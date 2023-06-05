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  • Per una vita in continuo movimento.
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  • Per una vita in continuo movimento.
  • Per una vita in continuo movimento.
  • Per una vita in continuo movimento.
  • Per una vita in continuo movimento.
  • Per una vita in continuo movimento.
  • Per una vita in continuo movimento.
  • Per una vita in continuo movimento.
  • Per una vita in continuo movimento.
  • Per una vita in continuo movimento.
  • Per una vita in continuo movimento.
  • Per una vita in continuo movimento.
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  • Per una vita in continuo movimento.
  • Per una vita in continuo movimento.
  • Per una vita in continuo movimento.
  • Per una vita in continuo movimento.
  • Per una vita in continuo movimento.
  • Per una vita in continuo movimento.
  • Per una vita in continuo movimento.
  • Per una vita in continuo movimento.
  • Per una vita in continuo movimento.
  • Per una vita in continuo movimento.

Fuori produzione

FidelioCuffie True wireless

T1BK/00

4.1
| (34) Recensioni | 80% di utenti consiglia questo prodotto

1 premio

Disponibile in

Black
Black
White
White
Per una vita in continuo movimento.
Lasciati emozionare dalla musica. L'audio potente e dettagliato di queste cuffie True Wireless di qualità superiore ti coinvolge totalmente. La nostra migliore cancellazione del rumore e una vestibilità comoda offrono un coinvolgimento massimo ovunque ti trovi.
Vedi tutti i vantaggi

Per una vita in continuo movimento.

  • Audio Fidelio naturale

  • Cancellazione del rumore Pro+

  • Riduzione del rumore del vento

  • Vestibilità universale premium

Philips Fidelio. Audio ricco e naturale

Philips Fidelio. Audio ricco e naturale

Musica EDM o rock, classica o hip-hop: queste cuffie per appassionati di musica ti consentono di ascoltarla come se fossi lì in studio. I driver ad armatura bilanciata riproducono alti cristallini e voci ricche e naturali. I driver dinamici offrono bassi profondi e precisi e texture strumentali avvolgenti.

Immergiti nella musica, ovunque. Cancellazione del rumore Pro+

Immergiti nella musica, ovunque. Cancellazione del rumore Pro+

Ovunque ti trovi, queste cuffie True Wireless creano lo spazio perfetto per ascoltare la tua musica. La tecnologia di cancellazione del rumore ibrida sfrutta un hardware all'avanguardia e un'elaborazione audio avanzata per ridurre i suoni indesiderati. I cuscinetti in schiuma a riduzione del rumore rendono l'esperienza di ascolto confortevole e sicura.

Ancora più musica: 48 ore di riproduzione con la custodia di ricarica

Con gli auricolari e la custodia completamente carichi, puoi portare con te più di un giorno di riproduzione. Inoltre, la musica si interrompe se rimuovi un auricolare, per non perdere nemmeno un beat. La custodia può essere ricaricata in modalità wireless.

Specifiche tecniche

Ottieni assistenza per questo prodotto

Trova domande frequenti, manuali utente, informazioni sulla sicurezza e suggerimenti

Riconoscimenti

  • Award image AWARD-3112060

Recensioni

Queste recensioni sono gestite da Bazaarvoice e sono conformi alla Politica di autenticità della suddetta, con il supporto di tecnologie antifrode e controlli manuali. Per ulteriori dettagli, consulta la pagina
Le valutazioni dei prodotti e le classificazioni in stelle da parte degli utenti sono utili a tutti i clienti. Consentono di ottenere maggiori informazioni rilevanti per l'acquisto dei prodotti. I clienti che hanno acquistato un prodotto online o nel punto vendita possono inviare una recensione

4.1

su 5

34

Recensioni

80%

di utenti consiglia questo prodotto

05/06/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Compratore verificato

Great sound, battery life and comfortable

Great in ear buds, that have full set of ANC features (best controlled thru app), excellent sound (customizable thru app). Battery life is also exceptional in all ways. Case has wireless charging to complete the total package. While on the large size (yeah battery!) they are quite lightweight and comfortable. Come with 9 sets of tips, including Comply foam tips.

Pro

Battery life, customized sound, ANC, total feature set, Wireless Charging case

Contro

Large size (but comfortable to wear for hours)

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Fidelio T1BK True Wireless Headphones

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Fidelio T1BK True Wireless Headphones

25/01/2026

Deutschland

Deutschland

Einer der besten InEars Ever

Was soll ich lange schreiben diese InEars sind überragend ich vergleiche sie sogar mit den DEVIALET GEMINI die ich auch besitze man muss nur die richtigen Ohrstöpsel verwenden weil sie sonst aufgrund ihrer grösse raus segeln hat man aber erst die richtigen gefunden ( in meinem Fall die mitgelieferten COMPLY Foam Tips ) sind sie absolut Top. In jedem Kopfhörer sind 2 membrane und das hört man auch echt faszinierend wie tief sie in den Basskeller gehen und trotzdem die Mitten und Höhen so luftig, präzise und klar klingen Vergesst die anderen namhaften Marken für mich steht Philips Fidelio seit eh und je für absolut professionellen hörgenuss Ich hab auch den T2 InEar, M1 Overear, den X2HR Overear Pro Kopfhörer und die S2 InEars

Pro

Unzählig viele

Contro

Das Ladecase ist nicht gerade das kleinste aber dafür aus edlem Aluminium und mit Muirhead Leder äusserst Edel

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Fidelio T1WT True Wireless Kopfhörer

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Fidelio T1WT True Wireless Kopfhörer

02/05/2025

Sverige

Sverige

Goood

Good for easy goin everyday buissnes plus excellent sound.

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Fidelio T1BK True Wireless-hörlurar

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Fidelio T1BK True Wireless-hörlurar

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