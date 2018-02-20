Paga con Klarna
Garanzia di 2 anni
Fuori produzione
3.9
su 5
27
Recensioni
88%
di utenti consiglia questo prodotto
BigJock
20/02/2018
United Kingdom
Good performance, reasonable price.
This was the cheapest wet/dry shaver I could find, and it functions perfectly adequately. I use it both for face shaving as well as Kojac style head shaving, and it produces a smooth effect that lasts all day. My one minor quibble is that like previous Phillips shavers, it is easy to accidentally switch it off when negotiating around face and head. Not recommended for “down-below”.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Shaver series 3000 AT620/14 Electric Shaver Wet and Dry
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Shaver series 3000 AT620/14 Electric Shaver Wet and Dry
BigJock
20/02/2018
United Kingdom
Compratore verificato
Good performance, reasonable price.
This was the cheapest wet/dry shaver I could find, and it functions perfectly adequately. I use it both for face shaving as well as Kojac style head shaving, and it produces a smooth effect that lasts all day. My one minor quibble is that like previous Phillips shavers, it is easy to accidentally switch it off when negotiating around face and head. Not recommended for “down-below”.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Shaver series 3000 AT620/14 Electric Shaver Wet and Dry
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Shaver series 3000 AT620/14 Electric Shaver Wet and Dry
biswa
02/05/2017
United Kingdom
it's amazing product
Its is to use and handling is too good.i enjoy a lot .u can also tr this.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Shaver series 3000 AT620/14 Electric Shaver Wet and Dry
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Shaver series 3000 AT620/14 Electric Shaver Wet and Dry