IntelliSpace Portal Enterprise Un unico ambiente di lavoro, un&#039;unica soluzione

IntelliSpace Portal Enterprise

Un unico ambiente di lavoro, un'unica soluzione

Un'unica soluzione di visualizzazione avanzata che mette in collegamento più siti.

Caratteristiche
Crescere insieme

Grazie a IntelliSpace Portal Enterprise potete raggiungere strutture geograficamente lontane creando accessi e flussi di lavoro comuni. In grado di gestire fino a 100 utenti che lavorano contemporaneamente, si adatta facilmente quando più utenti e siti si connettono.
Fare di più con una lista di lavoro

È disponibile una lista di lavoro globale unificata contenente tutti gli studi memorizzati nei differenti server IntelliSpace Portal.
Dire addio al tempo di indisponibilità del sistema

L'assistenza ai pazienti non può attendere. Per questo motivo, IntelliSpace Portal è dotato di un sistema di failover che contribuisce ad assicurare livelli elevati di disponibilità: se un server IntelliSpace Portal di un sito dovesse subire un arresto, subentra automaticamente un altro server e IntelliSpace Portal continua a funzionare utilizzando le risorse dei server Portal rimanenti.
Contare su prestazioni di livello costante

Anche con carichi di lavoro elevati, IntelliSpace Portal Enterprise garantisce prestazioni costanti per un'assistenza al paziente eccellente: il carico viene bilanciato e gli utenti vengono automaticamente instradati al server Portal più idoneo nel sito, in base al tipo di dati e al carico dei server.

I nostri clienti raccontano le loro esperienze

  • Abbiamo eseguito l'aggiornamento della nostra piattaforma da IntelliSpace Portal a IntelliSpace Portal Enterprise con tempi di inattività pari a zero e senza necessità di interrompere i processi dell'organizzazione.”

    Dwight Nicholson Centro servizi informatici per imaging Augusta University Medical Center

  • Un punto di forza di IntelliSpace&nbsp;Portal è il fatto che più persone e siti possono utilizzarlo simultaneamente. Il secondo vantaggio è che si tratta di un'applicazione multi-vendor.”

    Dr.ssa Jessica Chambers Direttore di Imaging Diagnostico SSM Health Stati Uniti

    Integrazione perfetta in tutta la rete ospedaliera

    Le tecnologie di imaging clinico sono in continua evoluzione. Con la nostra soluzione è possibile trasformare questo cambiamento in un vantaggio. Ci impegniamo affinché ciascuna struttura possa ottenere il massimo potenziale clinico e operativo dalla nostra soluzione.
    Centralizzata

    • Un unico modello di licenza
    • Un unico database centrale
    • Un unico contratto di assistenza
    • Un unico flusso di lavoro perfettamente integrato
    Distribuita

    • Un unico modello di licenza
    • Database multipli
    • Un unico contratto di assistenza
    • Un'unica interfaccia utente
    Ibrida

    • Un unico modello di licenza
    • Integrazione parziale del database tra siti
    • Un unico contratto di assistenza
    • La configurazione hardware consente successive ulteriori integrazioni

    Scoprite la nostra soluzione di visualizzazione avanzata
    IntelliSpace Portal scales to fit your enterprise by helping to reduce resource planning complexity, both at individual sites and across multiple hospitals. It can quickly and easily adapt whenever more users and sites come online without interrupting your workflow.
    Proteggere gli investimenti fin dall'inizio

    La tecnologia è in costante evoluzione ma i vostri investimenti resteranno protetti dall'obsolescenza per diversi anni. Le funzionalità della nostra soluzione si adattano perfettamente alle esigenze specifiche della vostra azienda.

    AV Rightfit

    Contratto di assistenza flessibile
    • Piani di assistenza personalizzabili flessibili.
    • Tecnologia all'avanguardia per tenere aggiornati i sistemi.
    • Livelli di servizio prestazioni e produttività elevati.
    • * Sviluppato da Concerto

