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  • Le migliori amiche dei bambini
  • Le migliori amiche dei bambini
  • Le migliori amiche dei bambini
  • Le migliori amiche dei bambini
  • Le migliori amiche dei bambini
  • Le migliori amiche dei bambini

Cuffie per bambini

SHK2000BL/00

4.5
| (6) Recensioni | 100% di utenti consiglia questo prodotto

Disponibile in

Blu
Blu
Rosa porpora
Rosa porpora
Le migliori amiche dei bambini
Le cuffie ideali per avviare i piccoli appassionati di musica al mondo del suono di qualità. I bassi precisi e il design allegro sono stati progettati per i più giovani, mentre i materiali robusti possono fronteggiare qualsiasi situazione. Il volume massimo limitato a 85 dB esclude ogni rischio dal divertimento della musica.
Vedi tutti i vantaggi

Fatte su misura per i bambini, con limitazione del volume massimo

Le migliori amiche dei bambini

  • Driver da 32 mm, chiuse sul retro

  • Over ear

  • Blu e verdi

  • Volume limitato a &lt;85 dB

La fascia, ergonomica e regolabile, si adatta alla crescita del bambino

La fascia, ergonomica e regolabile, si adatta alla crescita del bambino

La fascia, essenziale ed ergonomica, è completamente regolabile e si adatta alla crescita di ogni bambino.

Driver degli altoparlanti al neodimio da 32 mm per un audio perfettamente bilanciato

Driver degli altoparlanti al neodimio da 32 mm per un audio perfettamente bilanciato

Il neodimio è il miglior materiale per la creazione di potenti campi magnetici che garantiscono un'elevata sensibilità dei voice coil, un'eccezionale risposta dei bassi e una qualità del bilanciamento perfetta.

Design senza viti, resistente, per una maggiore durata.

Design senza viti, resistente, per una maggiore durata.

Il design senza viti resistente consente di agganciare e sganciare agevolmente i componenti delle cuffie.

Specifiche tecniche

Ottieni assistenza per questo prodotto

Trova domande frequenti, manuali utente, informazioni sulla sicurezza e suggerimenti

Recensioni

Queste recensioni sono gestite da Bazaarvoice e sono conformi alla Politica di autenticità della suddetta, con il supporto di tecnologie antifrode e controlli manuali. Per ulteriori dettagli, consulta la pagina
Le valutazioni dei prodotti e le classificazioni in stelle da parte degli utenti sono utili a tutti i clienti. Consentono di ottenere maggiori informazioni rilevanti per l'acquisto dei prodotti. I clienti che hanno acquistato un prodotto online o nel punto vendita possono inviare una recensione

4.5

su 5

6

Recensioni

100%

di utenti consiglia questo prodotto

4
3
1

14/07/2025

België

België

Sounds better than most headphones of €80

Our kids love the headphones. They look very good, look durable and above all beat many headphones in sound quality. Cannot match my Grado Sr80 and SR80x but the quality comes close, even more spacial, great detail, natural sound and very pleasing sound. Makes you want to listen more to it. It fitst perfectly on the head of our 3 and 5 year old but also on the head of an adult. I think most headphone producers should be ashamed that Philips is able to produce such a good sounding headphone for such a modest price. Without doubt sounds better than the (€80) Sony WH-CH720N we also own.

Pro

geluidskwaliteit, looks, stevigheid

Contro

geen

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SHK2000PK Kinderhoofdtelefoons

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SHK2000PK Kinderhoofdtelefoons

13/02/2023

Deutschland

Deutschland

Sehr gut

Was mich besonders an diesem Kopfhörer begeistert, ist die automatische Abregelung der Lautstärke. Das schont die Ohren der Kinder. Hier habt ihr echt gut mitgedacht Philips! Er ist auch robust und hält einem Fall gut stand. Klang finde ich persönlich für den Preis super!

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SHK2000BL Kopfhörer für Kinder

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SHK2000BL Kopfhörer für Kinder

10/08/2022

Deutschland

Deutschland

Hervorragend für Kinder

Was mit besonders an diesen Kopfhörern gefällt, das es automatisch eine Begrenzung der Lautstärke gibt. Somit werden die Ohren der Kinder geschützt. Des Weiteren ist der Kopfhörer sehr robust gebaut und hält einiges aus. Klanglich sind die Kinder sehr zufrieden, ich selbst habe es auch Mal ausprobiert und war überrascht von guten Klang.

Pro

Schutz vor zu lauter Musik, robust und klanglich super

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SHK2000BL Kopfhörer für Kinder

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SHK2000BL Kopfhörer für Kinder

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