Paga con Klarna
Garanzia di 2 anni
Fuori produzione
SCF797/00
Set di cannucce sostitutive
Pacco da 2
Utilizzare come mostrato nella confezione delle tazze con cannuccia flessibile da 300 ml. Per le tazze con cannuccia da 200 ml, utilizzare normali forbici per accorciare di 3 cm la cannuccia. Per una facile misurazione, controllare il lato della confezione.
La parte inferiore della cannuccia è piegata, in modo da consentire al tuo bimbo di raggiungere facilmente il liquido bevendo in una posizione naturale.
2.0
su 5
6
Recensioni
Malla2
15/10/2021
Suomi
Ecological
Very useful and ecological when your child has bitten off pieces of the straw and/or when the straw has been used _a lot_. There's no need to throw whole jug away byt you can replace the straw! Wonderful!
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF797/00 Pillimukit
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF797/00 Pillimukit
Marther
25/04/2022
Suomi
Straws are too easily bitten through
These straw cups are very good first ways to teach children to drink with straw and very leak proof. Only down side is that the material feels too good to bite into that my kids keep biting them into pieces. And too bad is that you cannot buy only straws from anywhere at least in finland so the cups are not very sustainable.
Pro
Kids love them
Contro
Straw breaks too easily
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF797/00 Pillimukit
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF797/00 Pillimukit
Vagners
13/04/2022
Danmark
God og irriterende
God drikkedunk, men irriterende du ikke kan købe nye sugerør - så skal du skifte hele drikkedunken ud :(
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF797/00 Sugerørskopper
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF797/00 Sugerørskopper
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.