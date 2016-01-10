I was looking for a hairdryer for my girlfriend and after looking around the internet for reviews on hairdryers, i came across this phillips hairdryer which had great reviews and appeared to meet all the criteria i needed. Not only was the shipping from phillips cheap and quick, but the phillips hairdryer was amazing. It was great value for money. It is very light, the buttons are easy to use, the cord is very long and it is powerful when you want it to be. My girlfriend who has thick long hair said it only took 2 minutes to dry her hair and she is so happy with it! I was afraid that it might be too powerful and annoy my girlfriend but its not. And the heat settings are great, the highest is hot but not too hot and the medium is a nice warm temperature, and with the cool shot as well you have a lot of options. She also liked the ionic option it has which she thinks has made her hair softer. I would recommend this hair dryer to anyone!