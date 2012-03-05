Paga con Klarna
Garanzia di 2 anni
Fuori produzione
SCF635/42
2 pezzi
Flusso regolabile
3m+
L'esclusiva valvola della tettarella si flette in base al ritmo di suzione, consentendo al latte di scorrere solo al flusso scelto dal tuo bambino, evitando così il rischio di rigurgiti, ruttini e gas
Sonno e alimentazione sono essenziali per la salute e il benessere del tuo bimbo. È stato eseguito uno studio clinico randomizzato per scoprire gli effetti del design del biberon sul comportamento dei bambini. È stato rilevato che il biberon Philips Avent Classic riduce notevolmente la durata dell'irritabilità di circa 28 minuti al giorno rispetto ad altri biberon (46 min rispetto a 74 min, p=0,05), specialmente durante la notte.**
La tettarella ha una speciale valvola incorporata che si flette lasciando passare l'aria nel biberon, evitando così la formazione di vuoto.
2.8
su 5
45
Recensioni
Kat1977
05/03/2012
United Kingdom
Great for thicker liquids
This is great for thicker liquids, not regular formula I guess.
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF635/27 Anti-colic teat
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF635/27 Anti-colic teat
monkeysmum
04/02/2012
United Kingdom
excellent
reading the other two reviews i think I should point out that they are for thicker comfort milk that babies are given if they are not feeding well on normal cows milks ones. they are a special formular that is broken down quicker for their tummys to digest. Due to this it is very thick milk and will not come out of even a number 4 teat. I do agree though that they need to be better labelled for this purpose. the difference with these its a slit not holes. please do not be put off if your baby needs comfort milk.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF635/27 Anti-colic teat
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF635/27 Anti-colic teat
monkeysmum
04/02/2012
United Kingdom
excellent
reading the other two reviews i think I should point out that they are for thicker comfort milk that babies are given if they are not feeding well on normal cows milks ones. they are a special formular that is broken down quicker for their tummys to digest. Due to this it is very thick milk and will not come out of even a number 4 teat. I do agree though that they need to be better labelled for this purpose. the difference with these its a slit not holes. please do not be put off if your baby needs comfort milk.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF635/27 Anti-colic teat
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF635/27 Anti-colic teat
0% BPA, in conformità al regolamento UE 10/2011
Uno studio clinico effettuato su neonati di 2 settimane ha dimostrato che i bimbi allattati con il biberon Philips Avent sono meno irritabili dei bimbi allattati con biberon di altre marche (studio condotto dall'Institute of Child Health, Londra, 2008).
Uno studio clinico ha dimostrato che a 2 settimane di età i bimbi alimentati tramite biberon Avent mostrano meno coliche, specialmente di notte, rispetto a quelli alimentati con altri biberon.