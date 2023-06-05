Paga con Klarna
Garanzia di 2 anni
Fuori produzione
Audio Fidelio naturale
Cancellazione del rumore Pro+
Riduzione del rumore del vento
Vestibilità universale premium
Musica EDM o rock, classica o hip-hop: queste cuffie per appassionati di musica ti consentono di ascoltarla come se fossi lì in studio. I driver ad armatura bilanciata riproducono alti cristallini e voci ricche e naturali. I driver dinamici offrono bassi profondi e precisi e texture strumentali avvolgenti.
Ovunque ti trovi, queste cuffie True Wireless creano lo spazio perfetto per ascoltare la tua musica. La tecnologia di cancellazione del rumore ibrida sfrutta un hardware all'avanguardia e un'elaborazione audio avanzata per ridurre i suoni indesiderati. I cuscinetti in schiuma a riduzione del rumore rendono l'esperienza di ascolto confortevole e sicura.
Con gli auricolari e la custodia completamente carichi, puoi portare con te più di un giorno di riproduzione. Inoltre, la musica si interrompe se rimuovi un auricolare, per non perdere nemmeno un beat. La custodia può essere ricaricata in modalità wireless.
Riconoscimenti
4.1
su 5
34
Recensioni
80%
di utenti consiglia questo prodotto
Daudder
05/06/2023
United Kingdom
Compratore verificato
Great sound, battery life and comfortable
Great in ear buds, that have full set of ANC features (best controlled thru app), excellent sound (customizable thru app). Battery life is also exceptional in all ways. Case has wireless charging to complete the total package. While on the large size (yeah battery!) they are quite lightweight and comfortable. Come with 9 sets of tips, including Comply foam tips.
Pro
Battery life, customized sound, ANC, total feature set, Wireless Charging case
Contro
Large size (but comfortable to wear for hours)
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Fidelio T1BK True Wireless Headphones
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Fidelio T1BK True Wireless Headphones
Kingwulf 69
25/01/2026
Deutschland
Einer der besten InEars Ever
Was soll ich lange schreiben diese InEars sind überragend ich vergleiche sie sogar mit den DEVIALET GEMINI die ich auch besitze man muss nur die richtigen Ohrstöpsel verwenden weil sie sonst aufgrund ihrer grösse raus segeln hat man aber erst die richtigen gefunden ( in meinem Fall die mitgelieferten COMPLY Foam Tips ) sind sie absolut Top. In jedem Kopfhörer sind 2 membrane und das hört man auch echt faszinierend wie tief sie in den Basskeller gehen und trotzdem die Mitten und Höhen so luftig, präzise und klar klingen Vergesst die anderen namhaften Marken für mich steht Philips Fidelio seit eh und je für absolut professionellen hörgenuss Ich hab auch den T2 InEar, M1 Overear, den X2HR Overear Pro Kopfhörer und die S2 InEars
Pro
Unzählig viele
Contro
Das Ladecase ist nicht gerade das kleinste aber dafür aus edlem Aluminium und mit Muirhead Leder äusserst Edel
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Fidelio T1WT True Wireless Kopfhörer
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Fidelio T1WT True Wireless Kopfhörer
Toncha
02/05/2025
Sverige
Goood
Good for easy goin everyday buissnes plus excellent sound.
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Fidelio T1BK True Wireless-hörlurar
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Fidelio T1BK True Wireless-hörlurar