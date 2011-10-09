Paga con Klarna
Garanzia di 2 anni
Fuori produzione
Lift & Cut
3 testine
Sistema a doppia lama del tuo rasoio Philips: la prima lama solleva il pelo e la seconda lo taglia per una confortevole rasatura a fondo.
Usa il rasoio elettrico sotto la doccia per risparmiare tempo e regalarti una piacevole sensazione di freschezza.
4.3
su 5
14
Recensioni
92%
di utenti consiglia questo prodotto
Petergreg
09/10/2011
United Kingdom
The flexibility of use - for a full shave or an "end of day" clean up, it is excellent.
The ability to use the shaver with or without Nivea depending on personal circumstances, the cloeness of the shave makes my skin look clean and fresh. There is no reddening of the skin nor any feeling of being "rubbed". I am now quite bady disabled after an accident thus do not use Nivea simply because cleaning the shaver without it is much easier. The battery charging time is quick and easy to use. I wouldn't hesitate to buy another if necessary, equally I recommend it without hesitation.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per HQ167/11 shaving heads
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per HQ167/11 shaving heads
Franco
02/11/2013
Nederland
Zeer goed
Het lijkt wel of ik een nieuw toestel heb ontvangen
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per HQ167/50 scheerhoofden
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per HQ167/50 scheerhoofden
ladonja
02/11/2013
Nederland
Zeer goed
Het lijkt wel of ik een nieuw toestel heb ontvangen
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per HQ167/50 scheerhoofden
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per HQ167/50 scheerhoofden