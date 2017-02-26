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Reso entro 30 giorni

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  • Test clinici dimostrano la riduzione di coliche e irritabilità*
  • Test clinici dimostrano la riduzione di coliche e irritabilità*
  • Test clinici dimostrano la riduzione di coliche e irritabilità*
  • Test clinici dimostrano la riduzione di coliche e irritabilità*

Fuori produzione

Philips AventSet "Prime Poppate"

SCD371/00

4.8
| (20) Recensioni | 100% di utenti consiglia questo prodotto
Test clinici dimostrano la riduzione di coliche e irritabilità*
La pratica confezione include 4 biberon Philips Avent Classic+ SCD371/00 (2 da 125 ml e 2 da 260 ml), una spazzola per biberon e tettarella e un succhietto bianco traslucido per bimbi da 0 a 6 mesi.
Vedi tutti i vantaggi

Facile da pulire per un'igiene perfetta

Test clinici dimostrano la riduzione di coliche e irritabilità*

  • Classic+ (nuovo)

Sistema anticolica testato per ridurre le coliche*

Sistema anticolica testato per ridurre le coliche*

A differenza di altri biberon, il sistema anticolica clinicamente testato è ora integrato nella tettarella, per un assemblaggio ancora più facile del biberon. La tettarella ha una speciale valvola che si apre lasciando passare l'aria all'interno del biberon, anziché nel pancino del bimbo.

L'irritabilità viene ridotta, specialmente di notte

L'irritabilità viene ridotta, specialmente di notte

Sonno e alimentazione sono essenziali per la salute e il benessere del tuo bimbo. È stato eseguito uno studio clinico randomizzato per scoprire gli effetti del design del biberon sul comportamento dei bambini. È stato rilevato che il biberon Philips Avent Classic riduce notevolmente la durata dell'irritabilità di circa 28 minuti al giorno rispetto ad altri biberon (46 min rispetto a 74 min, p=0,05), specialmente durante la notte.*

Il bimbo controlla il flusso del latte, riducendo il numero di rigurgiti, ruttini e gas

Il bimbo controlla il flusso del latte, riducendo il numero di rigurgiti, ruttini e gas

L'esclusiva valvola della tettarella si flette in base al ritmo di suzione, consentendo al latte di scorrere solo al flusso scelto dal tuo bambino, evitando così il rischio di rigurgiti, ruttini e gas o di eccessiva assunzione di latte.

Specifiche tecniche

Ottieni assistenza per questo prodotto

Trova domande frequenti, manuali utente, informazioni sulla sicurezza e suggerimenti

Recensioni

Queste recensioni sono gestite da Bazaarvoice e sono conformi alla Politica di autenticità della suddetta, con il supporto di tecnologie antifrode e controlli manuali. Per ulteriori dettagli, consulta la pagina
Le valutazioni dei prodotti e le classificazioni in stelle da parte degli utenti sono utili a tutti i clienti. Consentono di ottenere maggiori informazioni rilevanti per l'acquisto dei prodotti. I clienti che hanno acquistato un prodotto online o nel punto vendita possono inviare una recensione

4.8

su 5

20

Recensioni

100%

di utenti consiglia questo prodotto

3
2
1

26/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great kit

Great kit. Perfect to get started...saves the hassle of figuring out teet sizes and means you have the larger on hand when needed. Fits perfectly into the Philips microwave steriliser. Only one dummy is supplied. Maybe two or three could be supplied to use whilst this one is being sterilised. The teet brush is handy and allows easy cleaning.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCD371/00 Newborn Starter Set

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCD371/00 Newborn Starter Set

28/01/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

All you need to get started

This kit really does contain all of the bottles and teats to get you started with bottle feeding. I like the shape of the bottles, and the fact that you get two sizes. The small ones are handy for when your baby is tiny and doesn't need the big bottles, and then you can change to the larger bottles when your baby and their appetite gets bigger. The size one teats are perfect for up to 1 month, and then size 2 for a faster flow after that, so this kit is all you need for bottle-feeding up until about 6 months. I find with these bottles that my little girl is less likely to suffer from colic and trapped wind- which is so important. I also like the cleaning brush- it's the perfect size and shape for properly cleaning the whole bottle and all around the teats.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCD371/00 Newborn Starter Set

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCD371/00 Newborn Starter Set

16/01/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great little starter bundle

Love this starter kit. It covers all your feeding needs with a baby. All useful items.

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCD371/00 Newborn Starter Set

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCD371/00 Newborn Starter Set

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Esclusioni di responsabilità

  1. A 2 settimane di età, i neonati allattati con un biberon Avent hanno dimostrato un'incidenza delle coliche inferiore rispetto a quella dei neonati allattati con biberon tradizionali. A 2 settimane di età, i neonati allattati con un biberon Avent hanno dimostrato un grado di irritabilità inferiore rispetto a quello dei neonati allattati con un altro biberon di una marca molto nota.