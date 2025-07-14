Our kids love the headphones. They look very good, look durable and above all beat many headphones in sound quality. Cannot match my Grado Sr80 and SR80x but the quality comes close, even more spacial, great detail, natural sound and very pleasing sound. Makes you want to listen more to it. It fitst perfectly on the head of our 3 and 5 year old but also on the head of an adult. I think most headphone producers should be ashamed that Philips is able to produce such a good sounding headphone for such a modest price. Without doubt sounds better than the (€80) Sony WH-CH720N we also own.