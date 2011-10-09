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        Fuori produzione

        testine di rasatura

        HQ167/11

        4.3
        | (14) Recensioni | 92% di utenti consiglia questo prodotto
        Rasatura accurata
        Ogni anno le testine del tuo rasoio scalano il Monte Everest 49 volte. Dopo un esercizio di questo tipo anche i materiali migliori possono perdere il loro smalto. Mantieni le prestazioni ottimali del tuo rasoio sostituendo le testine ogni 12 mesi.
        Vedi tutti i vantaggi

        Sostituire le testine ogni 12 mesi per risultati ottimali

        Rasatura accurata

        • Lift & Cut

        • 3 testine

        Tecnologia di rasatura Super Lift & Cut con sistema a doppia lama

        Tecnologia di rasatura Super Lift & Cut con sistema a doppia lama

        Sistema a doppia lama del tuo rasoio Philips: la prima lama solleva il pelo e la seconda lo taglia per una confortevole rasatura a fondo.

        Impermeabile

        Impermeabile

        Usa il rasoio elettrico sotto la doccia per risparmiare tempo e regalarti una piacevole sensazione di freschezza.

        Specifiche tecniche

        Ottieni assistenza per questo prodotto

        Trova domande frequenti, manuali utente, informazioni sulla sicurezza e suggerimenti

        Trova un pezzo di ricambio o un accessorio

        Vai a Ricambi e accessori

        Parti e accessori

        Recensioni

        Queste recensioni sono gestite da Bazaarvoice e sono conformi alla Politica di autenticità della suddetta, con il supporto di tecnologie antifrode e controlli manuali. Per ulteriori dettagli, consulta la pagina
        Le valutazioni dei prodotti e le classificazioni in stelle da parte degli utenti sono utili a tutti i clienti. Consentono di ottenere maggiori informazioni rilevanti per l'acquisto dei prodotti. I clienti che hanno acquistato un prodotto online o nel punto vendita possono inviare una recensione

        4.3

        su 5

        14

        Recensioni

        92%

        di utenti consiglia questo prodotto

        1

        09/10/2011

        United Kingdom

        United Kingdom

        The flexibility of use - for a full shave or an "end of day" clean up, it is excellent.

        The ability to use the shaver with or without Nivea depending on personal circumstances, the cloeness of the shave makes my skin look clean and fresh. There is no reddening of the skin nor any feeling of being "rubbed". I am now quite bady disabled after an accident thus do not use Nivea simply because cleaning the shaver without it is much easier. The battery charging time is quick and easy to use. I wouldn't hesitate to buy another if necessary, equally I recommend it without hesitation.

        Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

        Questa revisione è stata effettuata per HQ167/11 shaving heads

        Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

        Questa revisione è stata effettuata per HQ167/11 shaving heads

        02/11/2013

        Nederland

        Nederland

        Zeer goed

        Het lijkt wel of ik een nieuw toestel heb ontvangen

        Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

        Questa revisione è stata effettuata per HQ167/50 scheerhoofden

        Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

        Questa revisione è stata effettuata per HQ167/50 scheerhoofden

        02/11/2013

        Nederland

        Nederland

        Zeer goed

        Het lijkt wel of ik een nieuw toestel heb ontvangen

        Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

        Questa revisione è stata effettuata per HQ167/50 scheerhoofden

        Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

        Questa revisione è stata effettuata per HQ167/50 scheerhoofden

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