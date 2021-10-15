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  • Sostituisci facilmente la cannuccia quando necessario
  • Sostituisci facilmente la cannuccia quando necessario

Fuori produzione

Philips AventTazze con cannuccia

SCF797/00

2
| (6) Recensioni
Sostituisci facilmente la cannuccia quando necessario
Il set per la sostituzione della cannuccia di Philips Avent Bendy contiene 2 cannucce. Il set è perfetto per la sostituzione di una parte andata persa o per sostituire la cannuccia e mantenere la tazza pulita e igienizzata quando serve.
Vedi tutti i vantaggi
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Prodotti compatibili
Tazze con cannuccia

Tazze con cannuccia

SCF798/02

Tazze con cannuccia

Tazze con cannuccia

SCF798/00

Mantieni la tua tazza con cannuccia in perfetta forma

Sostituisci facilmente la cannuccia quando necessario

  • Set di cannucce sostitutive

  • Pacco da 2

Sostituisci facilmente la cannuccia per mantenerla igienizzata

Adatte per tutte le tazze con cannuccia flessibile

Adatte per tutte le tazze con cannuccia flessibile

Utilizzare come mostrato nella confezione delle tazze con cannuccia flessibile da 300 ml. Per le tazze con cannuccia da 200 ml, utilizzare normali forbici per accorciare di 3 cm la cannuccia. Per una facile misurazione, controllare il lato della confezione.

La parte inferiore della cannuccia è piegata per consentire di bere in modo facile fino all'ultimo sorso

La parte inferiore della cannuccia è piegata per consentire di bere in modo facile fino all'ultimo sorso

La parte inferiore della cannuccia è piegata, in modo da consentire al tuo bimbo di raggiungere facilmente il liquido bevendo in una posizione naturale.

Specifiche tecniche

Ottieni assistenza per questo prodotto

Trova domande frequenti, manuali utente, informazioni sulla sicurezza e suggerimenti

Recensioni

Queste recensioni sono gestite da Bazaarvoice e sono conformi alla Politica di autenticità della suddetta, con il supporto di tecnologie antifrode e controlli manuali. Per ulteriori dettagli, consulta la pagina
Le valutazioni dei prodotti e le classificazioni in stelle da parte degli utenti sono utili a tutti i clienti. Consentono di ottenere maggiori informazioni rilevanti per l'acquisto dei prodotti. I clienti che hanno acquistato un prodotto online o nel punto vendita possono inviare una recensione

2.0

su 5

6

Recensioni

4
3

15/10/2021

Suomi

Suomi

Ecological

Very useful and ecological when your child has bitten off pieces of the straw and/or when the straw has been used _a lot_. There's no need to throw whole jug away byt you can replace the straw! Wonderful!

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF797/00 Pillimukit

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF797/00 Pillimukit

25/04/2022

Suomi

Suomi

Straws are too easily bitten through

These straw cups are very good first ways to teach children to drink with straw and very leak proof. Only down side is that the material feels too good to bite into that my kids keep biting them into pieces. And too bad is that you cannot buy only straws from anywhere at least in finland so the cups are not very sustainable.

Pro

Kids love them

Contro

Straw breaks too easily

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF797/00 Pillimukit

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF797/00 Pillimukit

13/04/2022

Danmark

Danmark

God og irriterende

God drikkedunk, men irriterende du ikke kan købe nye sugerør - så skal du skifte hele drikkedunken ud :(

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF797/00 Sugerørskopper

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF797/00 Sugerørskopper

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Esclusioni di responsabilità

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 