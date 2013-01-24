  • Puoi restituire il prodotto entro 45 giorni

    Monitor per il docking

      Scegli la  soluzione docking USB-C:

      USB-C
      USB-C
      Sistema docking USB-C
      Sistema docking USB
      Sistema docking USB-C Pro
      Sistema docking USB Pro
      Logo sistema docking USB-C

      Sistema docking USB-C

      Potenza elevata


      Dimentica caricatori e cavi di alimentazione. Una porta USB-C fornisce fino a 90 W al computer portatile o ai dispositivi smart, portando ordine e praticità nel tuo spazio di lavoro digitale. I monitor Philips sono testati per garantire la compatibilità con un'ampia gamma di modelli e marche di computer portatili e telefoni.
      Logo dati

      Dati

      Incredibilmente veloce


      Il più recente standard USB 3.2 offre una velocità 20 volte superiore a USB 2.0, consentendo di aumentare la produttività con trasferimenti di dati completati in tempi molto più brevi. Un intero film 4K, ad esempio, può essere trasferito in meno di 60 secondi.
      Logo Ethernet

      Ethernet

      Ethernet RJ45


      Oltre alll'hub USB multiporta, forniamo in esclusiva anche una porta Ethernet (RJ45) per una maggiore praticità.

      Connettività innovativa con docking USB

      Connettività innovativa con docking USB
      USB-C banner

      USB-C


      Un'unica porta USB-C può cambiare drasticamente la tua esperienza utente e il tuo modo di lavorare. Niente più caricatori, cavi di alimentazione e di segnale: questa soluzione completa offre fino a 90 W di potenza al computer portatile o ai dispositivi smart e consente di tenere lo spazio di lavoro digitale più ordinato.
      USB Docking banner

      Sistema docking USB


      La soluzione migliore, progettata per ambienti aziendali e uffici, è l'esclusivo sistema di docking USB-C che combina le uscite USB-C, RJ45 e DP per una maggiore praticità. Sostituisce perfettamente qualsiasi sistema standalone di docking esterno ingombrante, riducendo il disordine sulla scrivania senza rinunciare a una connettività elevata.
      USB Docking Pro banner

      Docking USB professionale


      Per gli utenti professionali che necessitano della soluzione verticale più avanzata e completa, Philips ha progettato dei monitor che consentono una connettività ancora più versatile grazie alla replicazione universale delle porte, per garantire una qualità superiore per l'alimentazione e la ricezione di dati e audio/video. Inoltre, i nostri monitor Pro sono dotati di HDR, pannelli avanzati, risoluzioni elevate e schermi più ampi per una maggiore produttività. 
      Connessione ibrida


      I monitor Philips della gamma Pro Docking offrono inoltre soluzioni per gli utenti di computer portatili che possono essere collegati solo tramite la tradizionale porta USB-A. I monitor ibridi offrono una docking station USB integrata, dotata di tecnologia DisplayLink che offre la replicazione universale delle porte, consentendo agli utenti di accedere alle periferiche dell'ufficio, tra cui tastiera, mouse e cavo Ethernet RJ-45, tramite un singolo cavo USB con due connettori di tipo C e A.
      Connessione ibrida
      Scopri di più sui  monitor Philips

      Monitor per ufficio

      Collezione per uso professionale

      Libera la produttività
      Più informazioni
      Monitor curvi

      Monitor curvi

      Immersione totale
      Più informazioni
      Monitor touch

      Monitor touch

      Il tocco giusto
      Più informazioni

