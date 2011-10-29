i own the second pair already. the forst one had one of the buds broken off of the whole unit, ive used epoxy glue to amend it. a week after that left ear stopped playing and that was beyond my skills. so i bought the socond pair. again very happy with sound, but after about 3 weeks of every day use, the same problem with one of the earbuds breaking off occured. i really dont know if it is due to poor choice of materials, but if this will ever get improved, i will buy them again. so far i have to get different ones, sturdier, but not as nice. also, tad longer wire would be handy, but not necessary