Hi, thank you for your review. I'm sorry to hear that your On-tap filtration system has been acting up, and that our customer support hasn't lived up to your expectations. Please know that my colleagues and I would be happy to see how we can help. You can get in touch via Facebook, Twitter or via the contact page on our website. Alternatively, if you think the full product isn’t performing as expected, you can try our new DIY repair/exchange feature, also available on our website Kind regards, Maria