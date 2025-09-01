I bought this shaver hoping, but not believing, that it would stop me having to wet and dry shave to achieve the perfect result. Even after a year or so of using this shaver every day, it remains as efficient as ever and I have never felt the need to pick up the foam and razor! Cleaning the shaver under the tap is easy, doesn't waste any time in the morning and recharging ... I have no other piece of equipment that recharges so quickly and holds its charge for so long!