Guida mediante imaging senza pari e collaborazione ottimale all'interno dell'équipe medica per esiti migliori e una riduzione della durata delle procedure.
Nel trattamento delle cardiopatie strutturali ci si trova a dover crescenti limitazioni connesse ai modelli di rimborso che pongono problemi di redditività. Sorge pertanto la necessità di ottimizzare la gestione dei pazienti e le risorse, pur mantenendo come priorità un'assistenza al paziente di alta qualità e carichi di lavoro gestibili per il personale.
Nel trattamento dei pazienti affetti da cardiopatia strutturale è necessaria una soluzione che offra efficienza e affidabilità nelle procedure mediante:
La perfetta integrazione di soluzioni hardware e software offre migliori comunicazioni e flussi di lavoro all'interno del laboratorio, maggiore affidabilità nella visualizzazione dell'anatomia e del dispositivo e maggiore standardizzazione.
