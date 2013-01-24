Homepage
Cardiology
Efficienza e affidabilità nelle procedure per il trattamento delle cardiopatie strutturali

 

Guida mediante imaging senza pari e collaborazione ottimale all'interno dell'équipe medica per esiti migliori e una riduzione della durata delle procedure.

Assistenza di alta qualità per il paziente e ottimizzazione del carico di lavoro per il personale rappresentano sempre una priorità

 

Nel trattamento delle cardiopatie strutturali ci si trova a dover crescenti limitazioni connesse ai modelli di rimborso che pongono problemi di redditività. Sorge pertanto la necessità di ottimizzare la gestione dei pazienti e le risorse, pur mantenendo come priorità un'assistenza al paziente di alta qualità e carichi di lavoro gestibili per il personale.

Difficoltà durante il trattamento

Collaborazione

Flussi di lavoro inefficienti e protocolli di imaging complessi complicano l'indispensabile collaborazione multidisciplinare.1

Standardizzazione

Le procedure dipendono dalle tecniche dell'operatore e questo complica la definizione di misurazioni e interpretazioni riproducibili.2

Amministrazione

Carichi di lavoro eccessivi, processi di lavoro inefficienti e carico amministrativo sono alcuni dei principali fattori che determinano la sindrome da burnout del personale sanitario.3
La soluzione di cui hai bisogno

 

Nel trattamento dei pazienti affetti da cardiopatia strutturale è necessaria una soluzione che offra efficienza e affidabilità nelle procedure mediante:

 

  • migliore collaborazione all'interno del laboratorio
  • maggiore affidabilità nella guida con immagini e nel posizionamento del dispositivo
  • ridotta variabilità e maggiore standardizzazione

Soluzioni Philips per l'efficienza e l'affidabilità nelle procedure

 

La perfetta integrazione di soluzioni hardware e software offre migliori comunicazioni e flussi di lavoro all'interno del laboratorio, maggiore affidabilità nella visualizzazione dell'anatomia e del dispositivo e maggiore standardizzazione.

HeartNavigator

Analisi TC completamente automatizzata per l'impianto valvolare aortico transcatetere, compresi dimensionamento e proiezione radiologica ottimale. Potente flusso di lavoro flessibile per la pianificazione e la guida di qualsiasi procedura per le cardiopatie strutturali. Integrazione nel laboratorio di cateterismo per viste automatiche e fusione fluoroscopica delle informazioni per la pianificazione.
Sistema ecografico EPIQ CVxi

La qualità dell'immagine e l'imaging fotorealistico di EPIQ CVxi offrono una visualizzazione migliorata insieme a funzionalità di quantificazione automatica per contribuire a ottimizzare il posizionamento del dispositivo.
EchoNavigator

Fusione in tempo reale delle immagini ed ecografiche e radiografiche dal vivo per migliorare la comunicazione e l'affidabilità.
Azurion

Possibilità di trattamento di un paziente in più al giorno, grazie alla riduzione del 17% la durata della procedura4, con opzioni di flusso di lavoro ottimizzate nel software clinico e di radiologia interventistica.
Hemo X3

Misurazioni emodinamiche avanzate all'interno del laboratorio di cateterismo. Integrazione con il monitor paziente Philips IntelliVue X3 per consente un monitoraggio continuo del paziente prima, durante e dopo la procedura.
IntelliSpace Cardiovascular

Accesso semplice a immagini e informazioni praticamente ovunque e in qualunque momento per l'intera équipe medica attraverso la piattaforma di analisi avanzata integrata.

Se anche la tua struttura si trova di fronte a una di queste sfide, contattaci e parliamone.

