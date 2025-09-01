Paga con Klarna
Garanzia di 2 anni
Fuori produzione
RQ1050/18
Le tre testine si flettono in modo indipendente su un'unità di rasatura che oscilla in diverse posizioni. Questa combinazione unica assicura il contatto ottimale con la pelle nelle aree curve per raggiungere anche le aree più difficili del collo.
Le tre testine di rasatura Triple Track garantiscono una superficie di rasatura maggiore del 50% rispetto alle testine standard.
Il sistema a doppia lama di questo rasoio elettrico consente di sollevare i peli per tagliare più a fondo.
Riconoscimenti
4.1
su 5
55
Recensioni
Naranp
01/09/2025
United Kingdom
Phillips artic shaver
The charger wire was hard not rubbery so it has now cracked all over the wire all brittle, need to get a new charger cable, other wise the machine has worked well over 6 years
Pro
Very reliable still working after a long time, better than the blade as the machine does not cut uoi
Contro
The cleaning of the head leaves the London water marks on the blade casing
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per arcitec RQ1050/17 Electric shaver
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per arcitec RQ1050/17 Electric shaver
Paul167
31/03/2015
United Kingdom
Compratore verificato
Better than wet!
I have tried for years to get a shave as close as a wet shave from an electric/battery device. Until I bought this one I never thought it to be possible, now I know better. This shaver is quiet, comfortable to use and achieves excellent results in wet or dry modes. I prefer dry mode, it's more convenient. This truly is the best shaver I have ever owned. Well done Philips !
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per arcitec RQ1050/18 Electric shaver
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per arcitec RQ1050/18 Electric shaver
mi12ck
07/02/2013
United Kingdom
simple to use
was bought for me by my wife 5 years ago for our 30 anniversary, i have not found anything wrong with the shaver at all. just had the red light come on to tell me to buy a replacement head, i would buy again if i needed to replace,i know they look expensive to buy but as proved will last you years,will never use a wet shave again
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per arcitec RQ1050/18 Electric shaver
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per arcitec RQ1050/18 Electric shaver
Fonte: Euromonitor International Limited, volume delle vendite al dettaglio, secondo la definizione di rasoi per il corpo, dati 2024, ricerca condotta a ottobre 2024.