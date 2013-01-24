Puoi restituire il prodotto entro 45 giorni
Spedizione gratuita per ordini superiori a €20
2 anni di garanzia
Termini di ricerca
Al momento non ci sono articoli nel carrello.
Prolungare l'autonomia del computer portatile senza alimentazione esterna aggiuntiva
Collegare tutti i dispositivi necessari direttamente al monitor grazie al sistema di docking
Collegare facilmente una DisplayPort a margherita al computer portatile
Caricare il telefono e trasferire i dati in un attimo
Risparmiare spazio e denaro con una soluzione completa ricca di funzioni a un prezzo competitivo
243B9/00
273B9/00
276B9/00
241B7QUPBEB/00
243B1/00
276B1/00
279P1/00
346B1C/00
499P9H/00
439P9H/00
329P9H/00
326P1H/00
329P1H/00
346P1CRH/00
241B7QUBHEB/00
272B7QUBHEB/00
276B1JH/00
243B1JH/00
241B7QUBHEB/00
272B7QUBHEB/00
276B1JH/00
243B1JH/00
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
La visualizzazione ottimale del nostro sito richiede la versione più recente di Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome o Firefox.