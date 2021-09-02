Paga con Klarna
Garanzia di 2 anni
Fuori produzione
2 pezzi
Flusso medio
3m+
L'ampia tettarella dalla forma anatomica consente un allattamento simile a quello al seno e aiuta il tuo bambino a passare facilmente dall'allattamento al seno a quello al biberon.
La tettarella ha una consistenza ultramorbida, progettata per riprodurre la sensazione del seno.
Design flessibile a spirale, in combinazione con i nostri esclusivi petali, per creare una tettarella flessibile che consenta una nutrizione più naturale senza collassare.
4.4
su 5
109
Recensioni
85%
di utenti consiglia questo prodotto
Kulecat2000
02/09/2021
United Kingdom
Parte della promozione
As close to nature intended!
These teats are great! We have been breastfeeding our little one for just over 12 months. We tried bottle feeding a few months ago but he would not take to the bottle at all and pushed it straight out. These teats are different to other teats I have seen with indentations around the outer edge, which presumably is more akin to the nipple. I was surprised and excited to see him seemingly take to bottle feeding effortlessly with this teat. He also does not seem to have as much wind after feeding and so it has an effective anti-colic function. It must be ‘natural’, as it is so aptly named, for my little one certainly finds it so! Needless to say that we will continue using these teats for the time he is bottle feeding. Great job Philips!
Pro
Designed to be more akin to nipple, natural feeling for baby, anti-colic
Contro
None at all.
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF043/27 Natural baby bottle teat for easy latching
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF043/27 Natural baby bottle teat for easy latching
Breastfeedingmama
13/08/2021
United Kingdom
Parte della promozione
Really is a good product and true to description
I really like this product i gave 5 stars because the description is true to what it says, similar to a breast, not to fast flowing & is smooth and flexible for my babies combination feeding ( breastfeed & bottle) I would recommend this product to my friends and family or anyone considering this product.
Pro
Soft, flexible, breast like shape.
Contro
Non.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF043/27 Natural baby bottle teat for easy latching
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF043/27 Natural baby bottle teat for easy latching
Niki82
10/08/2021
United Kingdom
Parte della promozione
Amazing and soft
Amazing teats, they are very soft and pleasant, unlike the Classic version of the same Avent. They did not turn yellow after several uses. And a very easy to use.
Pro
Very soft, easy to use and do not turn yellow easily
Contro
The flow is a little slow at times
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF043/27 Natural baby bottle teat for easy latching
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF043/27 Natural baby bottle teat for easy latching
Sulla base di un'indagine online del 2023 sulla soddisfazione dei clienti condotta a livello globale su un campione di più di 10.109 donne consumatrici di marchi e prodotti per la cura dei bambini.
0% BPA, in conformità al regolamento UE 10/2011