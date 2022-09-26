Paga con Klarna
Garanzia di 2 anni
Fuori produzione
AWP3704/10
X-Guard
Il getto d'acqua filtrata è ideale per bere e cucinare, mentre il getto d'acqua non filtrata e il getto a pioggia non filtrato sono adatti al lavaggio delle stoviglie e ad altre operazioni di pulizia.
Sostituisci facilmente il filtro usurato con uno nuovo con una semplice rotazione.
Il timer ti informa quando devi sostituire il filtro per ottenere risultati ottimali.
3.5
su 5
2
Recensioni
Grafton
26/09/2022
United Kingdom
Compratore verificato
Excellent product
Excellent piece of equipment, clean fresh filtered water, saves pounds on buying bottles, already recommended to family and friends
Pro
Easy to install and use
Contro
None
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per AWP3704 On-tap filtration
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per AWP3704 On-tap filtration
Green55555
12/05/2022
United Kingdom
Worked great for a few months then broke
Is really easy to install and so convenient having the filter on the end of the tap. The 3 jet options is great as well. However… After about 3 months of normal use the tap now leaks badly. When we run filtered water water also comes out the tap water jet. I have changed the filter and cleaned the tap incase there was limescale but it still leaks. I have tried to contact Philips for a fix but they won’t reply. Really bad customer service, I have emailed them twice, and tried to contact them on Amazon.
Pro
Easy to install, convenient as the filter is on the tap
Contro
Broke after a couple of months
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per AWP3704 On-tap filtration
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per AWP3704 On-tap filtration