ProdottiSupporto

Paga con Klarna

Garanzia di 2 anni

Omaggio di benvenuto €10*

Reso entro 30 giorni

Tutte le serie

  • Rilevamento preciso della temperatura
  • Rilevamento preciso della temperatura
  • Rilevamento preciso della temperatura
  • Rilevamento preciso della temperatura
  • Rilevamento preciso della temperatura
  • Rilevamento preciso della temperatura

Fuori produzione

Philips AventTermometro per bagno e cameretta

SCH550/20

3.1
| (128) Recensioni
Rilevamento preciso della temperatura
Il termometro digitale per bagno e cameretta di Philips Avent è una pratica soluzione per monitorare la temperatura del bagnetto e della camera del tuo bambino. È stato progettato e testato per l'uso come giocattolo sicuro.
Vedi tutti i vantaggi

Il termometro per bambini galleggia nell'acqua

Rilevamento preciso della temperatura

  • Fiore blu

Temperatura precisa in bagno/cameretta

Il termometro digitale per bagno e cameretta consente di determinare facilmente la temperatura ideale del bagno o della cameretta del tuo bambino. Il tuo bambino si sentirà più a suo agio se nel bagno la temperatura dell'acqua è compresa tra 36,5 °C e 38 °C. Una temperatura di 39 °C o superiore è troppo calda e il bambino potrebbe scottarsi! I bambini dormono a loro agio a una temperatura ambiente di circa 18 °C.

Conforme alle norme su giochi/sicurezza

Conforme alle norme su giochi/sicurezza

I prodotti conformi alle regolamentazioni sui giocattoli vengono testati accuratamente per garantire il rispetto di tutte le norme e la totale sicurezza.

Galleggia nell'acqua

Specifiche tecniche

Ottieni assistenza per questo prodotto

Trova domande frequenti, manuali utente, informazioni sulla sicurezza e suggerimenti

Recensioni

Queste recensioni sono gestite da Bazaarvoice e sono conformi alla Politica di autenticità della suddetta, con il supporto di tecnologie antifrode e controlli manuali. Per ulteriori dettagli, consulta la pagina
Le valutazioni dei prodotti e le classificazioni in stelle da parte degli utenti sono utili a tutti i clienti. Consentono di ottenere maggiori informazioni rilevanti per l'acquisto dei prodotti. I clienti che hanno acquistato un prodotto online o nel punto vendita possono inviare una recensione

3.1

su 5

128

Recensioni

07/05/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Mine lasted 11 years!

Battery ran out a couple months ago so binned it as looked like a sealed unit. Looking for a replacement and surprised to see bad reviews. Used as bath thermometer initially but the last 9 for room temperature. Loved it

Pro

Lasted ages

Contro

None

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCH550/20 Baby Bath and Room Thermometer

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCH550/20 Baby Bath and Room Thermometer

20/12/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Four years later and still going strong

We've been using the thermometer since our first child was born four years ago and it still does its job today. As well as bath water, we use it in the living room when we have an open fire on to see that the room doesn't get too hot for kids. And it settles a few arguments between my wife and I as to whether it's to hot or cold in the house (she selectively ignores the readout if it doesn't make her point for her, of course!) I'd like to see if the accuracy is still there after all this time. I'm sure it'd be cheaper to replace than calibrate, but it'd be good to know now that we have another child. Can anyone advise me about how to check the accuracy?

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCH550/20 Baby Bath and Room Thermometer

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCH550/20 Baby Bath and Room Thermometer

20/12/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Four years later and still going strong

We've been using the thermometer since our first child was born four years ago and it still does its job today. As well as bath water, we use it in the living room when we have an open fire on to see that the room doesn't get too hot for kids. And it settles a few arguments between my wife and I as to whether it's to hot or cold in the house (she selectively ignores the readout if it doesn't make her point for her, of course!) I'd like to see if the accuracy is still there after all this time. I'm sure it'd be cheaper to replace than calibrate, but it'd be good to know now that we have another child. Can anyone advise me about how to check the accuracy?

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCH550/20 Baby Bath and Room Thermometer

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCH550/20 Baby Bath and Room Thermometer

Iscriviti alla newsletter Philips per ricevere offerte esclusive

  • Offerte esclusive per gli iscritti e accesso anticipato alle vendite.
  • Accesso anticipato alle offerte.
  • Notizie sul lancio di prodotti e consigli per uno stile di vita sano.
  • Consigli degli esperti e idee

Desidero ricevere comunicazioni promozionali sui prodotti, servizi, eventi e promozioni Philips, in base alle mie preferenze e al mio comportamento. Posso annullare l’iscrizione in qualsiasi momento.

  • Offerte esclusive per gli iscritti e accesso anticipato alle vendite.
  • Accesso anticipato alle offerte.
  • Notizie sul lancio di prodotti e consigli per uno stile di vita sano.
  • Consigli degli esperti e idee