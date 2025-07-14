Paga con Klarna
Garanzia di 2 anni
Disponibile in
Driver da 32 mm, chiuse sul retro
Over ear
Blu e verdi
Volume limitato a <85 dB
La fascia, essenziale ed ergonomica, è completamente regolabile e si adatta alla crescita di ogni bambino.
Il neodimio è il miglior materiale per la creazione di potenti campi magnetici che garantiscono un'elevata sensibilità dei voice coil, un'eccezionale risposta dei bassi e una qualità del bilanciamento perfetta.
Il design senza viti resistente consente di agganciare e sganciare agevolmente i componenti delle cuffie.
4.5
su 5
6
Recensioni
100%
di utenti consiglia questo prodotto
audiophile80
14/07/2025
België
Sounds better than most headphones of €80
Our kids love the headphones. They look very good, look durable and above all beat many headphones in sound quality. Cannot match my Grado Sr80 and SR80x but the quality comes close, even more spacial, great detail, natural sound and very pleasing sound. Makes you want to listen more to it. It fitst perfectly on the head of our 3 and 5 year old but also on the head of an adult. I think most headphone producers should be ashamed that Philips is able to produce such a good sounding headphone for such a modest price. Without doubt sounds better than the (€80) Sony WH-CH720N we also own.
Pro
geluidskwaliteit, looks, stevigheid
Contro
geen
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SHK2000PK Kinderhoofdtelefoons
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SHK2000PK Kinderhoofdtelefoons
blauesband
13/02/2023
Deutschland
Sehr gut
Was mich besonders an diesem Kopfhörer begeistert, ist die automatische Abregelung der Lautstärke. Das schont die Ohren der Kinder. Hier habt ihr echt gut mitgedacht Philips! Er ist auch robust und hält einem Fall gut stand. Klang finde ich persönlich für den Preis super!
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SHK2000BL Kopfhörer für Kinder
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SHK2000BL Kopfhörer für Kinder
MichelleHomburg
10/08/2022
Deutschland
Hervorragend für Kinder
Was mit besonders an diesen Kopfhörern gefällt, das es automatisch eine Begrenzung der Lautstärke gibt. Somit werden die Ohren der Kinder geschützt. Des Weiteren ist der Kopfhörer sehr robust gebaut und hält einiges aus. Klanglich sind die Kinder sehr zufrieden, ich selbst habe es auch Mal ausprobiert und war überrascht von guten Klang.
Pro
Schutz vor zu lauter Musik, robust und klanglich super
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SHK2000BL Kopfhörer für Kinder
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SHK2000BL Kopfhörer für Kinder