ProdottiSupporto

Paga con Klarna

Garanzia di 2 anni

Omaggio di benvenuto €10*

Reso entro 30 giorni

  • Fotogramma singolo del prodotto
  • Fotografia dei dettagli del prodotto
  • Fotografia dei dettagli del prodotto
  • Fotografia dei dettagli del prodotto
  • Fotografia del prodotto in uso
  • Fotogramma singolo del prodotto
  • Fotografia dei dettagli del prodotto
  • Fotografia dei dettagli del prodotto
  • Fotografia dei dettagli del prodotto
  • Fotografia del prodotto in uso

Fuori produzione

Cuffie sportive

SHQ1300LF/00

4.1

| (7) Recensioni | 83% di utenti consiglia questo prodotto

Scopri una libertà senza confini

Fai il tuo nuovo record personale con le leggerissime ActionFit SHQ1300. A prova di sudore e di pioggia, queste cuffie resistenti garantiscono dei bassi profondi e una vestibilità ottimale, grazie a driver ad alte prestazioni e al sistema di blocco della stabilità a forma di C.

Vedi tutti i vantaggi

Vestibilità sicura e massima leggerezza

Scopri una libertà senza confini

  • Driver da 8,6 mm, aperte sul retro

  • Cuscinetto

3 misure di auricolari disponibili, per il massimo del comfort

3 misure di auricolari disponibili, per il massimo del comfort

Il design ultraleggero da 5,7 g offre il massimo del comfort*

Il design ultraleggero da 5,7 g offre il massimo del comfort*

Con un peso di soli 5,7 g, le cuffie sportive Actionfit sono leggere e comode, diventando le compagne ideali per raggiungere il traguardo finale.

Clip per cavo incluso per allenamenti senza grovigli

Clip per cavo incluso per allenamenti senza grovigli

Le cuffie ActionFit sono dotate di una clip per cavo, che rimuove l'intralcio dei fili per consentirti di allenarti al massimo.

Specifiche tecniche

Ottieni assistenza per questo prodotto

Trova domande frequenti, manuali utente, informazioni sulla sicurezza e suggerimenti

Recensioni

Queste recensioni sono gestite da Bazaarvoice e sono conformi alla Politica di autenticità della suddetta, con il supporto di tecnologie antifrode e controlli manuali. Per ulteriori dettagli, consulta la pagina
Le valutazioni dei prodotti e le classificazioni in stelle da parte degli utenti sono utili a tutti i clienti. Consentono di ottenere maggiori informazioni rilevanti per l'acquisto dei prodotti. I clienti che hanno acquistato un prodotto online o nel punto vendita possono inviare una recensione

4.1

su 5

7

Recensioni

83%

di utenti consiglia questo prodotto

3
2

18/01/2017

Italia

Italia

Compratore verificato

Ottime, buon bilanciamento audio !!

[Employee of philipsglobal] Ben bilanciate, durante lo sport non si muovono minimamente... Philips si conferma ancora un buon brand, rapporto qualità/prezzo eccellente.

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SHQ1300LF Sports headphones

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SHQ1300LF Sports headphones

26/01/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Intelligent design and wonderful functionality

I like the way they stay in my ears and are very comfortable. Most importantly, they allow me to hear what is going on around me as I exercise by biking or walking. Music-wise, while obviously not being of hi-fi standard, they have a lively musical profile, making pop music in particular very engaging. Clever sweat-proof design and adjustability to find the right fit, along with enclosed carrying pouch, make these headphones a winner for me. Only downside: I don't appreciate the flashy orange and white design of the ones I could find on Amazon! Would have bought the lower profile green and white design if I could have found it

Pro

They stay in the ears. Allow me to hear what is going on around me. Perfectly good sound for when out and about

Contro

Orange and white colouring too flashy

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SHQ1300LF Sports headphones

Data di utilizzo 2019-12-26

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SHQ1300LF Sports headphones

Data di utilizzo 2019-12-26

21/10/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great value for money

Excellent product, I think the sound is fantastic for the price. Will be purchasing another.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SHQ1300LF Sports headphones

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SHQ1300LF Sports headphones

Iscriviti alla newsletter Philips per ricevere offerte esclusive

  • Offerte esclusive per gli iscritti e accesso anticipato alle vendite.
  • Accesso anticipato alle offerte.
  • Notizie sul lancio di prodotti e consigli per uno stile di vita sano.
  • Consigli degli esperti e idee

Desidero ricevere comunicazioni promozionali relative a prodotti, servizi, eventi e promozioni Philips, in base alle mie preferenze e comportamenti. Posso annullare l'iscrizione facilmente e in qualsiasi momento!

  • Offerte esclusive per gli iscritti e accesso anticipato alle vendite.
  • Accesso anticipato alle offerte.
  • Notizie sul lancio di prodotti e consigli per uno stile di vita sano.
  • Consigli degli esperti e idee
Esclusioni di responsabilità

  1. Certificazione IPX4 e IPX7 per le cuffie e IPX2 per le cuffie con microfono.