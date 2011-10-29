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Fuori produzione

ActionFitCuffie sport con fascia da collo

SHQ4000/10

3.1

| (14) Recensioni

Progettate per lo sport

La struttura impermeabile e l'agente antibatterico, che consente di eliminare i germi, rendono queste cuffie perfette per chi ama il fitness

Vedi tutti i vantaggi

Vestibilità garantita

Progettate per lo sport

  • ActionFit

  • Arancioni e grigie

Anti sudore

Anti sudore

Il design prevede un sistema di protezione impermeabile che protegge le cuffie dai danni provocati dal sudore

Archetto da collo leggero e flessibile

Archetto da collo leggero e flessibile per una perfetta vestibilità; ideale per lo sport

Audio stereo con bassi penetranti: energia per la tua attività fisica

Acustica ottimizzata per lo sport: energia per la tua attività fisica

Specifiche tecniche

Ottieni assistenza per questo prodotto

Trova domande frequenti, manuali utente, informazioni sulla sicurezza e suggerimenti

Recensioni

Queste recensioni sono gestite da Bazaarvoice e sono conformi alla Politica di autenticità della suddetta, con il supporto di tecnologie antifrode e controlli manuali. Per ulteriori dettagli, consulta la pagina
Le valutazioni dei prodotti e le classificazioni in stelle da parte degli utenti sono utili a tutti i clienti. Consentono di ottenere maggiori informazioni rilevanti per l'acquisto dei prodotti. I clienti che hanno acquistato un prodotto online o nel punto vendita possono inviare una recensione

3.1

su 5

14

Recensioni

3

29/10/2011

Italia

Italia

leggere e buono l'ascolto

Sono le uniche cuffie che non mi scivolano con il sudore. Ottimo l'isolamento con l'ambiente esterno.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per ActionFit SHQ4000 Sports neck band headphones

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per ActionFit SHQ4000 Sports neck band headphones

11/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great So Far

Bought for a marathon, I have run the marathon, the sounds is amazing especially for the price. They stay in your ear and dont get muffled. I understand some people have had issues with one ear sound going, this is a common issue with most headphones. Anyway perfect so far so good! RECOMMEND!

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per ActionFit SHQ4000 Sports neck band headphones

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per ActionFit SHQ4000 Sports neck band headphones

20/09/2012

España

España

Sonido espectacular

Probe auriculares de otras marcas, varios modelos, hast cuatro a la vez he llegado a tener. Estos son los unicos que ajustan a la perfeccion, no se mueven y ademas tienen unos graves alucinantes. El aislamiento del sonido externo es muy bueno.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per ActionFit SHQ4000 Auriculares deportivos, cinta cuello

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per ActionFit SHQ4000 Auriculares deportivos, cinta cuello

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