Paga con Klarna
Garanzia di 2 anni
Fuori produzione
Classic+ (nuovo)
A differenza di altri biberon, il sistema anticolica clinicamente testato è ora integrato nella tettarella, per un assemblaggio ancora più facile del biberon. La tettarella ha una speciale valvola che si apre lasciando passare l'aria all'interno del biberon, anziché nel pancino del bimbo.
Sonno e alimentazione sono essenziali per la salute e il benessere del tuo bimbo. È stato eseguito uno studio clinico randomizzato per scoprire gli effetti del design del biberon sul comportamento dei bambini. È stato rilevato che il biberon Philips Avent Classic riduce notevolmente la durata dell'irritabilità di circa 28 minuti al giorno rispetto ad altri biberon (46 min rispetto a 74 min, p=0,05), specialmente durante la notte.*
L'esclusiva valvola della tettarella si flette in base al ritmo di suzione, consentendo al latte di scorrere solo al flusso scelto dal tuo bambino, evitando così il rischio di rigurgiti, ruttini e gas o di eccessiva assunzione di latte.
4.8
su 5
20
Recensioni
100%
di utenti consiglia questo prodotto
ChrisV
26/02/2017
United Kingdom
Great kit
Great kit. Perfect to get started...saves the hassle of figuring out teet sizes and means you have the larger on hand when needed. Fits perfectly into the Philips microwave steriliser. Only one dummy is supplied. Maybe two or three could be supplied to use whilst this one is being sterilised. The teet brush is handy and allows easy cleaning.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCD371/00 Newborn Starter Set
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCD371/00 Newborn Starter Set
Lalalynda
28/01/2017
United Kingdom
All you need to get started
This kit really does contain all of the bottles and teats to get you started with bottle feeding. I like the shape of the bottles, and the fact that you get two sizes. The small ones are handy for when your baby is tiny and doesn't need the big bottles, and then you can change to the larger bottles when your baby and their appetite gets bigger. The size one teats are perfect for up to 1 month, and then size 2 for a faster flow after that, so this kit is all you need for bottle-feeding up until about 6 months. I find with these bottles that my little girl is less likely to suffer from colic and trapped wind- which is so important. I also like the cleaning brush- it's the perfect size and shape for properly cleaning the whole bottle and all around the teats.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCD371/00 Newborn Starter Set
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCD371/00 Newborn Starter Set
Bsutton
16/01/2017
United Kingdom
Great little starter bundle
Love this starter kit. It covers all your feeding needs with a baby. All useful items.
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCD371/00 Newborn Starter Set
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCD371/00 Newborn Starter Set
A 2 settimane di età, i neonati allattati con un biberon Avent hanno dimostrato un'incidenza delle coliche inferiore rispetto a quella dei neonati allattati con biberon tradizionali. A 2 settimane di età, i neonati allattati con un biberon Avent hanno dimostrato un grado di irritabilità inferiore rispetto a quello dei neonati allattati con un altro biberon di una marca molto nota.