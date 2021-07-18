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Garanzia di 2 anni
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2400W
45 g/min di vapore continuo
Colpo di vapore da 170 g
Piastra SteamGlide
Offre un riscaldamento rapido e prestazioni straordinarie.
Penetra più a fondo nei tessuti per eliminare facilmente anche le pieghe più ostinate.
Erogazione di vapore potente e uniforme per rimuovere le pieghe più velocemente.
4.3
su 5
177
Recensioni
84%
di utenti consiglia questo prodotto
DMph
18/07/2021
United Kingdom
Good features
Nice and easy to use lightweight we use demineralised water which works fine without a anti scale device but the dial could be clearer
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per PowerLife GC2998/86 Steam iron
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per PowerLife GC2998/86 Steam iron
Bex55
18/12/2020
United Kingdom
Compratore verificato
Good quality iron
Like the weight of this iron, not too light. Has a good length cord so I can reach to the tip of the ironing board. Heats up quickly, irons well.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per PowerLife GC2998/86 Steam iron
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per PowerLife GC2998/86 Steam iron
Suzy5148
09/10/2020
United Kingdom
Excellent iron
I bought this iron to replace a Philips Azur iron that "just stopped working". Really pleased with this one. Very light but not too light. Not sure why a previous reviewer complained about the length of the cord as it is plenty long enough. Glides across all fabrics and compared to my previous iron doesn't give me a steam bath at the same time. Just enough steam seems to come out which is brilliant. Would highly recommend this iron.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per PowerLife GC2999/86 Steam iron
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per PowerLife GC2999/86 Steam iron
Testata rispetto a piastra Philips antiaderente