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  • Acqua dal sapore puro e rinfrescante
  • Acqua dal sapore puro e rinfrescante
  • Acqua dal sapore puro e rinfrescante
  • Acqua dal sapore puro e rinfrescante
  • Acqua dal sapore puro e rinfrescante
  • Acqua dal sapore puro e rinfrescante
  • Acqua dal sapore puro e rinfrescante
  • Acqua dal sapore puro e rinfrescante
  • Acqua dal sapore puro e rinfrescante
  • Acqua dal sapore puro e rinfrescante
  • Acqua dal sapore puro e rinfrescante
  • Acqua dal sapore puro e rinfrescante
  • Acqua dal sapore puro e rinfrescante
  • Acqua dal sapore puro e rinfrescante

Fuori produzione

Filtraggio per rubinetto

AWP3704/10

3.5
| (2) Recensioni
Acqua dal sapore puro e rinfrescante
Goditi un'acqua fresca e pura ogni volta che apri il rubinetto, grazie al sistema di microfiltrazione X-Guard di Philips, che riduce fino al 99% la presenza di cloro e altre sostanze che alterano il sapore dell'acqua. La semplice installazione ad aggancio consente di montare il dispositivo in pochi secondi.
Vedi tutti i vantaggi

direttamente dal rubinetto

Acqua dal sapore puro e rinfrescante

  • X-Guard

Passa facilmente da una modalità all'altra

Il getto d'acqua filtrata è ideale per bere e cucinare, mentre il getto d'acqua non filtrata e il getto a pioggia non filtrato sono adatti al lavaggio delle stoviglie e ad altre operazioni di pulizia.

Design QuickTwist per una facile sostituzione del filtro

Sostituisci facilmente il filtro usurato con uno nuovo con una semplice rotazione.

Il timer ti informa quando devi sostituire il filtro

Il timer ti informa quando devi sostituire il filtro per ottenere risultati ottimali.

Specifiche tecniche

Ottieni assistenza per questo prodotto

Trova domande frequenti, manuali utente, informazioni sulla sicurezza e suggerimenti

Recensioni

Queste recensioni sono gestite da Bazaarvoice e sono conformi alla Politica di autenticità della suddetta, con il supporto di tecnologie antifrode e controlli manuali. Per ulteriori dettagli, consulta la pagina
Le valutazioni dei prodotti e le classificazioni in stelle da parte degli utenti sono utili a tutti i clienti. Consentono di ottenere maggiori informazioni rilevanti per l'acquisto dei prodotti. I clienti che hanno acquistato un prodotto online o nel punto vendita possono inviare una recensione

3.5

su 5

2

Recensioni

4
3
1

26/09/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Compratore verificato

Excellent product

Excellent piece of equipment, clean fresh filtered water, saves pounds on buying bottles, already recommended to family and friends

Pro

Easy to install and use

Contro

None

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per AWP3704 On-tap filtration

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per AWP3704 On-tap filtration

12/05/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Worked great for a few months then broke

Is really easy to install and so convenient having the filter on the end of the tap. The 3 jet options is great as well. However… After about 3 months of normal use the tap now leaks badly. When we run filtered water water also comes out the tap water jet. I have changed the filter and cleaned the tap incase there was limescale but it still leaks. I have tried to contact Philips for a fix but they won’t reply. Really bad customer service, I have emailed them twice, and tried to contact them on Amazon.

Pro

Easy to install, convenient as the filter is on the tap

Contro

Broke after a couple of months

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per AWP3704 On-tap filtration

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per AWP3704 On-tap filtration

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