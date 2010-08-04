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  • Testina di ricambio per risultati migliori
  • Testina di ricambio per risultati migliori

Fuori produzione

testine di rasatura

HQ177/40

4.2
| (5) Recensioni | 80% di utenti consiglia questo prodotto
Testina di ricambio per risultati migliori
Per ottenere le massime prestazioni dal rasoio Philips, sostituire le testine di rasatura ogni 2 anni
Vedi tutti i vantaggi

Accurato e preciso

Testina di ricambio per risultati migliori

  • Lift & Cut

  • 3 testine

Tecnologia di rasatura Super Lift & Cut con sistema a doppia lama

Sistema a doppia lama: la prima lama solleva il pelo e la seconda lo taglia per una confortevole rasatura a fondo.

Per una rasatura più delicata senza irritare la pelle

Specifiche tecniche

Ottieni assistenza per questo prodotto

Trova domande frequenti, manuali utente, informazioni sulla sicurezza e suggerimenti

Trova un pezzo di ricambio o un accessorio

Vai a Ricambi e accessori

Parti e accessori

Recensioni

Queste recensioni sono gestite da Bazaarvoice e sono conformi alla Politica di autenticità della suddetta, con il supporto di tecnologie antifrode e controlli manuali. Per ulteriori dettagli, consulta la pagina
Le valutazioni dei prodotti e le classificazioni in stelle da parte degli utenti sono utili a tutti i clienti. Consentono di ottenere maggiori informazioni rilevanti per l'acquisto dei prodotti. I clienti che hanno acquistato un prodotto online o nel punto vendita possono inviare una recensione

4.2

su 5

5

Recensioni

80%

di utenti consiglia questo prodotto

2
1

04/08/2010

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

excellent!!

had my philishave for about 3years & the symbol came up on the shaver to say change the heads which i have done & the shaving is so much quicker & less irritating! also a smoother shave the only problem is that the symbol is still on the shaver saying to change the heads ???? not botherd though glad i changed them as i am getting a much better shave !

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per HQ177/40 shaving heads

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per HQ177/40 shaving heads

30/09/2010

España

España

Precio y plazo

Este producto en mi ciudad lo hay solo en 2 ó 3 sítios mas caro y no en stock. En este caso la tienda online es mas rápida y económica que la compra tradicional. Buena experiencia.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per HQ177/40 cabezales de afeitado

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per HQ177/40 cabezales de afeitado

22/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great heads, just a shame they go blunt quick( @3 months for me)

Great heads, just a shame they go blunt quick( @3 months for me)

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per HQ177/40 shaving heads

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per HQ177/40 shaving heads

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