Paga con Klarna
Garanzia di 2 anni
Fuori produzione
Scopri una libertà senza confini
Fai il tuo nuovo record personale con le leggerissime ActionFit SHQ1300. A prova di sudore e di pioggia, queste cuffie resistenti garantiscono dei bassi profondi e una vestibilità ottimale, grazie a driver ad alte prestazioni e al sistema di blocco della stabilità a forma di C.
Driver da 8,6 mm, aperte sul retro
Cuscinetto
Con un peso di soli 5,7 g, le cuffie sportive Actionfit sono leggere e comode, diventando le compagne ideali per raggiungere il traguardo finale.
Le cuffie ActionFit sono dotate di una clip per cavo, che rimuove l'intralcio dei fili per consentirti di allenarti al massimo.
4.1
su 5
7
Recensioni
83%
di utenti consiglia questo prodotto
Tek87t
18/01/2017
Italia
Compratore verificato
Ottime, buon bilanciamento audio !!
[Employee of philipsglobal] Ben bilanciate, durante lo sport non si muovono minimamente... Philips si conferma ancora un buon brand, rapporto qualità/prezzo eccellente.
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SHQ1300LF Sports headphones
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SHQ1300LF Sports headphones
Bee-Em
26/01/2021
United Kingdom
Intelligent design and wonderful functionality
I like the way they stay in my ears and are very comfortable. Most importantly, they allow me to hear what is going on around me as I exercise by biking or walking. Music-wise, while obviously not being of hi-fi standard, they have a lively musical profile, making pop music in particular very engaging. Clever sweat-proof design and adjustability to find the right fit, along with enclosed carrying pouch, make these headphones a winner for me. Only downside: I don't appreciate the flashy orange and white design of the ones I could find on Amazon! Would have bought the lower profile green and white design if I could have found it
Pro
They stay in the ears. Allow me to hear what is going on around me. Perfectly good sound for when out and about
Contro
Orange and white colouring too flashy
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SHQ1300LF Sports headphones
Data di utilizzo 2019-12-26
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SHQ1300LF Sports headphones
Data di utilizzo 2019-12-26
Bond40
21/10/2016
United Kingdom
Great value for money
Excellent product, I think the sound is fantastic for the price. Will be purchasing another.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SHQ1300LF Sports headphones
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SHQ1300LF Sports headphones
Certificazione IPX4 e IPX7 per le cuffie e IPX2 per le cuffie con microfono.