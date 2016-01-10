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  • L'arma segreta dei professionisti
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  • L'arma segreta dei professionisti
  • L'arma segreta dei professionisti
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • L'arma segreta dei professionisti

Fuori produzione

Asciugacapelli

HP8250/00

4.1
| (34) Recensioni | 88% di utenti consiglia questo prodotto
L'arma segreta dei professionisti
Il nuovo asciugacapelli professionale SalonDry Pro 2300 di Philips, con funzioni ottimizzate, è più leggero del 20% ed eroga il 30% in più di flusso d'aria.
Vedi tutti i vantaggi

Asciugacapelli SalonDry Pro 2300

L'arma segreta dei professionisti

  • 2300 W

  • Ionic Care

  • con diffusore di volume

  • Rivestimento in ceramica

Professionale, 2300 W per risultati di styling perfetti

Professionale, 2300 W per risultati di styling perfetti

Professionale, 2300 W per risultati di styling perfetti

6 impostazioni di velocità e temperatura flessibili

6 impostazioni di velocità e temperatura flessibili

Ionizzatore: flusso di ioni per capelli luminosi senza effetto crespo

Ionizzatore: flusso di ioni per capelli luminosi senza effetto crespo

Specifiche tecniche

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Trova domande frequenti, manuali utente, informazioni sulla sicurezza e suggerimenti

Trova un pezzo di ricambio o un accessorio

Vai a Ricambi e accessori

Parti e accessori

Recensioni

Queste recensioni sono gestite da Bazaarvoice e sono conformi alla Politica di autenticità della suddetta, con il supporto di tecnologie antifrode e controlli manuali. Per ulteriori dettagli, consulta la pagina
Le valutazioni dei prodotti e le classificazioni in stelle da parte degli utenti sono utili a tutti i clienti. Consentono di ottenere maggiori informazioni rilevanti per l'acquisto dei prodotti. I clienti che hanno acquistato un prodotto online o nel punto vendita possono inviare una recensione

4.1

su 5

34

Recensioni

88%

di utenti consiglia questo prodotto

3

10/01/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Powerful, Easy, Reliable

I've had this hairdryer for at least 4 or 5 years now, it's been all over the world with me, and it's only just given up on me now (probably more due to the fact that I wasn't extremely careful with the way I treated it). It's very lightweight, simple to use. The cord is long which is a great bonus as it means I can stand up and use it in my mirror (I'm a 6ft girl, this is rare!). It's a powerful hairdryer; I have a lot of hair and it dries it all really quickly, much quicker than many other leading brands I have tried. Yet it's not deafening like some other hairdryers. In summary, a fantastic hairdryer. powerful, easy to use, extremely reliable and durable.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per HP8250/03 Hairdryer

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per HP8250/03 Hairdryer

27/12/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

lightweight and fast

Had it bought as a present. Not too big like some powerful dryers, lightweight and buttons easy to figure out. Wire just about right length, I know dryers are noisy but this one is.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per HP8250/03 Hairdryer

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per HP8250/03 Hairdryer

30/12/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very good product

I was looking for a hairdryer for my girlfriend and after looking around the internet for reviews on hairdryers, i came across this phillips hairdryer which had great reviews and appeared to meet all the criteria i needed. Not only was the shipping from phillips cheap and quick, but the phillips hairdryer was amazing. It was great value for money. It is very light, the buttons are easy to use, the cord is very long and it is powerful when you want it to be. My girlfriend who has thick long hair said it only took 2 minutes to dry her hair and she is so happy with it! I was afraid that it might be too powerful and annoy my girlfriend but its not. And the heat settings are great, the highest is hot but not too hot and the medium is a nice warm temperature, and with the cool shot as well you have a lot of options. She also liked the ionic option it has which she thinks has made her hair softer. I would recommend this hair dryer to anyone!

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per HP8250/03 Hairdryer

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per HP8250/03 Hairdryer

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