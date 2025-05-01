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  • Custodia ultrasottile. Comfort garantito.
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  • Custodia ultrasottile. Comfort garantito.
  • Custodia ultrasottile. Comfort garantito.
  • Custodia ultrasottile. Comfort garantito.
  • Custodia ultrasottile. Comfort garantito.
  • Custodia ultrasottile. Comfort garantito.
  • Custodia ultrasottile. Comfort garantito.
  • Custodia ultrasottile. Comfort garantito.
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Custodia ultrasottile. Comfort garantito.
  • Custodia ultrasottile. Comfort garantito.
  • Custodia ultrasottile. Comfort garantito.
  • Custodia ultrasottile. Comfort garantito.
  • Custodia ultrasottile. Comfort garantito.
  • Custodia ultrasottile. Comfort garantito.

Cuffie True wireless

TAT2236WT/00

2.4
| (39) Recensioni

Disponibile in

Bianco
Bianco
Nero
Nero
Rosa
Rosa
Verde
Verde
Custodia ultrasottile. Comfort garantito.
Queste cuffie true wireless resistenti agli schizzi d'acqua e al sudore sono perfette per essere portate sempre con te! Riponi la custodia di ricarica nella tasca dei tuoi jeans slim-fit preferiti. Gli auricolari si adattano all'orecchio esterno, così il condotto uditivo resta libero dai cuscinetti.
Vedi tutti i vantaggi

Custodia ultrasottile. Comfort garantito.

  • Auricolari sull'orecchio esterno

  • Custodia di ricarica super compatta

  • Protezione dall'acqua IPX4

  • Fino a 18 ore di riproduzione

4 colori. Design a "mazza da hockey"

Tempo di riproduzione di 6 ore. Ricarica per 15 minuti e ottieni un'ora aggiuntiva

Audio nitido, bassi potenti. Driver al neodimio da 12 mm

Specifiche tecniche

Ottieni assistenza per questo prodotto

Trova domande frequenti, manuali utente, informazioni sulla sicurezza e suggerimenti

Recensioni

Queste recensioni sono gestite da Bazaarvoice e sono conformi alla Politica di autenticità della suddetta, con il supporto di tecnologie antifrode e controlli manuali. Per ulteriori dettagli, consulta la pagina
Le valutazioni dei prodotti e le classificazioni in stelle da parte degli utenti sono utili a tutti i clienti. Consentono di ottenere maggiori informazioni rilevanti per l'acquisto dei prodotti. I clienti che hanno acquistato un prodotto online o nel punto vendita possono inviare una recensione

2.4

su 5

39

Recensioni

01/05/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

washed them with my laundry

I washed them in the machine in the pocket of my pants and they WORK!!

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TAT2236BK True Wireless Headphones

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TAT2236BK True Wireless Headphones

14/08/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Super happy!

I just purchased these earbuds after looking online for a random pair that I could buy and simply use for listening to music. Truthfully, the music quality is actually really polished and clear. They are quite noise-cancelling, too! The colours are my favourite option with these Philips headphones, it's really cute :). I suppose the only comment I have to say is that I wish these headphones had additional buds you could add to the headphones so that they are more stable inside the ear and are less likely to fall. I won't lie, they do NOT fall off the ear, but at first they just simply feel a little unstable. Quickly got used to them, though, and really love them!! >.<

Pro

- Amazing music quality, noise-cancellation, and colour options

Contro

- Could potentially feel like they might fall

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TAT2236PK True Wireless Headphones

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TAT2236PK True Wireless Headphones

27/03/2023

España

España

TAT2236BK

Estoy contento de la compra. El estuche con los auriculares pesa poco y no es demasiado grande. El ajuste a la oreja es sensacional. Se vinculan rápido con mi TV, el móvil y la tablet. El cable de carga me sirve el mismo que el del teléfono. Buenos medios y agudos. Autonomía decente. Muy recomendable por el precio.

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TAT2236BK Auriculares realmente inalámbricos

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TAT2236BK Auriculares realmente inalámbricos

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