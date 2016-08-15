Paga con Klarna
Garanzia di 2 anni
Fuori produzione
SCF334/02
Natural
Include 2 biberon da 125 ml
Questo tiralatte presenta un design esclusivo, che consente al latte di fluire direttamente dal tuo seno al biberon, anche quando sei seduta diritta. Questo significa che potrai sederti in modo più comodo durante l'estrazione del latte senza bisogno di chinarti in avanti per far fluire il latte nel biberon. Siediti comodamente e rilassati durante l'estrazione, in questo modo aiuterai il latte a fluire più facilmente.
Quando è acceso, il tiralatte si avvia automaticamente in modalità di stimolazione delicata. Poi, puoi scegliere tra 3 impostazioni di stimolazione per il flusso di latte più confortevole.
Il nostro cuscinetto massaggiante con petali è arricchito da una nuova morbidezza vellutata che dona una sensazione di calore sulla pelle per una stimolazione delicata del flusso di latte. Il cuscinetto è progettato per riprodurre delicatamente la suzione del tuo bambino e far fluire il latte in modo delicato.
3.9
su 5
27
Recensioni
Nat517
15/08/2016
United Kingdom
So comfy!
Really can't complain about this pump. Gets milk out effectively and comfortably but it is noisy.. I'd like to be able to watch TV while I pump but I can't hear it
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF334/02 Comfort Double electric breast pump
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF334/02 Comfort Double electric breast pump
SeNI
08/01/2013
United Kingdom
Fantastic product that's quick and easy to use
The Avnet double electric breast pump has help increase my milk supply. It helped me express double the amount of milk due to the double pump facility. I found the pump very easy to use and even easier to take apart in order to clean and sterilise it. The design of this pump allows u to pump will sitting back and relaxing, hence increasing your milk flow. I definately recommend this pump to other mums
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF334/02 Comfort Double electric breast pump
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF334/02 Comfort Double electric breast pump
EMG29
03/01/2013
United Kingdom
Fabulous - a must have for mums
Loved this product, the double pump had soft pads which were comfortable, the double pump allowed quick expressing so I could express more in each sitting. I have tried other brands but I really liked with this pump you could lean back and sit comfortable, others you had to sit forwards so expressing was a real chore, especially with me having had a c section, I needed to be sat comfy not leaning forwards hurting my cut. I would Definetly recommend this to other mums at baby group and will Definetly use this pump if I have anymore children.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF334/02 Comfort Double electric breast pump
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF334/02 Comfort Double electric breast pump
0% BPA, in conformità al regolamento UE 10/2011
Una prova randomizzata controllata per confrontare i metodi di estrazione del latte dopo parti prematuri (Jones et al adc 2001;85:F91).