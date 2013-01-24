Termini di ricerca
EPIQ 7 offre prestazioni cliniche insuperabili per affrontare le sfide sempre più impegnative delle moderne diagnosi in epatologia.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
L'elastografia shear-wave semplifica la valutazione della malattia epatica diffusa
nSIGHT Imaging offre un approccio completamente nuovo all'ecografia
xMATRIX, una tecnologia dei trasduttori innovativa
PureWave: la capacità di acquisire immagini sui pazienti tecnicamente difficili
Flusso di lavoro avanzato, ergonomia eccezionale, incredibile facilità di trasporto
Interfaccia con schermo tattile, simile a quella di un tablet, per una navigazione più facile
Ergonomia eccezionale per ridurre le lesioni da sforzo ripetuto
La straordinaria facilità di trasporto consente di effettuare esami ovunque
Silenziosità da biblioteca per le sale d'esame più piccole
Il sistema integra funzionalità DICOM multimodalità che agevolano il riesame
