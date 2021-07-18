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  • Creato per garantire ottime prestazioni, giorno dopo giorno
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  • Creato per garantire ottime prestazioni, giorno dopo giorno
  • Creato per garantire ottime prestazioni, giorno dopo giorno
  • Creato per garantire ottime prestazioni, giorno dopo giorno
  • Creato per garantire ottime prestazioni, giorno dopo giorno
  • Creato per garantire ottime prestazioni, giorno dopo giorno
  • Creato per garantire ottime prestazioni, giorno dopo giorno
  • Creato per garantire ottime prestazioni, giorno dopo giorno
  • Creato per garantire ottime prestazioni, giorno dopo giorno
  • Creato per garantire ottime prestazioni, giorno dopo giorno
  • Creato per garantire ottime prestazioni, giorno dopo giorno
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  • Creato per garantire ottime prestazioni, giorno dopo giorno
  • Creato per garantire ottime prestazioni, giorno dopo giorno
  • Creato per garantire ottime prestazioni, giorno dopo giorno
  • Creato per garantire ottime prestazioni, giorno dopo giorno
  • Creato per garantire ottime prestazioni, giorno dopo giorno
  • Creato per garantire ottime prestazioni, giorno dopo giorno
  • Creato per garantire ottime prestazioni, giorno dopo giorno
  • Creato per garantire ottime prestazioni, giorno dopo giorno
  • Creato per garantire ottime prestazioni, giorno dopo giorno

Ricondizionati

PowerLifeFerro da stiro a vapore

GC2998/80R1

4.3
| (177) Recensioni | 84% di utenti consiglia questo prodotto

1 premio

Creato per garantire ottime prestazioni, giorno dopo giorno
Per risultati ottimali, giorno dopo giorno, hai bisogno di un ferro affidabile. Grazie alla piastra SteamGlide antigraffio, al getto continuo di vapore e alla funzione Calc-clean integrata, questo ferro da stiro di alta qualità consente prestazioni durature.
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Questo prodotto è ricondizionato ed è stato testato dal nostro team. Scopri di più

Creato per garantire ottime prestazioni, giorno dopo giorno

  • 2400W

  • 45 g/min di vapore continuo

  • Colpo di vapore da 170 g

  • Piastra SteamGlide

2400W per un riscaldamento rapido

2400W per un riscaldamento rapido

Offre un riscaldamento rapido e prestazioni straordinarie.

Il colpo di vapore fino a 170 g elimina facilmente anche le pieghe più ostinate

Il colpo di vapore fino a 170 g elimina facilmente anche le pieghe più ostinate

Penetra più a fondo nei tessuti per eliminare facilmente anche le pieghe più ostinate.

Vapore fino a 45 g/min per una performance efficace e costante

Vapore fino a 45 g/min per una performance efficace e costante

Erogazione di vapore potente e uniforme per rimuovere le pieghe più velocemente.

Specifiche tecniche

Ottieni assistenza per questo prodotto

Trova domande frequenti, manuali utente, informazioni sulla sicurezza e suggerimenti

Recensioni

Queste recensioni sono gestite da Bazaarvoice e sono conformi alla Politica di autenticità della suddetta, con il supporto di tecnologie antifrode e controlli manuali. Per ulteriori dettagli, consulta la pagina
Le valutazioni dei prodotti e le classificazioni in stelle da parte degli utenti sono utili a tutti i clienti. Consentono di ottenere maggiori informazioni rilevanti per l'acquisto dei prodotti. I clienti che hanno acquistato un prodotto online o nel punto vendita possono inviare una recensione

4.3

su 5

177

Recensioni

84%

di utenti consiglia questo prodotto

18/07/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good features

Nice and easy to use lightweight we use demineralised water which works fine without a anti scale device but the dial could be clearer

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per PowerLife GC2998/86 Steam iron

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per PowerLife GC2998/86 Steam iron

18/12/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Compratore verificato

Good quality iron

Like the weight of this iron, not too light. Has a good length cord so I can reach to the tip of the ironing board. Heats up quickly, irons well.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per PowerLife GC2998/86 Steam iron

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per PowerLife GC2998/86 Steam iron

09/10/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent iron

I bought this iron to replace a Philips Azur iron that "just stopped working". Really pleased with this one. Very light but not too light. Not sure why a previous reviewer complained about the length of the cord as it is plenty long enough. Glides across all fabrics and compared to my previous iron doesn't give me a steam bath at the same time. Just enough steam seems to come out which is brilliant. Would highly recommend this iron.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per PowerLife GC2999/86 Steam iron

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per PowerLife GC2999/86 Steam iron

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