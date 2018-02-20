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Shaver series 3000 AT620/14 Rasoio elettrico Wet & Dry

AT620/14

3.9
| (27) Recensioni | 88% di utenti consiglia questo prodotto
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Recensioni

Queste recensioni sono gestite da Bazaarvoice e sono conformi alla Politica di autenticità della suddetta, con il supporto di tecnologie antifrode e controlli manuali. Per ulteriori dettagli, consulta la pagina
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3.9

su 5

27

Recensioni

88%

di utenti consiglia questo prodotto

20/02/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good performance, reasonable price.

This was the cheapest wet/dry shaver I could find, and it functions perfectly adequately. I use it both for face shaving as well as Kojac style head shaving, and it produces a smooth effect that lasts all day. My one minor quibble is that like previous Phillips shavers, it is easy to accidentally switch it off when negotiating around face and head. Not recommended for “down-below”.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Shaver series 3000 AT620/14 Electric Shaver Wet and Dry

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Shaver series 3000 AT620/14 Electric Shaver Wet and Dry

20/02/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Compratore verificato

Good performance, reasonable price.

This was the cheapest wet/dry shaver I could find, and it functions perfectly adequately. I use it both for face shaving as well as Kojac style head shaving, and it produces a smooth effect that lasts all day. My one minor quibble is that like previous Phillips shavers, it is easy to accidentally switch it off when negotiating around face and head. Not recommended for “down-below”.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Shaver series 3000 AT620/14 Electric Shaver Wet and Dry

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Shaver series 3000 AT620/14 Electric Shaver Wet and Dry

02/05/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

it's amazing product

Its is to use and handling is too good.i enjoy a lot .u can also tr this.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Shaver series 3000 AT620/14 Electric Shaver Wet and Dry

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Shaver series 3000 AT620/14 Electric Shaver Wet and Dry

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