular
Probe auriculares de otras marcas, varios modelos, hast cuatro a la vez he llegado a tener. Estos son los unicos que ajustan a la perfeccion, no se mueven y ademas tienen unos graves alucinantes. El aislamiento del sonido externo es muy bueno.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per ActionFit SHQ4000 Auriculares deportivos, cinta cuello
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per ActionFit SHQ4000 Auriculares deportivos, cinta cuello