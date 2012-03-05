We new exactly what we were buying and the packaging clearly states everything you need to know on the front so not sure how some people got confused !! Great technology behind the design and comfort of the teat. My only comment would be that there were not clear instructions marked on the 1,2,3 settings on the variable flow rate and it was purely by trial and error as baby's mouth filled up too quickly. I think it would take any baby time to get use to it but that is true of any new baby product parents introduce. Overall it is a good product, I do agree that larger parks with 4 or 6 teats available may be more cost effective to some parents plus keep packaging to a minimum and the environment protected.