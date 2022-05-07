Paga con Klarna
Garanzia di 2 anni
Fuori produzione
SCH550/20
Fiore blu
Il termometro digitale per bagno e cameretta consente di determinare facilmente la temperatura ideale del bagno o della cameretta del tuo bambino. Il tuo bambino si sentirà più a suo agio se nel bagno la temperatura dell'acqua è compresa tra 36,5 °C e 38 °C. Una temperatura di 39 °C o superiore è troppo calda e il bambino potrebbe scottarsi! I bambini dormono a loro agio a una temperatura ambiente di circa 18 °C.
I prodotti conformi alle regolamentazioni sui giocattoli vengono testati accuratamente per garantire il rispetto di tutte le norme e la totale sicurezza.
3.1
su 5
128
Recensioni
Lottielou73
07/05/2022
United Kingdom
Mine lasted 11 years!
Battery ran out a couple months ago so binned it as looked like a sealed unit. Looking for a replacement and surprised to see bad reviews. Used as bath thermometer initially but the last 9 for room temperature. Loved it
Pro
Lasted ages
Contro
None
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCH550/20 Baby Bath and Room Thermometer
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCH550/20 Baby Bath and Room Thermometer
PatrickD
20/12/2017
United Kingdom
Four years later and still going strong
We've been using the thermometer since our first child was born four years ago and it still does its job today. As well as bath water, we use it in the living room when we have an open fire on to see that the room doesn't get too hot for kids. And it settles a few arguments between my wife and I as to whether it's to hot or cold in the house (she selectively ignores the readout if it doesn't make her point for her, of course!) I'd like to see if the accuracy is still there after all this time. I'm sure it'd be cheaper to replace than calibrate, but it'd be good to know now that we have another child. Can anyone advise me about how to check the accuracy?
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCH550/20 Baby Bath and Room Thermometer
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCH550/20 Baby Bath and Room Thermometer
karjanmos
20/12/2017
United Kingdom
Four years later and still going strong
We've been using the thermometer since our first child was born four years ago and it still does its job today. As well as bath water, we use it in the living room when we have an open fire on to see that the room doesn't get too hot for kids. And it settles a few arguments between my wife and I as to whether it's to hot or cold in the house (she selectively ignores the readout if it doesn't make her point for her, of course!) I'd like to see if the accuracy is still there after all this time. I'm sure it'd be cheaper to replace than calibrate, but it'd be good to know now that we have another child. Can anyone advise me about how to check the accuracy?
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCH550/20 Baby Bath and Room Thermometer
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCH550/20 Baby Bath and Room Thermometer