Paga con Klarna
Garanzia di 2 anni
Fuori produzione
SCF612/10
Conservazione
Puoi scrivere la data e il contenuto direttamente sui vasetti per la massima praticità
I vasetti conservalatte sono compatibili con tutti i tiralatte e le tettarelle Philips Avent.
I vasetti Philips Avent possono essere conservati in frigo o in freezer e sono lavabili in lavastoviglie
3.7
su 5
48
Recensioni
paolaparra
12/07/2013
Italia
Questo prodotto mi ha salvato....
Ciao Ragazze!! questo prodotto è geniale e non serve solo per il latte... io l'ho usato per tutto il periodo dello svezzamento e l'ho regalato ad un sacco di amiche... Ogni sabato c'era la preparazione del brodo!!! lava le verdure, taglia, frulla e poi prepararvo le mono porzioni così una volta arrivata ogni sera da lavoro non mi restava che sgelare il brodo e la pappa della mia bimba era già pronta!!
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per VIA SCF612/10 Vasetti conservalatte Philips Avent
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per VIA SCF612/10 Vasetti conservalatte Philips Avent
Angelcakes25
22/01/2014
United Kingdom
excellent
Bought these as breastfeeding was an issue for me both myself and baby. They do what they say on the box. They are brilliant they tell you how many OZs youve Expressed so you can see how your milk supply is. Also the adapters for the breast pumps work so well. I love this product and will recommend it to anyone. The cups are small and can be stored in both the fridge or freezer. Also they dont leak so you can express wherever you want, I used to like expressing in the bath. great product
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers
lindylumps
26/07/2012
United Kingdom
perfect for the job
....and also very useful as we have moved on from breastfeeding, good for freezing portions of food in just the right size and for carrying snacks. lid is very secure so can also carry and store liquids. the size gauge on the side was very useful when i was expressing too. a good all round product with use beyond expectations.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers
Sulla base di un'indagine online del 2023 sulla soddisfazione dei clienti condotta a livello globale su un campione di più di 10.109 donne consumatrici di marchi e prodotti per la cura dei bambini.