ProdottiSupporto

Paga con Klarna

Garanzia di 2 anni

Omaggio di benvenuto €10*

Reso entro 30 giorni

Tutte le serie

  • Sistema di conservazione semplice Philips Avent
  • Sistema di conservazione semplice Philips Avent
  • Sistema di conservazione semplice Philips Avent
  • Sistema di conservazione semplice Philips Avent
  • Sistema di conservazione semplice Philips Avent
  • Sistema di conservazione semplice Philips Avent

Fuori produzione

Philips Avent VIAVasetti conservalatte Philips Avent

SCF612/10

3.7
| (48) Recensioni
Sistema di conservazione semplice Philips Avent
Il sistema di conservazione Philips Avent è versatile e consente di risparmiare spazio; è stato pensato per crescere con il tuo bimbo. Ti permette di usare lo stesso vasetto per conservare il tuo latte e successivamente nutrire il tuo piccolo. È compatibile con tutti i tiralatte e le tettarelle Philips Avent.
Vedi tutti i vantaggi
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Il marchio più consigliato dalle mamme di tutto il mondo1

Prodotti compatibili
Sterilizzatore per biberon

Sterilizzatore per biberon

SCF291/00

Sterilizzatore per biberon

Sterilizzatore per biberon

SCF291/01

Set regalo sterilizzatore

Set regalo sterilizzatore

SCF291/30

Sterilizzatore

Sterilizzatore

SCF293/01

Sterilizzatore

Sterilizzatore

SCF293/02

Vasetto conservalatte

Sistema di conservazione semplice Philips Avent

  • Conservazione

Ogni cosa al suo posto

Ogni cosa al suo posto

Puoi scrivere la data e il contenuto direttamente sui vasetti per la massima praticità

Compatibile con tutti i tiralatte e le tettarelle Philips Avent

I vasetti conservalatte sono compatibili con tutti i tiralatte e le tettarelle Philips Avent.

Si può mettere in frigorifero o nel congelatore

I vasetti Philips Avent possono essere conservati in frigo o in freezer e sono lavabili in lavastoviglie

Specifiche tecniche

Ottieni assistenza per questo prodotto

Trova domande frequenti, manuali utente, informazioni sulla sicurezza e suggerimenti

Recensioni

Queste recensioni sono gestite da Bazaarvoice e sono conformi alla Politica di autenticità della suddetta, con il supporto di tecnologie antifrode e controlli manuali. Per ulteriori dettagli, consulta la pagina
Le valutazioni dei prodotti e le classificazioni in stelle da parte degli utenti sono utili a tutti i clienti. Consentono di ottenere maggiori informazioni rilevanti per l'acquisto dei prodotti. I clienti che hanno acquistato un prodotto online o nel punto vendita possono inviare una recensione

3.7

su 5

48

Recensioni

12/07/2013

Italia

Italia

Questo prodotto mi ha salvato....

Ciao Ragazze!! questo prodotto è geniale e non serve solo per il latte... io l'ho usato per tutto il periodo dello svezzamento e l'ho regalato ad un sacco di amiche... Ogni sabato c'era la preparazione del brodo!!! lava le verdure, taglia, frulla e poi prepararvo le mono porzioni così una volta arrivata ogni sera da lavoro non mi restava che sgelare il brodo e la pappa della mia bimba era già pronta!!

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per VIA SCF612/10 Vasetti conservalatte Philips Avent

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per VIA SCF612/10 Vasetti conservalatte Philips Avent

22/01/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

excellent

Bought these as breastfeeding was an issue for me both myself and baby. They do what they say on the box. They are brilliant they tell you how many OZs youve Expressed so you can see how your milk supply is. Also the adapters for the breast pumps work so well. I love this product and will recommend it to anyone. The cups are small and can be stored in both the fridge or freezer. Also they dont leak so you can express wherever you want, I used to like expressing in the bath. great product

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers

26/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

perfect for the job

....and also very useful as we have moved on from breastfeeding, good for freezing portions of food in just the right size and for carrying snacks. lid is very secure so can also carry and store liquids. the size gauge on the side was very useful when i was expressing too. a good all round product with use beyond expectations.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers

Iscriviti alla newsletter Philips per ricevere offerte esclusive

  • Offerte esclusive per gli iscritti e accesso anticipato alle vendite.
  • Accesso anticipato alle offerte.
  • Notizie sul lancio di prodotti e consigli per uno stile di vita sano.
  • Consigli degli esperti e idee

Desidero ricevere comunicazioni promozionali sui prodotti, servizi, eventi e promozioni Philips, in base alle mie preferenze e al mio comportamento. Posso annullare l’iscrizione in qualsiasi momento.

  • Offerte esclusive per gli iscritti e accesso anticipato alle vendite.
  • Accesso anticipato alle offerte.
  • Notizie sul lancio di prodotti e consigli per uno stile di vita sano.
  • Consigli degli esperti e idee
Esclusioni di responsabilità

  1. Sulla base di un'indagine online del 2023 sulla soddisfazione dei clienti condotta a livello globale su un campione di più di 10.109 donne consumatrici di marchi e prodotti per la cura dei bambini. 